Durham Women vs Somerset Women Match Prediction
SOM
45%
Chance of Winning
DUR
55%
T20
The Maer Ground
Facts:
- Somerset Women have a 1-0 lead over Durham Women in their head-to-head tally so far.
- Hollie Armitage is the leading batter for Durham Women in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 305 runs in six innings.
Durham Women vs Somerset Women Chances of Winning
Durham Women and Somerset Women met once in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup in 2016 where the latter put Durham Women in to bat first. This turned out to be a disaster for them as they ended up with a total of 80 to defend. Their captain, Laura Ellison, was the top scorer with 22 runs and the others did virtually nothing. The chase was a piece of cake for Somerset Women and they were 34 for no loss when the rain interrupted the match and they won by 16 runs via the D/L method. Durham Women’s overall campaign was awful as they went winless in six matches.
Somerset Women, on the contrary, enjoyed a much more successful season considering they finished at the top with five victories in seven matches. Their batting was particularly impressive throughout the season and their triumph over Durham Women in the final match was the cherry on top.
- Durham Women chance of winning - 55%
- Somerset Women chance of winning - 45%
Durham Women vs Somerset Women Betting Tips
Durham Women to score low before first dismissal
In the ECB Women's One-Day Cup this season, Suzie Bates and Emma Marlow opened the first six games together and their scores were quite meager on all occasions. Together, they set up totals of 24, 16, 0, 28, 32 and 5 before the first dismissal. Moreover, Bates’ average of 45.60 was quite competitive but Marlow ended up with an abysmal average of 9.00 which does not bode well for the team’s opening wicket, putting them on the backfoot against Somerset Women.
Durham Women vs Somerset Women Toss Prediction
The Maer Ground was used twice in the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup during the 2015 season where the toss winners elected to field first both times. The sides batting and fielding first ended up taking one victory apiece but the average first innings score of 137 was far too low to defend which will make chasing the sought after option.
Weather Report
The temperature is set to touch 18 degrees Celsius at Exmouth with sunny skies and absolutely no forecast for the rain.
Durham Women Player List
Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Hollie Armitage, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Trudy Johnson, Abigail Glen, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Phoebe Turner, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Grace Thompson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Sophia Turner.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suzie Bates
|
Batter
|
Emma Marlow
|
Batter
|
Hollie Armitage
|
Batter
|
Mady Villiers
|
All-rounder
|
Mia Rogers
|
Batter
|
Bess Heath
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Phoebe Turner
|
All-rounder
|
Katherine Fraser
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Thompson
|
Bowler
|
Sophia Turner
|
Bowler
|
Katie Levick
|
Bowler
Durham Women Team Form
Durham Women are completely out of form, especially in terms of their batting performance. They are inconsistent and their scores are often not enough for the bowlers to defend.
Somerset Women Player List
Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Rebecca Odgers, Sophie Luff, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Niamh Holland, Amelie Munday, Jess Hazell, Katie Jones, Charlie Dean, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Lola Harris, Mollie Robbins, Olivia Barnes.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Heather Knight
|
Batter
|
Emma Corney
|
Batter
|
Sophie Luff
|
Batter
|
Fran Wilson
|
Batter
|
Charlie Dean
|
Bowler
|
Katie Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Alex Griffiths
|
All-rounder
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
All-rounder
|
Chloe Skelton
|
Bowler
|
Ellie Anderson
|
Bowler
|
Laura Jackson
|
Bowler
Somerset Women Team Form
Somerset Women have had their ups and downs in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup and their batting has been brilliant. Although they faltered in the last game against Surrey Women, they will certainly bounce back.
Durham Women vs Somerset Women Head-to-Head
Durham Women and Somerset Women met once during the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup in 2016 where the latter won by a 16-run margin.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Durham Women - 0
Somerset Women - 1
Durham Women vs Somerset Women Betting Odds
Somerset Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women
Suzie Bates and Emma Marlow have been improving bit by bit in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup but their partnership is absolutely not adequate. In the last three matches of the tournament, the duo added 24, 16 and 0 runs to the first wicket. This was quite unimpressive and although Somerset Women’s openers were barely any better, they showed the potential to score big. The pair secured totals of 19, 74 and 18 runs before the fall of the first wicket in the previous three encounters. Since they showcased an ability to put on a strong partnership, they are favored over Durham Women’s opening order.
Durham Women vs Somerset Women
T20
The Maer Ground, null
Durham Women vs Somerset Women Best Batters
Hollie Armitage to be Durham Women’s Best Batter
Hollie Armitage is the leading batter for Durham Women in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup this season with 305 runs in six innings. This includes three half-centuries and she missed out on a fourth one in the last outing against Warwickshire Women, having scored 46 runs. She has an incredible average of 61.00 in the tournament and will be expected to lead the charge against Somerset Women.
Heather Knight to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter
Heather Knight has been a consistent frontrunner for Somerset Women in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup as she has amassed 221 runs in five innings. She has two half-centuries under her belt and an average of 44.20 which makes her a top contender for the next game.
Durham Women vs Somerset Women Best Bowlers
Phoebe Turner to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler
Phoebe Turner’s previous match against Durham Women was wicketless as she delivered seven overs and earned an economy rate of 6.14. Despite that, she is their top bowler in the tournament with 12 wickets in six innings and an average of 19.50. She is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming clash.
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler
Amanda-Jade Wellington picked an impressive four-wicket haul in the last encounter against Surrey Women and she has furthered her lead as their top wicket-taker with a total of 12 wickets in six innings. Her bowling average of 22.41 is also quite impressive and she is anticipated to be their premier bowler against Durham Women.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Somerset Women
- Durham Women to win @ 1.96 (Parimatch)
- Somerset Women to win @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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