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Durham Women vs Somerset Women Match Prediction

SOM

45%

Chance of Winning

DUR

55%

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1.75
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1.75
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T20

The Maer Ground

Durham Women and Somerset Women are slated to clash in the T20 Women's County Cup on May 16, 2025, at The Maer Ground, Exmouth. The action will kick off at 9:45 P.M IST.

Facts:

  • Somerset Women have a 1-0 lead over Durham Women in their head-to-head tally so far.
  • Hollie Armitage is the leading batter for Durham Women in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 305 runs in six innings.

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Durham Women vs Somerset Women Chances of Winning

Durham Women and Somerset Women met once in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup in 2016 where the latter put Durham Women in to bat first. This turned out to be a disaster for them as they ended up with a total of 80 to defend. Their captain, Laura Ellison, was the top scorer with 22 runs and the others did virtually nothing. The chase was a piece of cake for Somerset Women and they were 34 for no loss when the rain interrupted the match and they won by 16 runs via the D/L method. Durham Women’s overall campaign was awful as they went winless in six matches.

Somerset Women, on the contrary, enjoyed a much more successful season considering they finished at the top with five victories in seven matches. Their batting was particularly impressive throughout the season and their triumph over Durham Women in the final match was the cherry on top.

  • Durham Women chance of winning - 55%
  • Somerset Women chance of winning - 45%

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Durham Women vs Somerset Women Betting Tips

Durham Women to score low before first dismissal

In the ECB Women's One-Day Cup this season, Suzie Bates and Emma Marlow opened the first six games together and their scores were quite meager on all occasions. Together, they set up totals of 24, 16, 0, 28, 32 and 5 before the first dismissal. Moreover, Bates’ average of 45.60 was quite competitive but Marlow ended up with an abysmal average of 9.00 which does not bode well for the team’s opening wicket, putting them on the backfoot against Somerset Women.

Durham Women vs Somerset Women Toss Prediction

The Maer Ground was used twice in the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup during the 2015 season where the toss winners elected to field first both times. The sides batting and fielding first ended up taking one victory apiece but the average first innings score of 137 was far too low to defend which will make chasing the sought after option.

Weather Report

The temperature is set to touch 18 degrees Celsius at Exmouth with sunny skies and absolutely no forecast for the rain.

Durham Women Player List

Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Hollie Armitage, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Trudy Johnson, Abigail Glen, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Phoebe Turner, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Grace Thompson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates

Batter

Emma Marlow

Batter

Hollie Armitage

Batter

Mady Villiers

All-rounder

Mia Rogers

Batter

Bess Heath

Wicket-keeper

Phoebe Turner

All-rounder

Katherine Fraser

All-rounder

Grace Thompson

Bowler

Sophia Turner

Bowler

Katie Levick

Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women are completely out of form, especially in terms of their batting performance. They are inconsistent and their scores are often not enough for the bowlers to defend.

Somerset Women Player List

Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Rebecca Odgers, Sophie Luff, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Niamh Holland, Amelie Munday, Jess Hazell, Katie Jones, Charlie Dean, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Lola Harris, Mollie Robbins, Olivia Barnes.

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight

Batter

Emma Corney

Batter

Sophie Luff

Batter

Fran Wilson

Batter

Charlie Dean

Bowler

Katie Jones

Wicket-keeper

Alex Griffiths

All-rounder

Amanda-Jade Wellington

All-rounder

Chloe Skelton

Bowler

Ellie Anderson

Bowler

Laura Jackson

Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women have had their ups and downs in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup and their batting has been brilliant. Although they faltered in the last game against Surrey Women, they will certainly bounce back.

Durham Women vs Somerset Women Head-to-Head

Durham Women and Somerset Women met once during the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup in 2016 where the latter won by a 16-run margin.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Durham Women - 0

Somerset Women - 1

Durham Women vs Somerset Women Betting Odds

Somerset Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women

Suzie Bates and Emma Marlow have been improving bit by bit in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup but their partnership is absolutely not adequate. In the last three matches of the tournament, the duo added 24, 16 and 0 runs to the first wicket. This was quite unimpressive and although Somerset Women’s openers were barely any better, they showed the potential to score big. The pair secured totals of 19, 74 and 18 runs before the fall of the first wicket in the previous three encounters. Since they showcased an ability to put on a strong partnership, they are favored over Durham Women’s opening order.

Durham Women vs Somerset Women

T20

The Maer Ground, null

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Somerset

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Durham Women vs Somerset Women Best Batters

Hollie Armitage to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

Hollie Armitage is the leading batter for Durham Women in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup this season with 305 runs in six innings. This includes three half-centuries and she missed out on a fourth one in the last outing against Warwickshire Women, having scored 46 runs. She has an incredible average of 61.00 in the tournament and will be expected to lead the charge against Somerset Women.

Heather Knight to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Heather Knight has been a consistent frontrunner for Somerset Women in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup as she has amassed 221 runs in five innings. She has two half-centuries under her belt and an average of 44.20 which makes her a top contender for the next game.

Durham Women vs Somerset Women Best Bowlers

Phoebe Turner to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Phoebe Turner’s previous match against Durham Women was wicketless as she delivered seven overs and earned an economy rate of 6.14. Despite that, she is their top bowler in the tournament with 12 wickets in six innings and an average of 19.50. She is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming clash.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington picked an impressive four-wicket haul in the last encounter against Surrey Women and she has furthered her lead as their top wicket-taker with a total of 12 wickets in six innings. Her bowling average of 22.41 is also quite impressive and she is anticipated to be their premier bowler against Durham Women.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Somerset Women

Durham Women and Somerset Women were on opposite ends of the spectrum in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup 2016, having finished first and last, respectively, in the Division 2 standings. In the ongoing ECB Women's One-Day Cup, too, Somerset Women enjoy third place with four wins in six matches while Durham Women are second-to-last with two victories under their belt. Moreover, Somerset Women beat Durham Women in the competition which puts the former at a position of advantage for the next game.
  • Durham Women to win @ 1.96 (Parimatch)
  • Somerset Women to win @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
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