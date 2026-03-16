Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction
WAR
62%
Chance of Winning
DER
38%
T20
Edgbaston
Facts:
- With 161 runs, Sam Hain is the leading run scorer for Warwickshire this season.
- With 96 runs, Samit Patel was the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in this campaign.
Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning
Warwickshire had a phenomenal season last year as they dominated the group stages but they have looked a shadow of themselves in this campaign as they have struggled for consistency thus far. With just one win in three games so far, Warwickshire are seventh on the table. In the last game they won against Yorkshire.
Derbyshire had an underwhelming campaign last season and once again have had a dismal start to the season thus far as they have lost all three three games thus far and are eighth on the table. In the last match they lost against Nottinghamshire by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Warwickshire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Warwickshire ’ chances of winning - 62%
- Derbyshire’ chances of winning - 38%
Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Tom Latham has struggled to make an impact thus far. He struggled to find his footing in the first two games but in the last match he scored 44 off 35 balls regardless we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Samit Patel had a decent campaign last season as he scored 238 runs last term. He has been one of the bright sparks this season and even though he struggled in the last game we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership to be Warwickshire
Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.
Warwickshire News & Player List
Warwickshire Player List
Alex Davies (c & wk), Tom Latham, Moeen Ali, Sam Hain, Kai Smith, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott, Adam Sylvester, Robert Yates, Zen Malik, Hamza Shaikh, Ethan Bamber, Tazeem Ali
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Latham
|
Batter
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Ed Barnard
|
Batter
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Alex Davies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kai Smith
|
Batter
|
George Garton
|
All-rounder
|
Danny Briggs
|
Bowler
|
Jake Lintott
|
Bowler
|
Craig Miles
|
Bowler
|
Adam Sylvester
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire were sensational last season as they ended up at the top of the table. This season they have one win in three games and are seventh on the table.
Derbyshire News & Player List
Derbyshire Player List
Aneurin Donald (wk), Caleb Jewell, Wayne Madsen, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel (c), Martin Andersson, Nick Potts, Zak Chappell, David Lloyd, Patrick Brown, AM Ghazanfar, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came
Predicted Playing XI
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Ross Whiteley
|
Batter
|
Wayne Madsen
|
Batter
|
Samit Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Aneurin Donald
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Martin Andersson
|
All-rounder
|
Nick Potts
|
All-rounder
|
David Lloyd
|
All-rounder
|
Zak Chappell
|
Bowler
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Patrick Brown
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire struggled for consistency last season and have once again struggled thus far as they have lost all three games thus far.
Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Head to Head
Warwickshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Derbyshire 10-8. Both sides squared off twice last year and Warwickshire won on both occasions.
Head to Head
Warwickshire: 10
Derbyshire: 08
Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds
Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire
Warwickshire and Derbyshire head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact thus far and already have a lot of ground to cover to make the playoffs this season. Warwickshire had a sensational season last year as they were the best team in the group stages with ten wickets but have struggled to hit the strides thus far as they have one win in three matches. On the other hand Derbyshire struggled to make an impact last season and once again have struggled to compete thus far as they have three defeats in three games so far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Derbyshire have conceded a bigger opening stand in two of the three matches which makes us believe Warwickshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Warwickshire vs Derbyshire
T20
Edgbaston, null
Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Top Batters
Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’ top batter
Sam Hain was sensational last season and had continued his form into this season. He scored 24 in the last game and with 161 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’ top batter
Wayne Madsen did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he scored 35 but got run out. He was the leading run scorer for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers
Danny Briggs to be Warwickshire’ top bowler
Danny Briggs has been brilliant so far in this campaign as he has bagged six wickets in three matches. Last season Briggs bagged 29 wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
AM Ghazanfar to be Derbyshire’ top bowler
AM Ghazanfar struggled in the last game against Nottinghamshire but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the standout bowler for Derbyshire and is the leading wicket taker this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Warwickshire
- Warwickshire to win - 1.59 (PariMatch)
- Derbyshire to win - 2.35 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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