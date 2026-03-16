Facts: With 569 runs, Sam Hain was the leading run scorer for Warwickshire in the last season.

With 420 runs, Dawid Malan was the leading run scorer for Yorkshire in the last campaign.

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Warwickshire had a phenomenal season last year as they dominated the group stages and ended up with ten wins in 14 matches and were at the top of the table. Unlike last season, this season has been a struggle so far as they have lost all two games thus far. In the last match they lost against Durham by three wickets.

Unlike their opponents, Yorkshire struggled for consistency last year as they had six wins in the group stages and failed to make the playoffs last term. One again this year they struggled thus far as they have all both games thus far. As per our calculations, Warwickshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire ’ chances of winning - 59%

Yorkshire’ chances of winning - 41%

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Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Latham has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the opening game against Nottinghamshire he scored seven and in the last game he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

James Wharton struggled for consistency last season as he scored 132 runs in six innings. He was sensational in the opening game as he scored a half century and even though he struggled in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Yorkshire 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.

Warwickshire News & Player List

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c & wk), Tom Latham, Moeen Ali, Sam Hain, Kai Smith, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott, Adam Sylvester, Robert Yates, Zen Malik, Hamza Shaikh, Ethan Bamber, Tazeem Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Batter Sam Hain Batter Ed Barnard Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Alex Davies Wicket-keeper Kai Smith Batter George Garton All-rounder Danny Briggs Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Adam Sylvester Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire were sensational last season as they ended up at the top of the table. This season they have lost both games thus far.

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan (c), William Luxton, James Wharton, Harry Duke (wk), Will Sutherland, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Matt Milnes, Jafer Chohan, William ORourke, Jonathan Tattersall, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter William Luxton Batter James Wharton All-rounder Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Will Sutherland All-rounder Matthew Revis All-rounder Dominic Bess All-rounder Matt Milnes Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire missed the playoffs last season and have struggled so far in this campaign as they have lost both games thus far.

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Head to Head

Warwickshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Yorkshire 12-7. Both sides squared off twice last year and Warwickshire won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Warwickshire: 12

Yorkshire: 07

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Warwickshire and Yorkshire head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Warwickshire dominated the group stages last season as they had the best record in both divisions with ten wins in 14 matches and were at the top of the table. They lost against Gloucestershire in the playoffs. This season has been a struggle for them as they head into this game after back to back defeats and would be hoping to register their first win this term. On the other hand Yorkshire has also struggled to make an impact this season as much like their opponents they have also both games thus far. Both sides went head to head last year and Warwickshire dominated on both occasions but it was Yorkshire who had a better opening stand in both games which makes us believe Yorkshire will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’ top batter

Sam Hain was sensational last season as he bagged 569 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game he scored 45 and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’ top batter

Dawid Malan has struggled so far in this campaign regardless we are going to stick with him as last season with 420 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Danny Briggs to be Warwickshire’ top bowler

Danny Briggs has been brilliant so far in this campaign as he has bagged four wickets in two matches. Last season Briggs bagged 29 wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

William ORourke to be Yorkshire’ top bowler

William ORourke struggled in the last game against Worcestershire but regardless we are going to back him as he has been in great form heading into this tournament with his performance in IPL which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.