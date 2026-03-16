Facts: Adam Lyth, Yorkshire’s opener, is the second highest run-getter of the County Championship Division One, having amassed 728 runs in 14 innings.

Saif Zaib is Northamptonshire’s leading batter in the County Championship Division Two with 604 runs in 12 innings.

Yorkshire have a 4-1 lead over Northamptonshire in their last five head-to-head encounters.

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire are entering this tournament on the back of two successive defeats in the County Championship, and their last fixture against Nottinghamshire was not up to the mark. The latter were restricted to 228, which was an attainable target, but Yorkshire’s batters made a meal of their chase by getting dismissed for 159 where Dawid Malan’s 64 was the only standout performance. This gave Nottinghamshire the edge to score an additional 393 runs and Yorkshire were under immense pressure at this point. They were unable to withstand it considering they were bundled out for 299, leading to a whopping 163-run defeat.

Northamptonshire’s chances of taking a victory in the last County encounter were thwarted by the rain, and the former batted first to post a monumental total of 469 runs on the board where Saif Zaib’s 159 was the top score. Gloucestershire fell short during their chase as they scored 379 runs and Northamptonshire went on to add 259 runs to their original score. This time, James Sales and Saif Zaib were the major contributors with 70 and 59 runs, respectively. The bowlers were on the verge of bringing it home as they bagged six wickets but the rain put a damper on the game, resulting in a deadlock.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 48%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 52%

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Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score high before first dismissal

Adam Lyth’s partnership with Finlay Bean for Yorkshire’s first wicket has flourished in the County Championship this season, and their progression inspires confidence. In the last five matches of the tournament, they set up stands of 2, 40, 52, 19, 71, 72, 23, 9, 43 and 25 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Although Bean needs to start pulling his weight in order to take their partnership to the next level, they have what it takes to give Northamptonshire’s bowlers a run for their money.

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

Out of the seven matches played at Headingley last season, the teams batting first had the upper hand with four wins. The average first innings score of 164 is mediocre but defendable on this surface, and the toss winners favored batting first five times last season. It will be the go-to strategy this time around, too.

Weather Report

Leeds is set to experience gloomy conditions but the chance of rain is a minimal 25%. The temperature will remain around 18 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, William Luxton, George Hill, Jawad Akhtar, Jordan Thompson, Will Sutherland, Yash Vagadia, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Noah Kelly, Adil Rashid, Alexander Wade, Ben Coad, Ben Sears, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Jack White, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Buckingham, Matt Milnes, Will O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter Dawid Malan Batter Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper George Hill All-rounder William Luxton Batter Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire’s batting is a huge vulnerability for the team and the performances they showcased prior to this fixture are not convincing at all.

Northamptonshire Player List

Arush Buchake, George Bartlett, James Sales, Matthew Breetzke, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Aadi Sharma, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Ravi Bopara, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Ben Sanderson, Calvin Harrison, Dominic Leech, Freddie Heldreich, George Scrimshaw, Harry Conway, Liam Guthrie, Raphael Weatherall, Tiaan Louw, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Luke Procter All-rounder George Bartlett Batter James Sales Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Rob Keogh Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Harry Conway Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire were firing on all cylinders in the last game against Gloucestershire, particularly with the bat.

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Yorkshire have a huge lead over Northamptonshire in their head-to-head tally so far, having won 11 out of 20 matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 20

Yorkshire - 11

Northamptonshire - 5

Tie - 1

Abandoned - 3

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean are the linchpins for Yorkshire in the County Championship and their partnership is nonpareil. In the three matches prior to this fixture, they managed to secure exceptional totals of 2, 40, 52, 19, 71 and 72, and their consistency is admirable. Northamptonshire’s Ricardo Vasconcelos and Luke Procter do not compare at all since their scores in the previous three outings were substandard to say the least; they added 6, 26, 52, 11, 2 and 0 runs to the first wicket. Needless to say, Yorkshire’s opening duo are supreme going into the next game.

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Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth’s consistency is outstanding and his performance in the County Championship this season is truly commendable; he has 728 runs in 14 innings so far and his average of 52.00 is excellent. He has two tons and four half-centuries to his credit which makes him the favorite in the upcoming game against Northamptonshire.

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Saif Zaib led the onslaught for Northamptonshire in the last County encounter versus Gloucestershire with 159 and 56 runs in the two innings. He put himself out of reach among the team’s batters as he amassed 604 runs in 12 innings. Further, he had an average of 50.33 and will be expected to lead the charge once more.

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

George Hill to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

George Hill is in a league of his own in the County Championship this season with a whopping 32 wickets in 12 innings. This includes three fifers and he bagged the third one in the last game against Nottinghamshire. Moreover, he has an absolutely stellar average of 14.65 , making him the top choice for the next game, too.

Harry Conway to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Harry Conway was among the top bowlers for Northamptonshire in their last County game versus Gloucestershire with two wickets in each of the two innings. He made his way to second place overall and he has a grand total of 20 wickets under his belt in eight innings, along with a brilliant average of 20.75. He remains the top pick for the next outing as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Northamptonshire Yorkshire to win @ 1.79 (Parimatch)

Northamptonshire to win @ 2.02 (Parimatch) Yorkshire are struggling to stake their claim in the County Championship Division One as they currently occupy the penultimate position with one win, four defeats and two draws. They are a long way off the top and the fact they enter this match with two defeats on the trot hampers their chances. Northamptonshire, on the other hand, are a middling contender in the Division Two, having been placed fifth on the table with one victory, three losses and three draws. However, their batting display in the last game was impressive and that gives them the edge against Yorkshire. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





