Worcestershire vs Durham Match Prediction
WOR
40%
Chance of Winning
DUR
60%
T20
New Road
Facts:
- With 229 runs, Adam Hose is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire this season.
- With 159 runs, Oliver Robinson is the leading run scorer for Durham this season.
Worcestershire vs Durham Chance of Winning
Worcestershire have continued to struggle this season as they have two wins in six matches and are currently seventh on the table. They head into this game after back to back defeats and need to turn things around as they are already eight points off the playoff spots. In the last game they lost against Leicestershire.
Durham on the other hand had a slow start to the campaign as they had two defeats in the first three games but since then they have been sublime as they have managed three wins on the bounce and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Durham are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Worcestershire ’ chances of winning - 40%
- Durham’ chances of winning - 60%
Worcestershire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Adam Hose had a decent campaign last season as he scored 290 runs. He has been excellent so far in this campaign as he has scored 229 runs with an average of 38.16 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Colin Ackermann has struggled to make an impact so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 87 with an average of 14.50, in the last game he scored six which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership to be Durham
Worcestershire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Worcestershire News & Player List
Worcestershire Player List
Brett DOliveira (c), Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Adam Hose, Ethan Brookes, Gareth Roderick (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Hinley, Fateh Singh, Adam Finch, Jacob Duffy, Jake Libby, Rob Jones, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Ben Gibbon, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ed Pollock
|
Batter
|
Brett DOliveira
|
Batter
|
Kashif Ali
|
Batter
|
Adam Hose
|
All-rounder
|
Gareth Roderick
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ethan Brookes
|
Batter
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Hinley
|
Bowler
|
Fateh Singh
|
Bowler
|
Adam Finch
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire has struggled to make an impact once again this season as they have two wins in six games and are currently seventh on the table.
Durham News & Player List
Durham Player List
Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ben Raine, James Neesham, Kasey Aldridge, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, George Drissell, James Minto
Predicted Playing XI
|
Graham Clark
|
Batter
|
Alex Lees
|
Batter
|
Colin Ackermann
|
Batter
|
Ben Raine
|
All-rounder
|
Oliver Robinson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kasey Aldridge
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Will Rhodes
|
Bowler
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Sowter
|
Bowler
|
Callum Parkinson
|
Bowler
Durham Team Form
After an underwhelming start to the campaign Durham have three games on the bounce and are currently second on the table.
Worcestershire vs Durham Head to Head
Worcestershire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Durham 9-7. Both sides squared off last season and Durham won the game.
Head to Head
Worcestershire: 09
Durham: 07
Worcestershire vs Durham Betting Odds
Durham to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire
Worcestershire and Durham head into this game after both sides have had contrasting seasons thus far. Worcestershire struggled last season and once again they have failed to find their footing so far in this campaign. So far this season they have managed two wins in six matches and are currently seventh on the table. They are already eight points shy of the final playoff spot which makes this an important game to stay in contention for a playoff spot this season. On the other hand Durham did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost two of the three games but managed to turn things around as they are currently second on the table and have won three games on the bounce. Worcestershire have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three games which makes us believe Durham will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Worcestershire vs Durham
T20
New Road, null
Worcestershire vs Durham Top Batters
Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’ top batter
Adam Hose has been the standout batter for Worcestershire in this campaign as he has been consistent and with 229 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Oliver Robinson to be Durham’ top batter
Oliver Robinson had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 21 runs in this game. He has been excellent this season as with 159 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Worcestershire vs Durham Top Bowlers
Jacob Duffy to be Worcestershire’ top bowler
Jacob Duffy did not bag a wicket in the last game but was still great with the ball as he conceded just 15 runs in three overs. With seven wickets he is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ben Raine to be Durham’ top bowler
Ben Raine struggled in the last outing as he bagged one wicket and conceded 26 runs in three overs. With 14 wickets thus far, Raine is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Durham
- Worcestershire to win - 2.15 (PariMatch)
- Durham to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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