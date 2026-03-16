Worcestershire vs Lancashire Match Prediction
WOR
39%
Chance of Winning
LAN
61%
T20
New Road
Facts:
- With 189 runs, Adam Hose is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire this season.
- With 224 runs, Keaton Jennings is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.
Worcestershire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning
Worcestershire had an underwhelming season last year as they had just four wins and missed the playoffs last season. They lost the opening game of the season against Lancashire but since then they have two wins in the last three games and are currently fourth on the table.
Lancashire got off to a great start this season as they won each of the first three games this season but since then Lancashire have lost back to back games and would be hoping to turn things around in this fixture. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Worcestershire ’ chances of winning - 39%
- Lancashire’ chances of winning - 61%
Worcestershire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Adam Hose had a decent campaign last season as he scored 290 runs. He has been brilliant so far this season. In the last game he scored 95 off 51 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Luke Wells had a solid campaign last season as he was the second highest run scorer for Lancashire. He has had a decent start to the campaign this season and even though he struggled in the last game, we believe Wells will score well in the upcoming game.
Worcestershire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Worcestershire News & Player List
Worcestershire Player List
Brett DOliveira (c), Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Adam Hose, Ethan Brookes, Gareth Roderick (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Hinley, Fateh Singh, Adam Finch, Jacob Duffy, Jake Libby, Rob Jones, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Ben Gibbon, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ed Pollock
|
Batter
|
Brett DOliveira
|
Batter
|
Kashif Ali
|
Batter
|
Adam Hose
|
All-rounder
|
Gareth Roderick
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ethan Brookes
|
Batter
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Hinley
|
Bowler
|
Fateh Singh
|
Bowler
|
Adam Finch
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire lost the opening game of the season but since then they have two wins in three games and are currently fourth on the table.
Lancashire News & Player List
Lancashire Player List
Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings (c), Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner, Michael Jones, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Charlie Barnard, Thomas Aspinwall, Mitchell Stanley, George Balderson, James Anderson, Harry Singh, Oliver William Sutton, Tom Hartley
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
Ashton Turner
|
Batter
|
Michael Jones
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Hurst
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Blatherwick
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Bohannon
|
All-rounder
|
Charlie Barnard
|
Bowler
|
Tom Hartley
|
Bowler
|
James Anderson
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire had a brilliant start to the campaign as they have three wins in three games but since then they have lost back to back games and are currently second on the table.
Worcestershire vs Lancashire Head to Head
Lancashire have dominated this fixture against Worcestershire 15-7. Both sides squared off earlier this season and Lancashire won the game.
Head to Head
Worcestershire: 07
Lancashire: 15
Worcestershire vs Lancashire Betting Odds
Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire
Worcestershire and Lancashire went head to head in the opening game and it was a close game. Lancashire batted first in the game and got off to a great start as they had an opening stand of 79 runs and eventually they posted 176 runs on the scoreboard. Worcestershire failed to chase down the target as they scored 169 runs and eventually lost the game by seven runs. Lancashire got off to the great start this season as they won the first three matches but since then they have lost back to back games and would be hoping to turn things around as they have been dominant in this fixture in the past. We expect Lancashire openers to dominate once again and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Worcestershire vs Lancashire
T20
New Road, null
Worcestershire vs Lancashire Top Batters
Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’ top batter
Adam Hose has been the standout batter for Worcestershire in this campaign. In the last game he scored 95 and with 189 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter
Keaton Jennings struggled in the last game against Northamptonshire but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far this season and is also the leading run scorer for Lancashire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Worcestershire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers
Jacob Duffy to be Worcestershire’ top bowler
Jacob Duffy has had a brilliant start to the campaign thus far. In the last game he bagged two wickets and with seven wickets so far Duffy is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
James Anderson to be Lancashire’ top bowler
James Anderson has been brilliant for Lancashire this season as he is the leading wicket taker thus far. In the last game against Northamptonshire he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lancashire
- Worcestershire to win - 2.19 (PariMatch)
- Lancashire to win - 1.63 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments