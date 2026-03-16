505

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction

WOR

41%

Chance of Winning

NOR

59%

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T20

New Road

Worcestershire take on Northamptonshire in the fourth round of games of the 2025 T20 Blast at New Road, Worcester. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 06 at 10:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 315 runs, Ethan Brookes was the leading run scorer for Worcestershire in the last season.
  • With 460 runs, Matthew Breetzke was the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire in the last season.

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Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Worcestershire had an underwhelming season last year as they ended up eighth on the table with only four wins in the group stages. They got outplayed in the opening game against Lancashire but in the last game against Yorkshire, they fought back and eventually won the game by 60 runs.

Northamptonshire were brilliant last season in the group stages and once again they have been sensational so far. They remain the only unbeaten team in this tournament and with three wins in three games they are second on the table. As per our calculations, Northamptonshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Worcestershire ’ chances of winning - 41%
  • Northamptonshire’ chances of winning - 59%

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Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Adam Hose had a decent campaign last season as he scored 290 runs with an average of 26.36. He struggled in the opening game but in the last match he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

David Willey got off to a great start this season as in the opening game against Yorkshire he scored a brilliant half century. In the last match Willey scored 37 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Best Opening Partnership to be Northamptonshire

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Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Brett DOliveira (c), Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Adam Hose, Ethan Brookes, Gareth Roderick (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Hinley, Fateh Singh, Adam Finch, Jacob Duffy, Jake Libby, Rob Jones, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Ben Gibbon, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Pollock

Batter

Brett DOliveira

Batter

Kashif Ali

Batter

Adam Hose

All-rounder

Gareth Roderick

Wicket-keeper

Ethan Brookes

Batter

Ben Dwarshuis

All-rounder

Tom Hinley

Bowler

Fateh Singh

Bowler

Adam Finch

Bowler

Jacob Duffy

Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire struggled last season and this year they lost the opening game but in the last match they beat Yorkshire.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), George Scrimshaw, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, Liam Guthrie, James Sales, Luke Procter

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos

Batter

Matthew Breetzke

Batter

Justin Broad

Batter

David Willey

All-rounder

Lewis McManus

Wicket-keeper

Saif Zaib

Batter

Ravi Bopara

All-rounder

George Scrimshaw

Bowler

Lloyd Pope

Bowler

Ben Sanderson

Bowler

Liam Guthrie

Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire were solid in the group stages last season and remain the only unbeaten team in the North Group as they have three wins in three games.

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Head to Head

Northamptonshire and Worcestershire have identical records in T20 format with 18 wins each. Both sides went head to head twice last season and Northamptonshire won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Worcestershire: 18

Northamptonshire: 18

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Worcestershire and Northamptonshire head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Northamptonshire were sensational last season in the group stages as they ended up second on the table. They have been better this season so far as they remain the only unbeaten team in the North Group with three wins in three games, they are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Worcestershire did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Lancashire but in the second game against Yorkshire they were dominant as they registered first points on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Northamptonshire have had a better opening stand in each of the three games so far which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire

T20

New Road, null

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Worcestershire

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Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Ethan Brookes to be Worcestershire’ top batter

Ethan Brookes got off to a decent start this season as he scored 28 in the opening game but struggled in the last game regardless we are going to stick by him as he was the top run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ravi Bopara to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

Ravi Bopara has been brilliant so far in this campaign, in the last game he scored 84 against Derbyshire and with 131 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be Worcestershire’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis headed into this campaign with expectations high and he has not disappointed as in the last game he bagged two wickets and was one of the best bowlers in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Willey to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

David Willey was exceptional with the bat and the ball last season as he bagged 16 wickets last season. In the three games thus far Willey has bagged eight wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire and Worcestershire have identical records in the this fixture but last season it was Northamptonshire who dominated this fixture with two wins which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with them once again and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Worcestershire to win - 2.19 (PariMatch)
  • Northamptonshire to win - 1.68 (PariMatch)
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