Facts: Lancashire Women were a part of the Division 1 in the 2016 NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup, having finished fourth with three wins out of seven games.

Glamorgan Women’s Bea Ellis is the second leading batter of the T20 Women's County Cup with 110 runs in two innings.

Lancashire Women vs Glamorgan Women Chances of Winning

Lancashire Women are on an upward climb with three wins on the trot leading up to this match. Their last outing against Warwickshire Women was fought with ease considering Lancashire Women posted 276 runs on the board with the help of Emma Lamb’s 88, Katie Mack’s 57 and Sophie Ecclestone’s 50. They made sure to give the bowlers adequate wiggle room and they were able to curtail Warwickshire Women rather well. The latter were kept down to 175 and the team from Manchester bagged a 101-run win, having successfully defended a score for the first time in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup this season.

Glamorgan Women have also been on a purple patch of their own with two back-to-back victories in the tournament thus far. They posted a competitive 183-run stand in the first outing where they faced Gloucestershire Women - Bea Ellis and Lauren Parfitt caused much of the destruction with 77 and 59* runs, respectively. The bowlers held up their end of the bargain and bundled out the opposition for 150, handing Glamorgan Women victory by 33 runs. The second match against Sussex Women played out in similar fashion with a 156-run stand for the Welsh side and the bowlers came in clutch once again by giving the team a 48-run triumph.

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 45%

Glamorgan Women chance of winning - 55%

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Lancashire Women vs Glamorgan Women Betting Tips

Lancashire Women to score high before first dismissal

Lancashire Women’s openers are dealing in boundaries in every single match with both Eve Jones and Emma Lamb pulling their weight. The last match against Warwickshire Women was their only sub-50 partnership since the first match of the season, having scored a mere three runs before Jones faced an uncharacteristic early dismissal. In the five games prior to that, their partnership was nearly unbreakable as they reached record heights of 88, 53, 106, 185 and 151 runs. The openers are invincible and they have the strength to outwit Glamorgan Women’s bowlers.

Lancashire Women vs Glamorgan Women Toss Prediction

The ground at Christ College has not been used in any major events so far, since there is no record of international games or matches in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup and Royal London Women's One-Day Cup.

Weather Report

There is a low possibility of rain at Brecon, currently sitting at 10%, and the weather will allow the game to progress uninterrupted with sunny skies. The temperature will remain around 19 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld, Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris, Eve Jones.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Katie Mack Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris Bowler Mahika Gaur All-rounder Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld Wicket-keeper Hannah Jones Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women have the best opening wicket in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup, bar none, and their setback in the last match is something they can bounce back from with ease.

Glamorgan Women Player List

Lauren Parfitt (c), Beatrix Ellis, Charlotte Scarborough, Rose Megan Evans, Emily Burke, Katy Cobb, Bethan Gammon, Georgia Louise Parfitt, Daisy Jeanes, Eve Jackson, Gemma Porter, Maria Sahabdeen, Poppy Walker, Sara Phillips.

Predicted Playing XI

Daisy Jeanes All-rounder Lauren Parfitt (C) All-rounder Bethan Gammon Batter Charlotte Scarborough Batter Beatrix Ellis Batter Emily Burke All-rounder Gemma Porter Bowler Eve Jackson Bowler Georgia Louise Parfitt Wicket-keeper Sara Phillips Bowler Katy Cobb Bowler

Glamorgan Women Team Form

Beatrix Ellis and Lauren Parfitt have led their batting quite well and Glamorgan Women’s bowlers have what it takes to defend the scores set by their team.

Lancashire Women vs Glamorgan Women Head-to-Head

Lancashire Women are set to face Glamorgan Women for the first time in the tournament. The sides do not have a head-to-head tally as it stands.

Lancashire Women vs Glamorgan Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan Women

Lancashire Women’s last match against Warwickshire Women was a slight aberration as Eve Jones was an unexpected let-down, having posted three runs on the board with Emma Lamb. Nevertheless, the pair have established themselves as formidable openers and it is evident in partnerships of 88 and 53 in the two matches prior. For Glamorgan Women, Daisy Jeanes and Lauren Parfitt brought an excellent improvement to the first wicket after a paltry 13-run stand in the first game. They went on to add 45 runs to the first wicket in the last outing but they still pale in comparison to Lancashire Women’s openers, putting the Cardiff-based team on the backfoot.

Lancashire Women vs Glamorgan Women Best Batters

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Emma Lamb is unstoppable in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup as she leads Lancashire Women’s run charts with a whopping 493 runs in seven innings. Her haul includes one ton and four half-centuries along with an average of 82.16. She is, without a doubt, the most reliable batter from the team and will be expected to top their charts once again.

Bea Ellis to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Batter

Bea Ellis was among the top batters for Glamorgan Women in the previous match against Sussex Women, having scored 33 runs. She is the only one from the team to have crossed the 100-run mark overall with 110 runs under her belt with an average of 55.00. Given that she top-scored in the first match with 77 runs, she is backed to come good in the next fixture.

Lancashire Women vs Glamorgan Women Best Bowlers

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Emma Lamb has been an outstanding all-rounder for the team, considering she is also their leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets in seven innings. In the last game against Warwickshire Women, she was tied for second place as she delivered 2.2 overs and bagged one wicket. Her average of 20.50 is the best of the lot and she is anticipated to be their top bowler in the next match, too.

Emily Burke to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Bowler

Emily Burke was tied as the second leading bowler for Glamorgan Women in the last encounter, having taken one wicket in four overs. In the tournament so far, she is their most consistent bowler as she has three wickets in two innings. Moreover, her average of 17.66 is stellar and she is the top pick against Lancashire Women as well.





