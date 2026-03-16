Facts: With 325 runs, Adam Hose is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire in this campaign.

With 329 runs, Soloman Budinger is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in this campaign.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Worcestershire went head to head against Warwickshire which was a potential four pointer. Warwickshire batted first in the game and scored 176 runs. Worcestershire failed to chase down the target and eventually lost the game by 23 runs.They have three defeats in the last five matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Leicestershire had a fabulous start to the season and have managed six wins in 11 matches thus far.With 24 points, they are currently fifth on the table, four points shy of the final playoff spot. In the last game they beat Northamptonshire by six wickets. As per our calculations, Leicestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire ’ chances of winning - 44%

Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 56%

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Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Adam Hose has been solid this season for Worcestershire this season asso far this term he has scored 325 runs with an average of 32.50 and has been pretty consistent throughout the seasonwhich makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Soloman Budinger has been one of the most consistent players for Leicestershire this season.In the last six matches he has scored 49, 30, 22, 51, 56 and 40which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Leicestershire 2.03 Bet on Parimatch

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have bowled first have dominated games at this venue 63-51. The last two of the three matches in this season at the venue have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather during the game with minimum chances of rain at the venue.Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Brett DOliveira (c), Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Adam Hose, Ethan Brookes, Gareth Roderick (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Hinley, Fateh Singh, Adam Finch, Jacob Duffy, Jake Libby, Rob Jones, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Ben Gibbon, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Pollock Batter Brett DOliveira Batter Kashif Ali Batter Adam Hose All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ethan Brookes Batter Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Tom Hinley Bowler Fateh Singh Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire lost the last game against Warwickshire and with five wins thus far, they are currently seventh on the table.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Louis Kimber (c), Shan Masood, Lewis Hill, Ben Cox (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Samuel Wood, Matt Salisbury, Alex Green, Harry Swindells, Roman Walker

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Budinger Batter Shan Masood Batter Louis Kimber All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Lewis Hill All-rounder Logan van Beek All-rounder Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Samuel Wood Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have six wins in 11 matches thus far and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they beat Northamptonshire.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Head to Head

Leicestershire have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Worcestershire 10-08. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Leicestershire won the game.

Head to Head

Worcestershire: 08

Leicestershire: 10

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Worcestershire and Leicestershire go head to head in the tail end of the campaign with both sides in the mix to make the playoffs this season. Worcestershire went head to head against Warwickshire in the last game knowing a win would see them take the fourth spot but they lost the game and have slipped down to seventh on the table. On the other hand Leicestershire beat Northamptonshire in the last game who were fourth on the table and now are four points behind Warwickshire and Northamptonshire with a game in hand.What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Worcestershire openers have struggled in the last few games and have conceded a bigger opening stand in each of the last three matcheswhich makes us believe Leicestershire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’ top batter

Adam Hose was sensational in the last game against Warwickshire as he scored a brilliant half centuryand was the leading run scorer on the day. Hose remained the leading run scorer for his side so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Soloman Budinger to be Leicestershire’ top batter

Soloman Budinger has been sensational in the second half of the season.In the last six matches he has scored 248 runsand is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be Worcestershire’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged three wickets against Warwickshire and had the best bowling figures in the gamewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Logan van Beek to be Leicestershire’ top bowler

Logan van Beek has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Leicestershire this season.So far he has bagged 19 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.