Facts: Somerset Women have a 1-0 lead over Durham Women in their head-to-head tally so far.

Hollie Armitage is the leading batter for Durham Women in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 305 runs in six innings.

Durham Women vs Somerset Women Chances of Winning

Durham Women and Somerset Women met once in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup in 2016 where the latter put Durham Women in to bat first. This turned out to be a disaster for them as they ended up with a total of 80 to defend. Their captain, Laura Ellison, was the top scorer with 22 runs and the others did virtually nothing. The chase was a piece of cake for Somerset Women and they were 34 for no loss when the rain interrupted the match and they won by 16 runs via the D/L method. Durham Women’s overall campaign was awful as they went winless in six matches.

Somerset Women, on the contrary, enjoyed a much more successful season considering they finished at the top with five victories in seven matches. Their batting was particularly impressive throughout the season and their triumph over Durham Women in the final match was the cherry on top.

Durham Women chance of winning - 55%

Somerset Women chance of winning - 45%

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Durham Women vs Somerset Women Betting Tips

Durham Women to score low before first dismissal

In the ECB Women's One-Day Cup this season, Suzie Bates and Emma Marlow opened the first six games together and their scores were quite meager on all occasions. Together, they set up totals of 24, 16, 0, 28, 32 and 5 before the first dismissal. Moreover, Bates’ average of 45.60 was quite competitive but Marlow ended up with an abysmal average of 9.00 which does not bode well for the team’s opening wicket, putting them on the backfoot against Somerset Women.

Durham Women vs Somerset Women Toss Prediction

The Maer Ground was used twice in the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup during the 2015 season where the toss winners elected to field first both times. The sides batting and fielding first ended up taking one victory apiece but the average first innings score of 137 was far too low to defend which will make chasing the sought after option.

Weather Report

The temperature is set to touch 18 degrees Celsius at Exmouth with sunny skies and absolutely no forecast for the rain.

Durham Women Player List

Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Hollie Armitage, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Trudy Johnson, Abigail Glen, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Phoebe Turner, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Grace Thompson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Emma Marlow Batter Hollie Armitage Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Mia Rogers Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Phoebe Turner All-rounder Katherine Fraser All-rounder Grace Thompson Bowler Sophia Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women are completely out of form, especially in terms of their batting performance. They are inconsistent and their scores are often not enough for the bowlers to defend.

Somerset Women Player List

Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Rebecca Odgers, Sophie Luff, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Niamh Holland, Amelie Munday, Jess Hazell, Katie Jones, Charlie Dean, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Lola Harris, Mollie Robbins, Olivia Barnes.

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight Batter Emma Corney Batter Sophie Luff Batter Fran Wilson Batter Charlie Dean Bowler Katie Jones Wicket-keeper Alex Griffiths All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Chloe Skelton Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Laura Jackson Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women have had their ups and downs in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup and their batting has been brilliant. Although they faltered in the last game against Surrey Women, they will certainly bounce back.

Durham Women vs Somerset Women Head-to-Head

Durham Women and Somerset Women met once during the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup in 2016 where the latter won by a 16-run margin.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Durham Women - 0

Somerset Women - 1

Durham Women vs Somerset Women Betting Odds

Somerset Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women

Suzie Bates and Emma Marlow have been improving bit by bit in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup but their partnership is absolutely not adequate. In the last three matches of the tournament, the duo added 24, 16 and 0 runs to the first wicket. This was quite unimpressive and although Somerset Women’s openers were barely any better, they showed the potential to score big. The pair secured totals of 19, 74 and 18 runs before the fall of the first wicket in the previous three encounters. Since they showcased an ability to put on a strong partnership, they are favored over Durham Women’s opening order.

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Durham Women vs Somerset Women Best Batters

Hollie Armitage to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

Hollie Armitage is the leading batter for Durham Women in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup this season with 305 runs in six innings. This includes three half-centuries and she missed out on a fourth one in the last outing against Warwickshire Women, having scored 46 runs. She has an incredible average of 61.00 in the tournament and will be expected to lead the charge against Somerset Women.

Heather Knight to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Heather Knight has been a consistent frontrunner for Somerset Women in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup as she has amassed 221 runs in five innings. She has two half-centuries under her belt and an average of 44.20 which makes her a top contender for the next game.

Durham Women vs Somerset Women Best Bowlers

Phoebe Turner to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Phoebe Turner’s previous match against Durham Women was wicketless as she delivered seven overs and earned an economy rate of 6.14. Despite that, she is their top bowler in the tournament with 12 wickets in six innings and an average of 19.50. She is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming clash.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington picked an impressive four-wicket haul in the last encounter against Surrey Women and she has furthered her lead as their top wicket-taker with a total of 12 wickets in six innings. Her bowling average of 22.41 is also quite impressive and she is anticipated to be their premier bowler against Durham Women.