Facts: With 420 runs, Dawid Malan was the leading run scorer for Yorkshire in the last campaign.

With 413 runs, Rishi Patel was the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in the last campaign.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Yorkshire had an underwhelming season last year as they missed the playoffs and this season has been even worse for them as so far this season they have lost all three games and are currently ninth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Warwickshire and lost the game by six wickets.

Leicestershire missed the playoffs last season by a single point, this season they have got off to a great start thus far as they have three wins in the first four matches and are currently third on the table. In the last game they beat Durham by six runs. As per our calculations, Leicestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Yorkshire ’ chances of winning - 40%

Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 60%

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Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

James Wharton struggled for consistency last season as he scored 132 runs in six innings. He was sensational in the opening game as he scored a half century and in the last game he scored 39 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Soloman Budinger had an underwhelming campaign last season as he scored 172 runs with an average of 15.6. He was excellent in the opening game but has struggled since, in the last game he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 14C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan (c), William Luxton, James Wharton, Harry Duke (wk), Will Sutherland, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Matt Milnes, Jafer Chohan, William ORourke, Jonathan Tattersall, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter William Luxton Batter James Wharton All-rounder Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Will Sutherland All-rounder Matthew Revis All-rounder Dominic Bess All-rounder Matt Milnes Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire missed the playoffs last season and once again have struggled this season as they have lost all three matches so far.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Louis Kimber (c), Shan Masood, Lewis Hill, Ben Cox (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Samuel Wood, Matt Salisbury, Alex Green, Harry Swindells, Roman Walker

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Budinger Batter Shan Masood Batter Louis Kimber All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Lewis Hill All-rounder Logan van Beek All-rounder Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Samuel Wood Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire struggled last season but have been brilliant so far as they have three wins in four matches.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Head to Head

Leicestershire have dominated this fixture against Yorkshire 18-12. Both sides went head to head twice last year and Leicestershire won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Yorkshire: 12

Leicestershire: 18

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

Yorkshire and Leicestershire head into this game after both sides had had contrasting campaigns last season. Yorkshire struggled for consistency last season as they missed the playoffs last term. This season has once again been a struggle for them as they are one of the two teams yet to register a win in the North Group and are currently ninth on the table. On the other hand, Leicestershire missed the playoffs last season by a single point and they have been brilliant so far in this campaign as they have three wins in four matches and are currently third on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Leicestershire won the game and on both occasions, their openers were excellent which makes us believe Leicestershire will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’ top batter

Dawid Malan did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he scored a brilliant half century against Warwickshire. Last season he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’ top batter

Rishi Patel has had an underwhelming start to the campaign but in the last game he scored 36 runs. Last season Patel scored 413 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Dominic Bess to be Yorkshire’ top bowler

Dominic Bess was brilliant once again in the last match even though he bagged just one wicket. So far this season Bess has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Yorkshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Logan van Beek to be Leicestershire’ top bowler

Logan van Beek has had an excellent start to the campaign even though he struggled in the last game. With six wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.