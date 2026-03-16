Facts: With 389 runs, Sam Hain is the leading run scorer for Warwickshire in this campaign.

With 335 runs, David Willey is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire this season.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Warwickshire head into this game after back to back wins against Lancashire and Worcestershireand have won four of the last five games as they are one of the favourites to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they went head to head against Worcestershire and they won the tie by 23 runs.

Northamptonshire looked promising at the start of the campaign asthey won six games in a row but since then they have five defeats in the last six matchesand they are fourth on the table. In the last match they beat Derbyshire by 13 runs. As per our calculations, Warwickshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire ’ chances of winning - 60%

Northamptonshire’ chances of winning - 40%

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Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Latham was brilliant in the first half of the season but have looked a shadow of themselves in the second half of the campaign.In the last five matches he has scored 6, 1, 23, 8 and 1which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Matthew Breetzke has had a decent tournament thus far ashe has scored 266 runs with an average of 29.55. In the last match against Derbyshire, he scored 93 off 45 ballswhich makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have dominated games at this venue 111-90. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first in this tournament which makes us believe both sides will prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather during the game in Leicester withchances of rain to be extremely low. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Warwickshire News & Player List

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c & wk), Tom Latham, Moeen Ali, Sam Hain, Kai Smith, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott, Adam Sylvester, Robert Yates, Zen Malik, Hamza Shaikh, Ethan Bamber, Tazeem Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Batter Sam Hain Batter Ed Barnard Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Alex Davies Wicket-keeper Kai Smith Batter George Garton All-rounder Danny Briggs Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Adam Sylvester Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have won four of the last five matches which includes back to back wins at home and are currently third on the table.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), George Scrimshaw, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, Liam Guthrie, James Sales, Luke Procter

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Justin Broad Batter David Willey All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder George Scrimshaw Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have lost five of the last six matches. They managed to stop the rut in the last game against Derbyshire.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Head to Head

Warwickshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Northamptonshire 24-19. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Northamptonshire won the game.

Head to Head

Warwickshire: 24

Northamptonshire: 19

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Warwickshire and Northamptonshire go head to head in what seems like an eight pointer as both sides are in the fight for the playoff spot and both teams are level on points on the table. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and it was a close game, Northamptonshire batted first and scored 184 runs and they eventually won the game by ten runs. Northamptonshire also had a better opening partnership in the game.Warwickshire openers have struggled in the last few games as they have managed opening stands of 23, 7, 9 and 17 in the last four gameswhich makes us believe Northamptonshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’ top batter

Sam Hain was once again impressive in the last match ashe scored 44 against Worcestershire and was the leading run scorer in the game. He remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Willey to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

David Willey has been one of the most consistent batters for his side.In the last game he scored a half century and with 335 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Hasan Ali to be Warwickshire’ top bowler

Hasan Ali has been nothing short of sensational this season.He has bagged 12 wickets in the last four matchesand with 24 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

Ben Sanderson did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far in this campaign and with24 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.