Facts: With 161 runs, Sam Hain is the leading run scorer for Warwickshire this season.

With 96 runs, Samit Patel was the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in this campaign.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Warwickshire had a phenomenal season last year as they dominated the group stages but they have looked a shadow of themselves in this campaign as they have struggled for consistency thus far. With just one win in three games so far, Warwickshire are seventh on the table. In the last game they won against Yorkshire.

Derbyshire had an underwhelming campaign last season and once again have had a dismal start to the season thus far as they have lost all three three games thus far and are eighth on the table. In the last match they lost against Nottinghamshire by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Warwickshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire ’ chances of winning - 62%

Derbyshire’ chances of winning - 38%

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Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Latham has struggled to make an impact thus far. He struggled to find his footing in the first two games but in the last match he scored 44 off 35 balls regardless we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Samit Patel had a decent campaign last season as he scored 238 runs last term. He has been one of the bright sparks this season and even though he struggled in the last game we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Warwickshire 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Warwickshire News & Player List

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c & wk), Tom Latham, Moeen Ali, Sam Hain, Kai Smith, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott, Adam Sylvester, Robert Yates, Zen Malik, Hamza Shaikh, Ethan Bamber, Tazeem Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Batter Sam Hain Batter Ed Barnard Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Alex Davies Wicket-keeper Kai Smith Batter George Garton All-rounder Danny Briggs Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Adam Sylvester Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire were sensational last season as they ended up at the top of the table. This season they have one win in three games and are seventh on the table.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Aneurin Donald (wk), Caleb Jewell, Wayne Madsen, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel (c), Martin Andersson, Nick Potts, Zak Chappell, David Lloyd, Patrick Brown, AM Ghazanfar, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Ross Whiteley Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel All-rounder Aneurin Donald Wicket-keeper Martin Andersson All-rounder Nick Potts All-rounder David Lloyd All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire struggled for consistency last season and have once again struggled thus far as they have lost all three games thus far.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Head to Head

Warwickshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Derbyshire 10-8. Both sides squared off twice last year and Warwickshire won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Warwickshire: 10

Derbyshire: 08

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Warwickshire and Derbyshire head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact thus far and already have a lot of ground to cover to make the playoffs this season. Warwickshire had a sensational season last year as they were the best team in the group stages with ten wickets but have struggled to hit the strides thus far as they have one win in three matches. On the other hand Derbyshire struggled to make an impact last season and once again have struggled to compete thus far as they have three defeats in three games so far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Derbyshire have conceded a bigger opening stand in two of the three matches which makes us believe Warwickshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’ top batter

Sam Hain was sensational last season and had continued his form into this season. He scored 24 in the last game and with 161 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’ top batter

Wayne Madsen did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he scored 35 but got run out. He was the leading run scorer for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Danny Briggs to be Warwickshire’ top bowler

Danny Briggs has been brilliant so far in this campaign as he has bagged six wickets in three matches. Last season Briggs bagged 29 wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

AM Ghazanfar to be Derbyshire’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar struggled in the last game against Nottinghamshire but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the standout bowler for Derbyshire and is the leading wicket taker this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.