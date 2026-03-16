Facts: Berkshire Women are coming into this game after defending 121 runs successfully.

Kent chased down 137 runs in just 17.5 overs with five wickets in hand in the previous game.

Berkshire Women vs Kent Women Chance of Winning

Berkshire Women are coming into this game after beating Cornwall Women in the round 1 clash of the Women’s T20 County Cup. Batting first, they scored 121 runs in their 20 overs on the back of a brilliant half-century off just 36 balls at a strike rate of 138.88. Their bowling attack, led by Naaz Iqbal, defended the low total and won by seven runs.

Kent Women defeated Middlesex Women in their round 1 game of the Women’s T20 County Cup. Bowling first, they conceded only 136 runs in their 20 overs with Amy Gordon picking up two wickets for 20 runs. In the chase, four of the Kent batters scored 20 or more runs as they chased down the score in just 17.5 overs with five wickets in hand.

Berkshire Women ’ chances of winning - 35%

Kent Women’ chances of winning - 65%

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Berkshire Women vs Kent Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Izzy Storrar is the captain of Berkshire Women and she is a brilliant all-rounder as well. She opens the innings and also rolls her arm if needed. Izzy scored 20 runs off 19 balls with four fours in the previous game. She also picked up one wicket in two over and also delivered a maiden over. She can once again expected to star in her all-round game.

Tilly Callaghan bats at number three and also bowls if needed for her team. She scored 17 runs off 23 balls with two fours. Her strike rate could be questionable but she is s consistent batter and can be backed to score runs yet again. Tilly bowled one over in the previous game as well and she accounted for a wicket while conceding only nine runs.

Berkshire Women vs Kent Women Match Toss Prediction

Sadler’s End in Sindlesham will host the match for the first time in Women’s T20 County Cup. There is no idea of the pitch behaviour for both teams and hence, they are expected to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Sindlesham on Sunday is for a cloudy day and there are a little chances of rain interrupting the game as well. The temperature is expected to be in the mid-20s during the whole day. The fans will mostly get to witness 40 overs of action despite the 20% chance of rain that is predicted.

Berkshire Women News & Player List

Berkshire Women Player List

Alex Avoth, Izzy Storrar (C), Bell Mitchell, Shristi Patil, Poppy Camplin (WK), Eliza Bristowe, Lily Bowlby, Freya Johnson, Naaz Iqbal, Mary Briscore, Hollie Summerfield







Predicted Playing XI







Alex Avoth Batter Izzy Storrar (C) All-Rounder Bell Mitchell Batter Shristi Patil All-Rounder Poppy Camplin Wicketkeeper Eliza Bristowe All-Rounder Lily Bowlby All-Rounder Freya Johnson Bowler Naaz Iqbal Bowler Mary Briscore Bowler Hollie Summerfield Bowler

Berkshire Women Team Form

Berkshire Women defended 121 runs against Cornwall Women and won the clash by seven runs in the first round of the Women’s T20 County Cup.

Kent Women News & Player List

Kent Women Player List

Amy Gordon, Grace Poole, Tilly Callaghan, Coco Streets, Genevieve Jeer (WK), Elsa Barhfather, Molly Davis, Megan Belt (C), Laura Bailey, Zeena Bilal, Isabella James

Predicted Playing XI







Amy Gordon All-Rounder Grace Poole Batter Tilly Callaghan All-Rounder Coco Streets All-rounder Genevieve Jeer Wicket-keeper Elsa Barnfather Batter Molly Davis All-rounder Megan Belt (C) Bowler Laura Bailey Bowler Zeena Bilal Bowler Isabella James Bowler

Kent Women Team Form

Kent Women are heading into this game after beating Middlesex Women in the first round clash and will be looking to continue their winning run.

Berkshire Women vs Kent Women Head to Head

Berkshire and Kent Women are facing each other for the first time in the Women’s T20 County Cup.

Berkshire Women vs Kent Women Betting Odds

Kent Women to hit most fours than Berkshire Women

Kent Women are certainly equipped with their batters being in top form. They hit as many as 20 fours in the last game against Middlesex in the chase of 137 runs, with their number six batter Elsa Barnfather also smashing six fours in 14 deliveries. On the other hand, even Berkshire batters looked good but they could only hit 11 fours on their way to 121 runs in the previous game. Kent Women, for the same reason, are expected to hit the most fours than Berkshire Women in the Women’s T20 County Cup.

Berkshire Women vs Kent Women Top Batters

Eliza Bristowe to be Berkshire Women’s top batter

Eliza Bristowe batted at number six in the previous game of the Women’s T20 County Cup. She is coming into this game after scoring 50 runs off 36 balls with five fours to her name. Bristowe can be backed yet again to become the top batter for the game against Kent Women.

Grace Poole to be Kent Women’s top batter

Grace Poole opens the innings for Kent Women and is known to play a big knock for her side. She scored 26 runs off 30 balls with five fours in the previous outing. Her strike rate could be an issue but she can carry this form into the second game of the Women’s T20 County Cup as well. Hence, Poole can be expected to become the top batter for Kent Women.

Berkshire Women vs Kent Women Top Bowlers

Naaz Iqbal to be Berkshire Women’ top bowler

Naaz Iqbal takes the new ball for Berkshire Women and makes the ball move both ways. She picked up three wickets in the previous game against Cornwall Women and two of her scalps were the opening batters of the opposition team. Naaz can be trusted on to become the top bowler for Berkshire in this game.

Amy Gordon to be Kent Women’ top bowler

Amy Gordon is the best bowler for Kent Women. She opened the bowling for her team, Middlesex, in the previous game and picked up two wickets. Gordon can really make a telling impact on the game during her four-over spell as she is a top wicket-taker. She can be expected to become the top bowler for Kent.





