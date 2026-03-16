Facts: Amy Gordon is the top run scorer for Kent Women in the tournament so far, having amassed 88 runs in three innings.

Skipper Marie Kelly is the leading batter for The Blaze Women with an unbeaten 48 in the previous match.

Kent Women vs The Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Kent Women have only improved over the course of the season and their batting performance in the last match against Cambridgeshire Women was sublime. They scored 193 runs to kick off the game where their openers, Grace Poole and Amy Gordon, were the top performers with knocks of 47 and 42, respectively. The rest of the lineup made valuable contributions, too, and they gave the team a surefire shot at victory. The bowlers kept Cambridgeshire Women down to 113 and Kent Women enjoyed a commendable 80-run triumph.

The Blaze Women made an absolutely blitz of a start to their campaign as they took on Oxfordshire Women in the first match and absolutely annihilated the opposition. The latter were restricted to a measly 97 runs which was a breeze of a chase for The Blaze Women. Openers Georgie Boyce and Marie Kelly finished the game on their own as they each scored 42* and 48*, respectively, and gave the team a whopping ten-wicket victory.

Kent Women chance of winning - 45%

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kent Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Tips

The Blaze Women to score high before first dismissal

Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont were the linchpins for The Blaze Women’s first wicket in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup and in the last five matches of the tournament, the pair secured mediocre scores of 7, 22, 24, 92 and 22 runs before the first dismissal. However, Georgie Boyce and Marie Kelly opened the last match against Oxfordshire Women and they went absolutely hammer and tongs to secure an unbeaten 99-run partnership. Since they showed the firepower to be invincible, they are anticipated to set up yet another competitive stand in the next encounter.

Kent Women vs The Blaze Women Toss Prediction

The Spitfire Ground did not host any matches in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup 2016 or the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup, and there are no international records at the venue either.

Weather Report

Canterbury will experience a predominant cloud cover and the likelihood of rain is quite low at 20%. The temperature is predicted to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

Kent Women Player List

Megan Belt (c), Coco Streets, Jessica Bird, Jodie Hobson, Megan Sturge, Sophie Singer, Amy Gordon, Ella Darlington, Elsa Barnfather, Grace Poole, Isobel Kirby, Laura Bailey, Emily Thompson, Molly Davis, Alice Grant, Genevieve Jeer, Isabella James, Sydney Gorham, Tilly Callaghan, Zeena Bilal.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Gordon All-rounder Grace Poole All-rounder Jessica Bird All-rounder Coco Streets Batter Isobel Kirby Batter Elsa Barnfather Batter Molly Davis Wicket-keeper Megan Belt (C) Bowler Sydney Gorham Bowler Jodie Hobson Bowler Isabella James Bowler

Kent Women Team Form

Kent Women have a chance to put up a fight against The Blaze Women since they have a strong batting order but their bowlers will certainly find it tough to curtail the opposition.

The Blaze Women Player List

Marie Kelly (c), Tammy Beaumont, Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn, Lara Shaw.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgie Boyce Batter Marie Kelly (C) Batter Michaela Kirk All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Ella Claridge Wicket-keeper Lara Shaw All-rounder Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Josie Groves Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler Amy Wheeler Bowler Charley Phillips Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women showed remarkable top order strength in the last match and the bowlers had no trouble keeping their rivals to a modest score.

Kent Women vs The Blaze Women Head-to-Head

Kent Women and The Blaze Women are slated to take on each other for the first time in the competition, and they do not have a record prior to this.

Kent Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Odds

The Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Kent Women

Amy Gordon and Grace Poole have been Kent Women’s mainstay openers this season and they opened all three matches for the team so far. Their partnerships have had their ups and downs as they scored 77, 21 and 42 runs in the last three encounters. The Blaze Women, though, have been equally competitive in this regard as Georgie Boyce and Marie Kelly added 99* runs against Oxfordshire Women in the previous match. They are a force to be reckoned with and their partnership is expected to overhaul that of Kent Women in the upcoming encounter.

Kent Women vs The Blaze Women Great Britain The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, null Kent (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Lightning (w) Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.34 Bet Now!

Kent Women vs The Blaze Women Best Batters

Amy Gordon to be Kent Women’s Best Batter

In the last match against Cambridgeshire Women, Amy Gordon scored 42 runs and emerged as Kent Women’s second leading batter. She is their top run scorer overall with 88 runs in three innings and an average of 29.33, making her the leading pick against The Blaze Women as well.

Georgia Elwiss to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Georgia Elwiss did not get a chance to bat in the previous match against Oxfordshire Women but she is the joint leading batter for The Blaze Women with 311 runs in seven innings in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup. She has three half-centuries and an average of 62.20 in the tournament. She is anticipated to be their standout batter in the next fixture.

Kent Women vs The Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Sydney Gorham to be Kent Women’s Best Bowler

Sydney Gorham took part in her first match of the season against Cambridgeshire Women and came out on top with four wickets in four overs, including a maiden and an excellent economy rate of 2.75. She is now tied as the second leading bowler overall and her average of 2.75 is the best of the team which makes her the favorite for the next match.

Josie Groves to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Josie Groves emerged as The Blaze Women’s top wicket-taker against Oxfordshire Women, having captured a fifer in four overs. She also achieved an excellent economy rate of 4.75 and her average of 3.80 is mighty impressive. For the next encounter, too, she is the top pick to be the team’s premier bowler.