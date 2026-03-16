Facts: With 189 runs, Adam Hose is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire this season.

With 224 runs, Keaton Jennings is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Worcestershire had an underwhelming season last year as they had just four wins and missed the playoffs last season. They lost the opening game of the season against Lancashire but since then they have two wins in the last three games and are currently fourth on the table.

Lancashire got off to a great start this season as they won each of the first three games this season but since then Lancashire have lost back to back games and would be hoping to turn things around in this fixture. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire ’ chances of winning - 39%

Lancashire’ chances of winning - 61%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Adam Hose had a decent campaign last season as he scored 290 runs. He has been brilliant so far this season. In the last game he scored 95 off 51 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Luke Wells had a solid campaign last season as he was the second highest run scorer for Lancashire. He has had a decent start to the campaign this season and even though he struggled in the last game, we believe Wells will score well in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Brett DOliveira (c), Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Adam Hose, Ethan Brookes, Gareth Roderick (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Hinley, Fateh Singh, Adam Finch, Jacob Duffy, Jake Libby, Rob Jones, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Ben Gibbon, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Pollock Batter Brett DOliveira Batter Kashif Ali Batter Adam Hose All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ethan Brookes Batter Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Tom Hinley Bowler Fateh Singh Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire lost the opening game of the season but since then they have two wins in three games and are currently fourth on the table.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings (c), Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner, Michael Jones, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Charlie Barnard, Thomas Aspinwall, Mitchell Stanley, George Balderson, James Anderson, Harry Singh, Oliver William Sutton, Tom Hartley

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Ashton Turner Batter Michael Jones All-rounder Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Chris Green All-rounder Jack Blatherwick All-rounder Josh Bohannon All-rounder Charlie Barnard Bowler Tom Hartley Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire had a brilliant start to the campaign as they have three wins in three games but since then they have lost back to back games and are currently second on the table.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Head to Head

Lancashire have dominated this fixture against Worcestershire 15-7. Both sides squared off earlier this season and Lancashire won the game.

Head to Head

Worcestershire: 07

Lancashire: 15

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Worcestershire and Lancashire went head to head in the opening game and it was a close game. Lancashire batted first in the game and got off to a great start as they had an opening stand of 79 runs and eventually they posted 176 runs on the scoreboard. Worcestershire failed to chase down the target as they scored 169 runs and eventually lost the game by seven runs. Lancashire got off to the great start this season as they won the first three matches but since then they have lost back to back games and would be hoping to turn things around as they have been dominant in this fixture in the past. We expect Lancashire openers to dominate once again and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire T20 New Road, null Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Lancashire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.25 Bet Now!

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Top Batters

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’ top batter

Adam Hose has been the standout batter for Worcestershire in this campaign. In the last game he scored 95 and with 189 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter

Keaton Jennings struggled in the last game against Northamptonshire but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far this season and is also the leading run scorer for Lancashire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be Worcestershire’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy has had a brilliant start to the campaign thus far. In the last game he bagged two wickets and with seven wickets so far Duffy is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Anderson to be Lancashire’ top bowler

James Anderson has been brilliant for Lancashire this season as he is the leading wicket taker thus far. In the last game against Northamptonshire he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.