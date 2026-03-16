Facts: With 325 runs, Adam Hose is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire in this campaign.

With 402 runs, Joe Clarke is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire in this campaign.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Worcestershire head into their final game in the group stages needing a win to stay in contention for a playoffs spot this season. In the last game they got a fantastic result against Leicestershire as they won the game with six wickets to spare.With 24 points, they are currently fifth on the table.

Nottinghamshire head into this game level on points with Worcestershire but have a game in hand. They have won back to back games against Leicestershire and Durham and would be hoping to continue their run in this game. As per our calculations, Nottinghamshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire ’ chances of winning - 42%

Nottinghamshire’ chances of winning - 58%

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Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Adam Hose missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting line up as he has been brilliant so far in this campaign. So far he has scored 325 runs with an average of 32.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jack Haynes has been key in each of the last two games as he has scored 30 and 55* in the last two games. So far this season Haynes has scored 310 runs with an average of 31 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Worcestershire 1.93 Bet on Parimatch

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have bowled first have dominated games at this venue 64-51. The last two of the three matches in this season at the venue have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase at the venue.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Worcester but it might not have much of an impact during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Brett DOliveira (c), Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Adam Hose, Ethan Brookes, Gareth Roderick (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Hinley, Fateh Singh, Adam Finch, Jacob Duffy, Jake Libby, Rob Jones, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Ben Gibbon, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Pollock Batter Brett DOliveira Batter Kashif Ali Batter Adam Hose All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ethan Brookes Batter Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Tom Hinley Bowler Fateh Singh Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire head into this game after three wins in the last four matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Lyndon James, Jack Haynes, Moises Henriques, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Sams, Liam Patterson-White, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam King, Haseeb Hameed, Dane Schadendorf

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Lyndon James Batter Jack Haynes Batter Moises Henriques All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams Batter Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Matthew Montgomery Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire head into this game after back to back wins and with six wins thus far, they are seventh on the table.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Head to Head

Nottinghamshire have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Worcestershire 13-10. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Worcestershire won the game.

Head to Head

Worcestershire: 10

Nottinghamshire: 13

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire go head to head in this penultimate game as both sides need a win to stay in contention for a playoff spot this season which makes this an intriguing game for the neutrals. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Worcestershire dominated the game as they batted first and scored 206 in the first innings. Nottinghamshire struggled in the run chase and they lost the game by 25 runs. Even though Worcestershire were the better team on the day, Nottinghamshire had a better opening stand in the game. Even though Nottinghamshire have done well in the last few games, they openers have managed an opening stand of 6, 1 and 6 and in all three games they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Worcestershire will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Gareth Roderick to be Worcestershire’ top batter

Gareth Roderick has been brilliant in the second half of the season. So far he has scored 305 runs, in the last three games Roderick has scored 71, 30 and 26 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter

Joe Clarke continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 43 off 26 balls against Durham. So far he has scored 402 runs and is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be Worcestershire’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis had a decent game in the last outing as he was economical and he bagged a wicket in the game. Dwarshuis has bagged 18 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Montgomery to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler

Matthew Montgomery was sensational in the last game against Durham as he bagged four wickets in the game. Montgomery is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.