Facts: Essex Women were fifth in the Division 2 standings of the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup in 2016 with three wins in seven fixtures.

Yorkshire Women’s skipper, Lauren Winfield-Hill, is the leading run scorer of the T20 Women's County Cup with 148 runs in two innings.

Essex Women vs Yorkshire Women Chances of Winning

Essex Women are in the midst of a terribly disappointing ECB Women's One-Day Cup campaign and they come into this fixture on the back of their sixth defeat of the season. Their innings against Durham Women last time around collapsed far too quickly, and the top order were the only impactful batters. Ariana Dowse anchored their innings as she remained not out on 43 and opener Alice Macleod followed closely behind in second with 32 runs. They gave the bowlers absolutely no leeway to defend the score and watched with folded arms as Durham Women clinched an easy six-wicket victory.

On the other end of the spectrum, Yorkshire Women have enjoyed a successful run in the present tournament and their 205-run first innings total against Derbyshire Women in the first outing was the highest target in the initial round of the season. Lauren Winfield-Hill has assumed a lot of responsibilities as the opener, captain and wicket-keeper batter but she also showcased her worth as an absolute power hitter, having scored 88 runs in the match. Her innings was instrumental in Yorkshire Women’s dominant 122-run victory. In the following match against Staffordshire Women, the Leeds-based team batted first again to secure 176 runs, courtesy of Lauren Winfield-Hill’s 60 and Rebecca Duckworth’s 51. The bowlers worked their charm this time, too, and gave the team victory by a margin of 68 runs.

Essex Women chance of winning - 45%

Yorkshire Women chance of winning - 55%

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Essex Women vs Yorkshire Women Betting Tips

Essex Women to score high before first dismissal

Essex Women have had their highs and lows at the front with skipper Grace Scrivens as their mainstay opener in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup this season. In the team’s last four matches, the captain opened alongside Alice Macleod and the pair of openers secured stands of 62, 47, 1 and 77 before the fall of the first wicket. The pair are expected to put on a spectacle in the upcoming match as well.

Essex Women vs Yorkshire Women Toss Prediction

Headingley has served as host to two T20I fixtures in the past where the teams batting first enjoy a dominant record with two victories. The average first innings score of 188 at the venue is defendable and the toss winning skipper will be keen to get the most out of the pitch by batting first.

Weather Report

The weather at Leeds is set to be sunny and conducive for the game, and there is a 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is predicted to reach 19 degrees Celsius.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens, Kelly Castle, Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Joanne Gardner, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Jodi Grewcock, Kate Coppack, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Beth MacGregor.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens All-rounder Alice Macleod Batter Ariana Dowse Batter Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones All-rounder Joanne Gardner All-rounder Sophia Smale Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Beth MacGregor Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women’s batting has been their Achilles heel in the One-Day Cup and Grace Scrivens is the only one keeping their innings together time after time.

Yorkshire Women Player List

Lauren Winfield-Hill (c), Ami Campbell, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Amelia Love, Erin Thomas, Maddie Ward, Beth Langston, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall, Olivia Thomas, Ria Fackrell.

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (C) Wicket-keeper Erin Thomas Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Ami Campbell Batter Maddie Ward Batter Olivia Thomas Bowler Beth Langston Bowler Claudie Cooper Bowler Grace Hall Bowler Amelia Love All-rounder

Yorkshire Women Team Form

Yorkshire Women have a powerful top order, arguably the best of the competition as it stands with Lauren Winfield-Hill going hammer and tongs every opportunity she gets.

Essex Women vs Yorkshire Women Head-to-Head

This encounter marks the first clash between Essex Women and Yorkshire Women in the tournament, and the teams do not have a head-to-head record yet.

Essex Women vs Yorkshire Women Betting Odds

Essex Women to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire Women

Lauren Winfield-Hill has been a powerhouse of a batter in the tournament so far but her partner, Erin Thomas, has not performed on the same level. In the last two matches that Yorkshire Women played, the openers added 23 and 60 runs to the first wicket. Their counterparts at Essex Women, though, have shown a steady improvement in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup as Grace Scrivens and Alice Macleod secured totals of 62, 47 and 1 in the previous three encounters. Their partnership is, evidently, superior to that of Yorkshire Women and are favored to achieve a better stand together in the upcoming game.

Essex Women vs Yorkshire Women Best Batters

Grace Scrivens to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

Grace Scrivens has long surpassed the 300-run milestone in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup while her teammates have not reached 200 runs yet. With 377 runs in seven innings and an average of 62.83, she is their top batter and will be expected to be their standout batter in the next match as well.

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill has scored two back-to-back half-centuries in the tournament so far with 88 runs in the first match and 60 runs in the following fixture. Needless to say, she is Yorkshire Women’s top run-getter so far with 148 runs in two innings and an average of 74.00. She is anticipated to be their top batter once more against Essex Women.

Essex Women vs Yorkshire Women Best Bowlers

Eva Gray to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

Eva Gray emerged as the second leading bowler for Essex Women in the last match against Durham Women during the ECB Women's One-Day Cup where she took one wicket in seven overs, including a maiden and an excellent economy rate of 2.28. She is currently the team’s leading wicket-taker with eight wickets and seven innings and remains the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Olivia Thomas to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Bowler

Olivia Thomas is Yorkshire Women’s leading bowler at the moment with five wickets under her belt in two innings. She captured two wickets in the first game against Derbyshire Women and emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the second game versus Staffordshire Women with a three-wicket haul. With an outstanding average of 5.80, she is the top choice for the next encounter.