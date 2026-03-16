Facts: With 236 runs, Tom Latham is the leading run scorer for Warwickshire this season.

With 241 runs, Adam Hose is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire in this campaign.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Warwickshire have failed to hit the heights of last season as they have struggled for consistencies thus far. They started the campaign with back to back losses and they head into this game after two defeats in the last three matches. In the last game they lost against Nottinghamshire and are currently sixth on the table.

Much like their opponents Worcestershire have struggled for consistency so far and are level on points with Warwickshire but have a better NRR and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they beat Durham with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Warwickshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire ’ chances of winning - 62%

Worcestershire’ chances of winning - 38%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Latham did not have a great start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the last few games. In the last five matches, Latham has scored 44, 58, 34, 24 and 69 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Adam Hose had a decent campaign last season as he scored 290 runs. He has been excellent so far in this campaign as he has scored 241 runs with an average of 40.16 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Warwickshire 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Warwickshire News & Player List

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c & wk), Tom Latham, Moeen Ali, Sam Hain, Kai Smith, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott, Adam Sylvester, Robert Yates, Zen Malik, Hamza Shaikh, Ethan Bamber, Tazeem Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Batter Sam Hain Batter Ed Barnard Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Alex Davies Wicket-keeper Kai Smith Batter George Garton All-rounder Danny Briggs Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Adam Sylvester Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire had an underwhelming campaign this season as they have three wins in seven matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Brett DOliveira (c), Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Adam Hose, Ethan Brookes, Gareth Roderick (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Hinley, Fateh Singh, Adam Finch, Jacob Duffy, Jake Libby, Rob Jones, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Ben Gibbon, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Pollock Batter Brett DOliveira Batter Kashif Ali Batter Adam Hose All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ethan Brookes Batter Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Tom Hinley Bowler Fateh Singh Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has struggled to make an impact once again this season as they have four defeats in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Head to Head

Warwickshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Worcestershire 22-17. Both teams went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Warwickshire: 22

Worcestershire: 17

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Warwickshire and Worcestershire go head to head after both sides have struggled for consistency in the first half of the campaign but are still in the race for a playoff spot this season. Warwickshire were sensational last season but so far in this campaign they have managed three wins in seven matches. In the last game they lost at home against Nottinghamshire and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand Worcestershire went head to head against Durham after two defeats on the bounce but managed to turn things around as they beat Durham with six wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Worcestershire have conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Warwickshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire T20 Edgbaston, null Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet Now!

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Tom Latham to be Warwickshire’ top batter

Tom Latham was sensational in the last game as he scored a half century against Nottinghamshire. With 236 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’ top batter

Adam Hose has been sensational so far in this campaign. He got off to a slow start but with 241 runs in seven matches, Hose is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Hasan Ali to be Warwickshire’ top bowler

Hasan Ali has been impressive so far this season. He struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jacob Duffy to be Worcestershire’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy struggled in the last game against Durham as he was expensive regardless we are going to back him once again as with eight wickets he is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.