Facts: Opener and all-rounder Amy Gordon leads Kent Women’s bowling attack with five wickets in two innings.

Kelly Haynes is the leading wicket-taker for Cambridgeshire Women with four wickets in two innings so far.

Kent Women vs Cambridgeshire Women Chances of Winning

Kent Women dominated both of their matches so far and they started their campaign with a victory over Middlesex Women. The latter scored 136 in the first innings but it was quite easy for Kent Women to overhaul the target with five wickets to spare. In the previous game against Berkshire Women, Kent Women were tasked with setting a target and they did a great job by racking in 162 runs. Tilly Callaghan and Elsa Barnfather led the charge as they remained unbeaten on 42 and 36, respectively. The bowlers were on the money, especially Tilly Callaghan and Amy Gordon who picked three wickets apiece, and they bundled out the opposition to take a 47-run victory. Overall, they have a strong squad in the competition.

Cambridgeshire Women have also found quite a bit of success in the tournament so far, having won both of their matches. Their first fixture against Herefordshire Women was a close encounter as the former notched up 102 runs and the bowlers just about restricted the opposition to win by the skin of their teeth in a nine-run triumph. Cambridgeshire Women kicked off the second game versus Northumberland Women as well, having scored 130 runs this time around. Opener Sophie Singer did much of the work with 43 runs and the bowlers took over to limit their rivals to 118, winning by an 18-run margin.

Kent Women chance of winning - 55%

Cambridgeshire Women chance of winning - 45%

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Kent Women vs Cambridgeshire Women Betting Tips

Cambridgeshire Women to score low before first dismissal

Alice Harding and Jessica Taylor led the innings in the first game against Herefordshire Women but their partnership of 13 was not quite enough for the team. In the following match against Northumberland Women, the team had Sophie Singer and Millie Rawlins open the game but their total of 16 runs was not much better. Since the change in opening combinations did not make a difference, they are not expected to perform well against Kent Women’s bowlers.

Kent Women vs Cambridgeshire Women Toss Prediction

There have been no major games held at FP Fenner's Ground. The venue was not used in international games, the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup or the 2016 NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup. There are no records to go by at this ground.

Weather Report

Cambridge is going to experience partly cloudy skies but the chance of rain is a low 5%. The temperature is predicted to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

Kent Women Player List

Megan Belt (c), Coco Streets, Jessica Bird, Jodie Hobson, Megan Sturge, Sophie Singer, Amy Gordon, Ella Darlington, Elsa Barnfather, Grace Poole, Isobel Kirby, Laura Bailey, Emily Thompson, Molly Davis, Alice Grant, Genevieve Jeer, Isabella James, Sydney Gorham, Tilly Callaghan, Zeena Bilal.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Gordon All-rounder Grace Poole All-rounder Tilly Callaghan All-rounder Coco Streets Batter Genevieve Jeer Batter Elsa Barnfather Batter Molly Davis Wicket-keeper Megan Belt (C) Bowler Laura Bailey Bowler Zeena Bilal Bowler Isabella James Bowler

Kent Women Team Form

Kent’s bowling in the last game was absolutely phenomenal, especially from all-rounder Tilly Callaghan who not only top-scored with the bat but captured a three-wicket haul in 1.3 overs.

Cambridgeshire Women Player List

Kelly Haynes (c), Alice Harding, Jessica Taylor, Olivia Kibler, Millie Rawlins, Beth Matthews, Charlotte Deacon, Charlotte Aylmore, Jessica Pugh, Connie Piper, Sophia Pearson, Sophie Singer, Anabel Kaser, Georgia Abensour, Laura Robinson.

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Singer Batter Millie Rawlins Wicket-keeper Olivia Kibler Batter Kelly Haynes (C) Batter Anabel Kaser Batter Charlotte Deacon Bowler Beth Matthews All-rounder Jessica Pugh Bowler Charlotte Aylmore Bowler Georgia Abensour All-rounder Laura Robinson Bowler

Cambridgeshire Women Team Form

Cambridgeshire Women’s batting was not entirely convincing and while they were able to overcome inferior times, they will find it tough to put up a fight against Kent Women.

Kent Women vs Cambridgeshire Women Head-to-Head

Kent Women and Cambridgeshire Women have never faced each other in the tournament and, therefore, there is no head-to-head record.

Kent Women vs Cambridgeshire Women Betting Odds

Kent Women to have a better opening partnership than Cambridgeshire Women

Cambridgeshire Women have had two entirely different opening lineups in the tournament so far as Alice Harding and Jessica Taylor opened the first match with a 13-run partnership while Sophie Singer and Millie Rawlins led the second game with 16 runs. Kent Women, on the other hand, have a more stable opening wicket with Amy Gordon and Grace Poole as their mainstay openers, having scored 21 and 42 runs in the last two matches. The latter are expected to achieve a better first partnership in the upcoming game against Cambridgeshire Women.

Kent Women vs Cambridgeshire Women Best Batters

Tilly Callaghan to be Kent Women’s Best Batter

Tilly Callaghan kicked off the season with a meager 17-run knock in the first outing against Middlesex Women but she was instrumental in Kent Women’s victory against Berkshire Women, having scored an unbeaten 42. She stands as the second leading batter for the team with 59 runs in two innings, making her the top pick against Cambridgeshire Women.

Sophie Singer to be Cambridgeshire Women’s Best Batter

Sophie Singer played her first game of the season against Northumberland Women with 43 runs, missing out on a half-century. This was the opener’s debut and she is now sitting at the top of the team’s run charts, and she is expected to lead the charge once more.

Kent Women vs Cambridgeshire Women Best Bowlers

Amy Gordon to be Kent Women’s Best Bowler

Amy Gordon was the top wicket-taker for Kent Women with two wickets in the first game and she was the joint leading bowler in the second match, having captured three wickets. She is the top bowler for the team overall with five wickets in two innings with a brilliant average of 7.40. She is expected to be their premier bowler in the next match as well.

Kelly Haynes to be Cambridgeshire Women’s Best Bowler

Kelly Haynes emerged as Cambridgeshire Women’s leading bowler in the previous game against Northumberland Women, having claimed three wickets in four overs with a brilliant economy rate of 3.25. She has four wickets in two innings and leads the team’s bowling attack with an average of 6.75 which makes her the favorite for the upcoming game, too.