Facts: With 340 runs, Dawid Malan is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire this season.

With 384 runs, Keaton Jennings is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Yorkshire have struggled to make an impact this season. They went head to head against Derbyshire in the last game and failed to show up. Yorkshire scored 151 and Derbyshire won the game with eight wickets to spare. Yorkshire have managed just four wins this season and have been knocked out in the group stages.

Lancashire head into this game after a brilliant win against Durham. Lancashire won the game with three wickets to spare. Lancashire have eight wins in 12 matches and are a win away from sealing a playoff spot this season. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Yorkshire ’ chances of winning - 40%

Lancashire’ chances of winning - 60%

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Yorkshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

William Luxton has been brilliant this season as he has been consistent and so far he has scored 320 runs with an average of 29.09. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Luke Wells has struggled in the second half of the campaign so far. In the last five matches Wells has scored 15, 1, 18, 8 and 17which clearly showcases his struggle. We believe Wells will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Lancashire 2.03 Bet on Parimatch

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have dominated games at this venue 80-57. This season four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both teams will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Leeds during the game, but it may not have any significant impact in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan (c), William Luxton, James Wharton, Abdullah Shafique, Will Sutherland, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Jafer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Daniel Moriarty, Matthew Revis, William ORourke, Jack White, Benjamin Cliff, Yash Vagadia, Noah Kelly, Alexander Wade

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter William Luxton Batter James Wharton All-rounder Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Will Sutherland All-rounder Abdullah Shafique All-rounder Dominic Bess All-rounder Matt Milnes Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have managed just four wins and have been knocked out this term.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Ashton Turner, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, James Anderson, Matthew Hurst, Michael Jones, Tom Hartley

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Philip Salt Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Chris Green All-rounder Jack Blatherwick All-rounder Ashton Turner All-rounder Saqib Mahmood Bowler Luke Wood Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire head into this game after an important win against Durham. They are at the top of the table.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Head to Head

Lancashire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Yorkshire 19-16. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Yorkshire won the game.

Head to Head

Yorkshire: 16

Lancashire: 19

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

Lancashire and Yorkshire head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. It has been a season to forget for Yorkshire as they have managed just four wins this season and have been knocked out of the tournament. In the last game they struggled against Derbyshire who won the game with eight wickets to spare. On the other hand, Lancashire have been sensational this season and are a win away from sealing a playoff spot this season. In the last game they went head to head against Durham and they won the game with three wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Yorkshire have managed an opening stand of 48, 31 and 0 and in all three games they conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Lancashire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Yorkshire vs Lancashire Top Batters

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’ top batter

Dawid Malan has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming campaign for Yorkshire. With 340 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for Yorkshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter

Keaton Jennings have stuttered in the second half of the season but in the last game he scored 42 and was the leading run scorer against Durham. He remains the leading run scorer for Lancashire which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

William ORourke to be Yorkshire’ top bowler

William ORourke missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as with 15 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Yorkshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chris Green to be Lancashire’ top bowler

Chris Green has been brilliant this season. In the last game he bagged three wickets against Durham and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 18 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.