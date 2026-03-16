Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction WAR 59 % Chance of Winning NOT 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Warwickshire take on Nottinghamshire in the sixth round of games of the 2025 T20 Blast at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 14 at 11:30 PM IST.

Facts: With 190 runs, Sam Hain is the leading run scorer for Warwickshire this season.

With 176 runs, Jack Haynes is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire in this campaign.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Warwickshire were one of the best teams in the group stages last season but stuttered at the start of the season as they lost the first two games of the season but since then they have managed to turn things around and have won three of the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Nottinghamshire had an underwhelming campaign last season and once again they have struggled to make an impact this season. So far in this campaign, Nottinghamshire have two wins in six matches and are currently eighth on the table. As per our calculations, Warwickshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire ’ chances of winning - 59%

Nottinghamshire’ chances of winning - 41%

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Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Latham did not have a great start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the last few games. In the last four matches, Latham has scored 44, 58, 34 and 24 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Lyndon James has had an underwhelming thus far. Last season was a struggle for James and so far this season he has scored 76 runs. James has scored a duck in each of the last two matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warwickshire Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Warwickshire 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Warwickshire News & Player List

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c & wk), Tom Latham, Moeen Ali, Sam Hain, Kai Smith, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott, Adam Sylvester, Robert Yates, Zen Malik, Hamza Shaikh, Ethan Bamber, Tazeem Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Batter Sam Hain Batter Ed Barnard Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Alex Davies Wicket-keeper Kai Smith Batter George Garton All-rounder Danny Briggs Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Adam Sylvester Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire had an underwhelming campaign last season as they lost the first two games but since then they have three wins in the last four matches.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Lyndon James, Jack Haynes, Moises Henriques, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Sams, Liam Patterson-White, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam King, Haseeb Hameed, Dane Schadendorf

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Lyndon James Batter Jack Haynes Batter Moises Henriques All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams Batter Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Matthew Montgomery Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have struggled to make an impact this season as they have two wins in six matches and are currently eighth on the table.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Head to Head

Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire have identical records in this fixture with 13 wins each. Both sides went head to head this season and Nottinghamshire won the game.

Head to Head

Warwickshire: 13

Nottinghamshire: 13

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire went head to head earlier this season and against all odds it was Nottinghamshire who dominated the game. Warwickshire batted first in the game and scored 226 runs in the first innings. Nottinghamshire managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. Both teams had contrasting campaigns last season but this season both sides have struggled for consistency thus far and a win for either side could make a significant impact on the standings. Warwickshire were the best team in the group stages last season and in the last couple of games we have seen them hit the strides of last season as they have three wins in the last four matches and we expect them to continue their momentum and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire T20 Edgbaston, null Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’ top batter

Sam Hain did not have a great outing in the last game against Yorkshire but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jack Haynes to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter

Jack Haynes struggled in the last game against Derbyshire regardless we are going to back him as with 176 runs so far, Haynes is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Hasan Ali to be Warwickshire’ top bowler

Hasan Ali has been impressive so far this season. In the last game he bagged two wickets and with 11 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dillon Pennington to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler

Dillon Pennington was expensive in the last game and underperformed but we are going to go with him once again as with nine wickets so far, Pennington is the leading wicket taker for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.