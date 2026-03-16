Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction
YOR
43%
Chance of Winning
WAR
57%
T20
Headingley
Facts:
- With 219 runs, Dawid Malan is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire this season.
- With 183 runs, Sam Hain is the leading run scorer for Warwickshire this season.
Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning
Yorkshire heads into this game after an impressive win against Nottinghamshire. Yorkshire batted first and once again their openers gave them a good start as they managed to score 175 and eventually won the game by nine runs. Yorkshire lost the first three games of the season but since then they have won back to back games and are sixth on the table.
Much like their opponents Warwickshire did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost back to back games but since then they have two wins in the last three matches and are currently seventh on the table. In the last game they lost against Northamptonshire. As per our calculations, Warwickshire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Yorkshire ’ chances of winning - 43%
- Warwickshire’ chances of winning - 57%
Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
James Wharton struggled for consistency last season and that seems to be the story this season as well. Since the half century in the opening game, Wharton has struggled to make an impact which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Tom Latham did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last few games he has been sensational for Warwickshire. In the last three matches he has scored 44, 58 and 34 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Yorkshire Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
Warwickshire Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Yorkshire
Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.
Yorkshire News & Player List
Yorkshire Player List
Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan (c), William Luxton, James Wharton, Harry Duke (wk), Will Sutherland, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Matt Milnes, Jafer Chohan, William ORourke, Jonathan Tattersall, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Lyth
|
Batter
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
William Luxton
|
Batter
|
James Wharton
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Duke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Revis
|
All-rounder
|
Dominic Bess
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Milnes
|
Bowler
|
Jafer Chohan
|
Bowler
|
William ORourke
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire did not have a great start as they lost the first three games but since then they have won back to back matches and are currently sixth on the table.
Warwickshire News & Player List
Warwickshire Player List
Alex Davies (c & wk), Tom Latham, Moeen Ali, Sam Hain, Kai Smith, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott, Adam Sylvester, Robert Yates, Zen Malik, Hamza Shaikh, Ethan Bamber, Tazeem Ali
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Latham
|
Batter
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Ed Barnard
|
Batter
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Alex Davies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kai Smith
|
Batter
|
George Garton
|
All-rounder
|
Danny Briggs
|
Bowler
|
Jake Lintott
|
Bowler
|
Craig Miles
|
Bowler
|
Adam Sylvester
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Team Form
After an underwhelming start to the campaign Warwickshire have won two of the last three matches.
Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Head to Head
Warwickshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Yorkshire 13-07. Both sides squared off earlier this season and Warwickshire won the game.
Head to Head
Yorkshire: 07
Warwickshire: 13
Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds
Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire
Yorkshire and Warwickshire go head to head once again this season after the first game between the two sides turned out to be a one sided game. Both teams had an underwhelming start to the campaign but Warwickshire dominated the game from the start as they restricted Yorkshire to 164 runs in 20 overs. Warwickshire managed an opening partnership of 103 runs in the game and they eventually won the tie with six wickets to spare. After a disappointing start to the campaign, Yorkshire head into this game after back to back wins and would be hoping to continue their momentum in this fixture. What makes the tip so enticing is the fact that in both wins, Yorkshire had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Yorkshire will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Yorkshire vs Warwickshire
T20
Headingley, null
Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Top Batters
Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’ top batter
Dawid Malan was sensational last season and after a slow start to the campaign he has been brilliant in the last two matches as he has scored a half century in both games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’ top batter
Sam Hain did not have a great outing in the last game against Northamptonshire but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers
Dominic Bess to be Yorkshire’ top bowler
Dominic Bess was decent once again in the last match as he bagged two wickets once again. With nine wickets so far, Bess is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Danny Briggs to be Warwickshire’ top bowler
Danny Briggs has been brilliant so far in this campaign as he has bagged seven wickets in five matches. Last season Briggs bagged 29 wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Warwickshire
- Yorkshire to win - 2.02 (PariMatch)
- Warwickshire to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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