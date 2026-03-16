Facts: Amy Seddon stands as the leading bowler for Cheshire Women with two wickets in one game and an average of 7.00 .

Collete Wale led Leicestershire Women’s bowling attack in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup 2016 with nine wickets in three innings.

Leicestershire Women vs Cheshire Women Chances of Winning

Leicestershire Women were in the last division of the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup 2016 but they proved that they were better than that as they took a clean sweep with six wins in six matches. Their batters and bowlers were equally powerful during the tournament and they ended their stellar campaign with a victory over Northumberland Women. The latter’s paltry score of 88 was a piece of cake for Leicestershire Women to chase down, and they did so with five wickets remaining. They have the potential to pose a threat this time, too.

Cheshire Women had a successful start to their campaign in the present tournament as they kicked off their match against Lincolnshire Women with 120 runs on the board. Gabrielle McKeever top-scored for the team with 36 runs and the bowlers were able to defend this total. They captured five wickets and were quite economical in conceding runs, and they managed to win by a close ten-run margin.

Leicestershire Women chance of winning - 45%

Cheshire Women chance of winning - 55%

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Leicestershire Women vs Cheshire Women Betting Tips

Leicestershire Women to score low before first dismissal

During the previous season of the tournament, Harriet Leach and Katie Winterton were the mainstay openers for the team and they had one competitive stand together as they scored 45 runs in the last match of the season. However, in the four matches prior to that, the pair set up paltry scores of 14, 26, 6 and 19 runs. This time around, too, the team is not expected to have a strong opening stand considering they are playing their first match together since 2016.

Leicestershire Women vs Cheshire Women Toss Prediction

Grace Road has not hosted a game in the history of this tournament but seven matches were played here during the T20 Blast in 2024. The teams chasing had a huge advantage since they managed to take victory in five out of seven games, and the average first innings total of 170 was too low to defend. Fielding first will also be the top choice in the next game.

Weather Report

Leicester will experience sunny skies on match day with a slight 10% chance of rain. The temperature is expected to touch 19 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Women Player List

Harriet Leach, Jessica Craddock, Jodie Masser, Molly Satterthwaite, Alice Rose Quemby, Ceara Toal, Collette Wale, Eleanor Musson, Georgia Lucy Relf, Hayley Marie Mitchell, Jennifer Peel, Jessica Lapworth, Jessica Morgan, Katie Midwood, Katie Winterton, Nikki Patel, Una Paramjothy, Aimee Colquhoun, Anna Stevens, Emily Stanyard.

Predicted Playing XI

Harriet Leach Batter Jodie Masser Batter Molly Satterthwaite Batter Katie Midwood Batter Alice Rose Quemby All-rounder Ceara Toal All-rounder Collette Wale All-rounder Jessica Morgan Bowler Aimee Colquhoun Bowler Anna Stevens Bowler Emily Stanyard Bowler

Leicestershire Women Team Form

Leicestershire Women were a formidable side in the last season but a majority of their scoring was done by the openers.

Cheshire Women Player List

Rosh Prince-Navaratnam (c), Dawn Prestidge, Hannah Snape, Holly McCurrie, Katie Bennett, Katie Haszeldine, Kerry Michelle Hartnett, Nadia Wheeler, Phoebe Alice Cottam, Alison Cutler, Ellie Mason, Kate Coppack, Kennedy Nuttall, Samantha Fowler, Carys White, Emma Royle, Raffaella Rodighiero, Sarah Worsdale, Emily Wilkins, Holly Mayers, Gabrielle McKeever, Emily Murray, Amy Seddon, Grace Michell, Hannah Marshall, Emily Page, Rebecca Othick.

Predicted Playing XI

Ellie Mason All-rounder Emily Wilkins Wicket-keeper Rosh Prince-Navaratnam (C) All-rounder Holly Mayers Batter Gabrielle McKeever All-rounder Emily Murray Batter Amy Seddon All-rounder Grace Michell Bowler Hannah Marshall Bowler Emily Page Bowler Rebecca Othick Bowler

Cheshire Women Team Form

Cheshire Women’s batting lacks depth and it was quite evident in the previous game against Lincolnshire Women.

Leicestershire Women vs Cheshire Women Head-to-Head

Leicestershire Women and Cheshire Women are meeting for the first time in the tournament, and there is no record yet between the teams.

Leicestershire Women vs Cheshire Women Betting Odds

Cheshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire Women

In the 2016 NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup, Leicestershire Women had Harriet Leach and Katie Winterton as their openers and the duo secured substandard scores of 45, 14 and 26 runs in the last three matches. Cheshire Women were better in this aspect since Ellie Mason and Laura MacLeod added 150*, 21 and 69 runs to the first wicket. This season, Ellie Mason and Emily Wilkins are the team’s openers and even though they had an awful start with a 0-run stand against Lincolnshire Women, they are expected to put on a better total in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire Women vs Cheshire Women Best Batters

Katie Midwood to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Batter

Katie Midwood was Leicestershire Women’s leading batter in the 2016 tournament with 114 runs in five innings. She ended their campaign with a half-century under her belt and an average of 57.00. She was also their second highest run scorer in the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup in 2019 with 104 runs in six innings, making her the top choice for the next game.

Ellie Mason to be Cheshire Women’s Best Batter

Ellie Mason made a rough start to the tournament as she was out on a two-ball duck in the last game against Lincolnshire Women, but she was their most consistent batter during the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup in 2016 with 224 runs in seven innings. Despite her failure to perform, she is expected to come out on top against Leicestershire Women.

Leicestershire Women vs Cheshire Women Best Bowlers

Collette Wale to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

During the 2016 season of the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup, Collete Wale emerged as the top wicket-taker for Leicestershire Women as she claimed nine wickets in three innings with an outstanding average of 2.55. Her performance includes a fifer, too, and she is expected to lead the charge in the next match.

Amy Seddon to be Cheshire Women’s Best Bowler

Amy Seddon emerged as the leading wicket-taker in Leicestershire Women’s previous outing against Lincolnshire Women where she picked two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 3.50. She also has a bowling average of 7.00 so far, making her the top choice for the upcoming fixture.