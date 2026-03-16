Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction
WOR
58%
Chance of Winning
NOT
42%
T20
New Road
Facts:
- With 325 runs, Adam Hose is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire in this campaign.
- With 402 runs, Joe Clarke is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire in this campaign.
Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning
Worcestershire head into their final game in the group stages needing a win to stay in contention for a playoffs spot this season. In the last game they got a fantastic result against Leicestershire as they won the game with six wickets to spare.With 24 points, they are currently fifth on the table.
Nottinghamshire head into this game level on points with Worcestershire but have a game in hand. They have won back to back games against Leicestershire and Durham and would be hoping to continue their run in this game. As per our calculations, Nottinghamshire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Worcestershire ’ chances of winning - 42%
- Nottinghamshire’ chances of winning - 58%
Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Adam Hose missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting line up as he has been brilliant so far in this campaign. So far he has scored 325 runs with an average of 32.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Jack Haynes has been key in each of the last two games as he has scored 30 and 55* in the last two games. So far this season Haynes has scored 310 runs with an average of 31 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership to be Worcestershire
Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction
The teams that have bowled first have dominated games at this venue 64-51. The last two of the three matches in this season at the venue have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase at the venue.
Weather Report
We expect light showers in Worcester but it might not have much of an impact during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Worcestershire News & Player List
Worcestershire Player List
Brett DOliveira (c), Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Adam Hose, Ethan Brookes, Gareth Roderick (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Hinley, Fateh Singh, Adam Finch, Jacob Duffy, Jake Libby, Rob Jones, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Ben Gibbon, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ed Pollock
|
Batter
|
Brett DOliveira
|
Batter
|
Kashif Ali
|
Batter
|
Adam Hose
|
All-rounder
|
Gareth Roderick
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ethan Brookes
|
Batter
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Hinley
|
Bowler
|
Fateh Singh
|
Bowler
|
Adam Finch
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire head into this game after three wins in the last four matches and are currently fifth on the table.
Nottinghamshire News & Player List
Nottinghamshire Player List
Joe Clarke (c), Lyndon James, Jack Haynes, Moises Henriques, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Sams, Liam Patterson-White, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam King, Haseeb Hameed, Dane Schadendorf
Predicted Playing XI
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batter
|
Lyndon James
|
Batter
|
Jack Haynes
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Moores
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Daniel Sams
|
Batter
|
Liam Patterson-White
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Montgomery
|
Bowler
|
Conor McKerr
|
Bowler
|
Calvin Harrison
|
Bowler
|
Dillon Pennington
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire head into this game after back to back wins and with six wins thus far, they are seventh on the table.
Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Head to Head
Nottinghamshire have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Worcestershire 13-10. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Worcestershire won the game.
Head to Head
Worcestershire: 10
Nottinghamshire: 13
Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds
Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire
Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire go head to head in this penultimate game as both sides need a win to stay in contention for a playoff spot this season which makes this an intriguing game for the neutrals. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Worcestershire dominated the game as they batted first and scored 206 in the first innings. Nottinghamshire struggled in the run chase and they lost the game by 25 runs. Even though Worcestershire were the better team on the day, Nottinghamshire had a better opening stand in the game. Even though Nottinghamshire have done well in the last few games, they openers have managed an opening stand of 6, 1 and 6 and in all three games they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Worcestershire will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire
T20
New Road, null
Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters
Gareth Roderick to be Worcestershire’ top batter
Gareth Roderick has been brilliant in the second half of the season. So far he has scored 305 runs, in the last three games Roderick has scored 71, 30 and 26 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter
Joe Clarke continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 43 off 26 balls against Durham. So far he has scored 402 runs and is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers
Ben Dwarshuis to be Worcestershire’ top bowler
Ben Dwarshuis had a decent game in the last outing as he was economical and he bagged a wicket in the game. Dwarshuis has bagged 18 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Montgomery to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler
Matthew Montgomery was sensational in the last game against Durham as he bagged four wickets in the game. Montgomery is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Nottinghamshire
- Worcestershire to win - 2.06 (PariMatch)
- Nottinghamshire to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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