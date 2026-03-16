Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction
YOR
66%
Chance of Winning
DER
34%
T20
Headingley
Facts:
- With 336 runs, Dawid Malan is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire this season.
- With 383 runs, Aneurin Donald is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in this campaign.
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning
Yorkshire have had an underwhelming campaign this season as they have struggled for consistency so far.They lost against Derbyshire but then went on to beat Lancashire away from home which clearly showcases their inconsistencies. They have four wins thus far and are currently eighth on the table.
Derbyshire have had a dismal showing this summer as they are currently ninth on the table and have already been knocked out of the tournament. They went head to head against Northamptonshire in the last game and they lost the tie by 13 runs. As per our calculations, Yorkshire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Yorkshire ’ chances of winning - 66%
- Derbyshire’ chances of winning - 34%
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
James Wharton has been one of the most consistent batters for Yorkshire thus far.In the last six matches he has scored 37, 26, 6, 88, 33 and 0,even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Wayne Madsen had a slow start to the campaign but has batted well in the last few games.In the last two matches he has scored 77 and 29and so far this season Madsen has scored 372 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership to be Derbyshire
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction
The teams that have batted first have dominated games at this venue 80-56. This season all four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both teams will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect a sunny day in Leads during the game, any kind of disruption during the game is unlikely.Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Yorkshire News & Player List
Yorkshire Player List
Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan (c), William Luxton, James Wharton, Abdullah Shafique, Will Sutherland, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Jafer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Daniel Moriarty, Matthew Revis, William ORourke, Jack White, Benjamin Cliff, Yash Vagadia, Noah Kelly, Alexander Wade
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Lyth
|
Batter
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
William Luxton
|
Batter
|
James Wharton
|
All-rounder
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
All-rounder
|
Dominic Bess
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Milnes
|
Bowler
|
Jafer Chohan
|
Bowler
|
William ORourke
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire have managed just four wins in 11 matches, they have two wins in the last three games and are currently eighth on the table.
Derbyshire News & Player List
Derbyshire Player List
Aneurin Donald (wk), Caleb Jewell, Wayne Madsen, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel (c), Martin Andersson, Nick Potts, Zak Chappell, David Lloyd, Patrick Brown, AM Ghazanfar, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came
Predicted Playing XI
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Ross Whiteley
|
Batter
|
Wayne Madsen
|
Batter
|
Samit Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Aneurin Donald
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Martin Andersson
|
All-rounder
|
Nick Potts
|
All-rounder
|
David Lloyd
|
All-rounder
|
Zak Chappell
|
Bowler
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Patrick Brown
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire have struggled so far as they have lost back to back games and have been knocked out of the competition.
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Head to Head
Yorkshire have a decent record in this fixture against Derbyshire 21-17. Both sides went head to head this season and Derbyshire won the game.
Head to Head
Yorkshire: 21
Derbyshire: 17
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds
Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire
Derbyshire and Yorkshire head into this game after both teams have struggled to make an impact in the group stages this season. Derbyshire head into this game after back to back defeats against Worcestershire and Northamptonshire and are ninth on the table. They have already been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand Yorkshire registered an impressive win against Lancashire in the last game but regardless of the results, they need a perfect run in the remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs.Both teams went head to head in the group stages and Derbyshire won the game, they also had an opening stand of 115 runsin the game which makes us believe Derbyshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire
T20
Headingley, null
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Top Batters
Jonny Bairstow to be Yorkshire’ top batter
Jonny Bairstow missed most the season, he played five matches and has made an impact.In the last game against Lancashire he scored a brilliant centurywhich makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Aneurin Donald to be Derbyshire’ top batter
Aneurin Donald was brilliant in the last game as he scored his fifth half century of the season. With 383 runs thus far, Donald is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers
William ORourke to be Yorkshire’ top bowler
William ORourke missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup aswith 15 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Yorkshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
AM Ghazanfar to be Derbyshire’ top bowler
AM Ghazanfar has been impressive so far this season ashe has been economical thus far and with 13 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Derbyshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Yorkshire
- Yorkshire to win - 1.50 (PariMatch)
- Derbyshire to win - 2.49 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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