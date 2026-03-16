Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction
WOR
44%
Chance of Winning
WAR
56%
T20
New Road
Facts:
- With 274 runs, Adam Hose is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire in this campaign.
- With 345 runs, Sam Hain is the leading run scorer for Warwickshire this season.
Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning
Worcestershire struggled in the first half of the campaign but have managed to turn things around in thesecond half of the season as they have won back to back games and are now just four points shy of Northamptonshire who are fourth on the table. In the last game Worcestershire beat Derbyshire by 12 runs.
Warwickshire head into this game after a thrilling win against Lancashire in the last game. They batted first and scored 203 runs and Lancashire failed to chase down the target.Warwickshire have won three of the last four matches. As per our calculations, Warwickshire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Worcestershire ’ chances of winning - 44%
- Warwickshire’ chances of winning - 56%
Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Adam Hose has been solid this season for Worcestershire even though he did not have a great game in the last outing.He averages 30.44 and has scored 274 runswhich makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Tom Latham was brilliant in the first half of the season but has struggled for consistency in the last few games.In the last four matches he has scored 6, 1, 23 and 8which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction
The teams that have bowled first have dominated games at this venue 63-50. The last two matches in this season at the venue have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather during the game with minimum chances of rain at the venue.Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Worcestershire News & Player List
Worcestershire Player List
Brett DOliveira (c), Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Adam Hose, Ethan Brookes, Gareth Roderick (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Hinley, Fateh Singh, Adam Finch, Jacob Duffy, Jake Libby, Rob Jones, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Ben Gibbon, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ed Pollock
|
Batter
|
Brett DOliveira
|
Batter
|
Kashif Ali
|
Batter
|
Adam Hose
|
All-rounder
|
Gareth Roderick
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ethan Brookes
|
Batter
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Hinley
|
Bowler
|
Fateh Singh
|
Bowler
|
Adam Finch
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire have won back to back games and with 20 points they are just four points shy of the final playoff spot.
Warwickshire News & Player List
Warwickshire Player List
Alex Davies (c & wk), Tom Latham, Moeen Ali, Sam Hain, Kai Smith, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott, Adam Sylvester, Robert Yates, Zen Malik, Hamza Shaikh, Ethan Bamber, Tazeem Ali
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Latham
|
Batter
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Ed Barnard
|
Batter
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Alex Davies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kai Smith
|
Batter
|
George Garton
|
All-rounder
|
Danny Briggs
|
Bowler
|
Jake Lintott
|
Bowler
|
Craig Miles
|
Bowler
|
Adam Sylvester
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire have won three of the last four matches and are currently third on the table.
Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Head to Head
Warwickshire have dominated this fixture in the past against Worcestershire 23-17. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Warwickshire won the game.
Head to Head
Worcestershire: 17
Warwickshire: 23
Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds
Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire
Worcestershire and Warwickshire go head to head after both sides have had positive results in the last few games and are in the mix to make the playoffs this season which makes this game a potential four pointer. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and it turned out to be one of the games of the tournament. Worcestershire batted first and scored 134 runs. Worcestershire bowlers brought them back in the game but they fell short as Warwickshire won the game with one wicket to spare. Worcestershire had a better opening partnership in the game.Warwickshire openers haven’t been consistent this season, in the last two matches they have had an opening stand of 7 and 9which makes us believe Worcestershire will have a better opening stand in the opening game.
Worcestershire vs Warwickshire
T20
New Road, null
Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Top Batters
Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’ top batter
Adam Hose scored a duck in the last outing against Derbyshire regardless we are going to back him aswith 274 runs he is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’ top batter
Sam Hain had a decent game in the last outing against Lancashire as he scored 36 in the game.With 345 runs thus far, he has been the standout batter for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers
Ben Dwarshuis to be Worcestershire’ top bowler
Ben Dwarshuis was solid once again in the last game as he bagged one wicket and conceded 29 runs.With 14 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hasan Ali to be Warwickshire’ top bowler
Hasan Ali was superb once again in the last match as he bagged two wickets, in the last three matches Ali has bagged nine wickets. He is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Warwickshire
- Worcestershire to win - 2.25 (PariMatch)
- Warwickshire to win - 1.60 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments