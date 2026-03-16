Yorkshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction
YOR
40%
Chance of Winning
LAN
60%
T20
Headingley
Facts:
- With 340 runs, Dawid Malan is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire this season.
- With 384 runs, Keaton Jennings is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.
Yorkshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning
Yorkshire have struggled to make an impact this season. They went head to head against Derbyshire in the last game and failed to show up. Yorkshire scored 151 and Derbyshire won the game with eight wickets to spare. Yorkshire have managed just four wins this season and have been knocked out in the group stages.
Lancashire head into this game after a brilliant win against Durham. Lancashire won the game with three wickets to spare. Lancashire have eight wins in 12 matches and are a win away from sealing a playoff spot this season. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Yorkshire ’ chances of winning - 40%
- Lancashire’ chances of winning - 60%
Yorkshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
William Luxton has been brilliant this season as he has been consistent and so far he has scored 320 runs with an average of 29.09. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Luke Wells has struggled in the second half of the campaign so far. In the last five matches Wells has scored 15, 1, 18, 8 and 17which clearly showcases his struggle. We believe Wells will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership to be Lancashire
Yorkshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction
The teams that have batted first have dominated games at this venue 80-57. This season four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both teams will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect light showers in Leeds during the game, but it may not have any significant impact in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Yorkshire News & Player List
Yorkshire Player List
Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan (c), William Luxton, James Wharton, Abdullah Shafique, Will Sutherland, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Jafer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Daniel Moriarty, Matthew Revis, William ORourke, Jack White, Benjamin Cliff, Yash Vagadia, Noah Kelly, Alexander Wade
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Lyth
|
Batter
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
William Luxton
|
Batter
|
James Wharton
|
All-rounder
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
All-rounder
|
Dominic Bess
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Milnes
|
Bowler
|
Jafer Chohan
|
Bowler
|
William ORourke
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have managed just four wins and have been knocked out this term.
Lancashire News & Player List
Lancashire Player List
Keaton Jennings (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Ashton Turner, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, James Anderson, Matthew Hurst, Michael Jones, Tom Hartley
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
Philip Salt
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Blatherwick
|
All-rounder
|
Ashton Turner
|
All-rounder
|
Saqib Mahmood
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
James Anderson
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire head into this game after an important win against Durham. They are at the top of the table.
Yorkshire vs Lancashire Head to Head
Lancashire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Yorkshire 19-16. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Yorkshire won the game.
Head to Head
Yorkshire: 16
Lancashire: 19
Yorkshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds
Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire
Lancashire and Yorkshire head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. It has been a season to forget for Yorkshire as they have managed just four wins this season and have been knocked out of the tournament. In the last game they struggled against Derbyshire who won the game with eight wickets to spare. On the other hand, Lancashire have been sensational this season and are a win away from sealing a playoff spot this season. In the last game they went head to head against Durham and they won the game with three wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Yorkshire have managed an opening stand of 48, 31 and 0 and in all three games they conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Lancashire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Yorkshire vs Lancashire
T20
Headingley, null
Yorkshire vs Lancashire Top Batters
Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’ top batter
Dawid Malan has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming campaign for Yorkshire. With 340 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for Yorkshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter
Keaton Jennings have stuttered in the second half of the season but in the last game he scored 42 and was the leading run scorer against Durham. He remains the leading run scorer for Lancashire which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Yorkshire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers
William ORourke to be Yorkshire’ top bowler
William ORourke missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as with 15 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Yorkshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chris Green to be Lancashire’ top bowler
Chris Green has been brilliant this season. In the last game he bagged three wickets against Durham and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 18 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lancashire
- Yorkshire to win - 2.15 (PariMatch)
- Lancashire to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments