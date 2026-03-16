Facts: Surrey Women overcame Hampshire Women in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup in 2016 by seven runs.

Hampshire Women were sixth in the Division 2 standings of the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup while Surrey Women were second.

Charlotte Taylor was Hampshire Women’s top batter and bowler with 110 runs and eight wickets in the 2016 tournament.

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Chances of Winning

Hampshire Women and Surrey Women met once in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup 2016 where the latter were put in to bat first and they piled on a score of 101 runs, putting them on tenterhooks. Their batters did not particularly shine in the innings as Eva Gray top-scored with 22 runs. The chase should have been a piece of cake for Hampshire Women but they made a mess as they lost eight wickets and found themselves restricted to a score of 94 by the end of the innings, giving Surrey Women a seven-run victory.

Surrey Women are having a tough time making headway in the present ECB Women's One-Day Cup since they have just two wins to their credit in seven matches. Hampshire Women, on the other hand, are enjoying major success in the tournament as the table toppers with five wins in seven fixtures. Surrey Women have certainly got their work cut out in the upcoming match.

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 53%

Surrey Women chance of winning - 47%

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Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to score high before first dismissal

Surrey Women’s openers have improved in their ECB Women's One-Day Cup campaign this season and their partnerships aid the team in their success. In the last five matches of the season, Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge added 100, 3, 59, 65 and 18 runs to the first wicket. Given their synergy as a pair and their ability to score big in nearly all games, they are expected to succeed against Hampshire Women in the next match.

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Toss Prediction

Kent County Cricket Ground is yet to host a T20I match but in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup this season, a total of three matches have been held at the venue and those chasing have two victories. However, it is a high scoring ground and the toss winners chose to bat first two out of three times with an average score of 301 in the one-day format, making batting first the top choice in this fixture.

Weather Report

With the temperature reaching 21 degrees Celsius at Beckenham, the chance of rain is as low as 5% and the conditions will remain partially cloudy.

Hampshire Women Player List

Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Nancy Harman, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Naomi Dattani, Megan Sturge, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Adams Batter Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Abigale Norgrove Batter Nancy Harman Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Poppy Tulloch Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women are on a three-match winning streak in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup at the moment and their bowling prowess has helped them flourish.

Surrey Women Player List

Alice Davidson-Richards, Aylish Cranstone, Bryony Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Bethan Miles, Emma Jones, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Priyanaz Chatterji, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight Batter Emma Corney Batter Sophie Luff Batter Fran Wilson Batter Charlie Dean All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Katie Jones Wicket-keeper Alex Griffiths All-rounder Chloe Skelton Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Laura Jackson Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women have been exceptional with the bat but their bowlers are unable to do justice to the scores set by their batters.

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Head-to-Head

Hampshire Women and Surrey Women went head-to-head once during the 2016 NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup where the latter emerged victorious by a margin of seven runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Hampshire Women - 0

Surrey Women - 1

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Betting Odds

Surrey Women to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire Women

Hampshire Women’s Ella McCaughan and Maia Bouchier have the potential to be an explosive opening pair but their inconsistency on an individual level has had a negative impact on the team’s first wicket, reflected in totals of 23, 25 and 44 in the last three matches. Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Surrey Women’s openers, are in a different league altogether and their scores of 100, 3 and 59 in the previous three outings, though slightly unstable, have been overwhelmingly excellent. The latter are anticipated to secure a better opening stand than their counterparts at Hampshire.

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Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Best Batters

Ella McCaughan to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Ella McCaughan has been in a slight drought in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup but she still has a substantial lead over the other batters, having amassed 332 runs in seven innings with an average of 55.33. She has one century and two half-centuries under her belt which makes her the top contender for the next match as well.

Sophia Dunkley to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Sophia Dunkley emerged as the second leading run scorer for Surrey Women in the last game against Somerset Women in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup, having notched up her second half-century of the season with 79 runs. She is their top batter overall with 319 runs in six innings and an average of 63.80, making her the leading choice for the upcoming match.

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Best Bowlers

Linsey Smith to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Linsey Smith leads Hampshire Women’s bowling unit in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 14 wickets in six innings and an average of 16.00, the best of the team. Even though she only picked one wicket in the last outing against Somerset Women, her consistency makes her the favorite against Surrey Women.

Danielle Gregory to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Danielle Gregory was tied as the leading wicket-taker for Surrey Women during the previous encounter versus Somerset Women where her nine-over spell yielded two wickets and an economy rate of 4.77. She is Surrey Women’s top bowler with ten wickets in seven innings. Averaging at 30.40, she is expected to be their premier bowler again.