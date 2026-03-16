Facts: With 315 runs, Ethan Brookes was the leading run scorer for Worcestershire in the last season.

With 420 runs, Dawid Malan was the leading run scorer for Yorkshire in the last campaign.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Last season was a struggle for Worcestershire as they ended the group stages with four wins in 14 matches and were eighth on the table. They ended the campaign with nine defeats in 11 matches. In the opening game this season they struggled against Lancashire who won the game by seven runs.

Much like their opponents, Yorkshire struggled for consistency last year as they had six wins in the group stages and failed to make the playoffs last term. One again this year they struggled in the opening game as they lost against Northamptonshire. As per our calculations, Yorkshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire ’ chances of winning - 45%

Yorkshire’ chances of winning - 56%

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Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Adam Hose had a decent campaign last season as he scored 290 runs with an average of 26.36. In the opening game he struggled against Lancashire which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

James Wharton struggled for consistency last season as he scored 132 runs in six innings. He was sensational in the opening game as he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Worcestershire Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Yorkshire Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Yorkshire 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Brett DOliveira (c), Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Adam Hose, Ethan Brookes, Gareth Roderick (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Hinley, Fateh Singh, Adam Finch, Jacob Duffy, Jake Libby, Rob Jones, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Ben Gibbon, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Pollock Batter Brett DOliveira Batter Kashif Ali Batter Adam Hose All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ethan Brookes Batter Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Tom Hinley Bowler Fateh Singh Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire struggled last season as they lost nine of the last 11 matches. They lost the opening game against Lancashire this term.

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan (c), William Luxton, James Wharton, Harry Duke (wk), Will Sutherland, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Matt Milnes, Jafer Chohan, William ORourke, Jonathan Tattersall, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter William Luxton Batter James Wharton All-rounder Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Will Sutherland All-rounder Matthew Revis All-rounder Dominic Bess All-rounder Matt Milnes Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire were brilliant in the group stages last season as they won ten matches and ended up at the top of the table.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Head to Head

Yorkshire have dominated this fixture against Worcestershire 12-6. Both sides squared off twice last year and Yorkshire won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Worcestershire: 06

Yorkshire: 12

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Worcestershire and Yorkshire head into this campaign after both sides struggled to make an impact last season as both teams missed the playoffs last term. Worcestershire ended last season with nine defeats in 11 matches and once again struggled in the opening game of the season as they lost against Lancashire by seven runs. On the other hand Yorkshire went head to head against Northamptonshire in the opening game and they lost the game by 13 runs. Both teams went head to head twice last year and on both occasions Yorkshire won the game they also had a better opening partnership in both matches which makes us believe Yorkshire will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Ethan Brookes to be Worcestershire’ top batter

Ethan Brookes got off to a decent start this season as he scored 28 in the opening game. Last season with 315 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’ top batter

Dawid Malan struggled in the opening game against Northamptonshire regardless we are going to back him as with 420 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be Worcestershire’ top bowler

Expectations are high for Ben Dwarshuis to make an impact this season as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers in domestic cricket around the globe which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

William ORourke to be Yorkshire’ top bowler

William ORourke struggled in the opening game against Northamptonshire but regardless we are going to back him as he was sensational in IPL for LSG in the last three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.