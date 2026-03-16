Facts: Opener Rebecca Brooker is Leicestershire Women’s top run-getter with 73 runs in two innings.

Eve Jones, Lancashire Women’s opening batter, is their leading scorer with 60 runs in a single innings so far.

Leicestershire Women vs Lancashire Women Chances of Winning

After successfully completing a simple chase in the first game against Cheshire Women, owing to Leicestershire Women’s bowling prowess, the batters showed what they were made of in the previous clash against Northamptonshire Women. Leicestershire Women’s Francesca Sweet was the standout performer with a 52-run knock while having posted an opening partnership of 80 runs alongside skipper Rebecca Brooker. The team secured a first innings score of 116 and the bowlers came in clutch as they bundled out the opposition for a measly 75 runs, allowing Leicestershire Women to take home an excellent 41-run victory.

Lancashire Women absolutely annihilated Glamorgan Women in their first outing of the season where the former piled on a total of 167 while batting first. Openers Eve Jones and Emma Lamb led the onslaught, as is customary, with scores of 60 and 52 runs, respectively. This gave the bowlers enough leeway to defend the total and they managed to dismiss Glamorgan Women for a mere 86 runs, particularly thanks to Grace Johnson’s three-wicket haul. The Manchester-based side bagged a dominant triumph by a margin of 81 runs to kick off their campaign.

Leicestershire Women chance of winning - 16%

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 84%

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Leicestershire Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Tips

Lancashire Women to score high before first dismissal

In the last five games that Lancashire Women played during the ECB Women's One-Day Cup, the openers had one setback before they returned to form and it is quite clear that Emma Lamb and Eve Jones are formidable together. They added 72, 3, 88, 53 and 106 runs to the first wicket while having secured a 93-run partnership in their first game of the present tournament against Glamorgan Women.

Leicestershire Women vs Lancashire Women Toss Prediction

Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground was not used in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup 2016 or in the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup. However, two One Day Internationals were hosted here with the teams batting first having won both times. The average first innings score of 285 is quite high and in the next match, too, batting first will be the go-to strategy.

Weather Report

With a 5% chance of precipitation, Kibworth is not going to experience rain even with partly overcast conditions. The temperature will reach 19 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Women Player List

Rebecca Brooker (c), Beth Wright, Faith Teekasingh, Francesca Sweet, Lucy Weston, Molly Satterthwaite, Prisha Thanawala, Rosie Pearson, April Herathge, Brianna MF Ray, Collette Wale, Eleanor Phillips, Flora Davies, Holly Whitfield, Isla Rose Williamson, Lucinda Hunter, Sophie Bennett, Una Paramjothy, Ellen Watson, A Shembekar, Aimee Colquhoun, D'nical Lell Roff, Emma Thatcher, Hannah Francis, Sophie Lawrence, Zaynah Rehman, Laura Crofts.

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Brooker (C) Batter Francesca Sweet Batter Flora Davies All-rounder Lucy Weston Batter Ellen Watson Wicket-keeper D'nical Lell Roff Bowler Laura Crofts All-rounder Eleanor Phillips All-rounder Holly Whitfield All-rounder April Herathge Bowler Emma Thatcher Bowler

Leicestershire Women Team Form

Leicestershire Women’s batters have not been at the top of their game and the bowlers have done all the heavy lifting so far. The latter’s ability to curtail their opposition is what gave the team a clean sweep this season.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris, Eve Jones.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Katie Mack Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris Bowler Mahika Gaur All-rounder Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Hannah Jones Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women have the most formidable opening lineup in the tournament and they are not easy to take on. Their partnership of 93 runs in the last match accounted for more than half of the total score.

Leicestershire Women vs Lancashire Women Head-to-Head

Leicestershire Women and Lancashire Women are yet to clash in the tournament and this marks their first ever encounter.

Leicestershire Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire Women

Rebecca Brooker and Francesca Sweet improved drastically in just two matches after a paltry 16-run stand to open Leicestershire Women’s campaign. In the second match against Northamptonshire Women, the pair went on to secure a whopping 80 runs together. Despite this positive shift in momentum, Lancashire Women’s Eve Jones and Emma Lamb are in a league of their own as they kicked off their tournament with an opening partnership of 93 runs against Glamorgan Women. They are unstoppable at the moment which makes them a force to be reckoned with in the next match.

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Leicestershire Women vs Lancashire Women Best Batters

Rebecca Brooker to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Batter

In the last match against Northamptonshire Women, Rebecca Brooker was the second leading batter for the team as she scored 31 runs. She is the team’s top scorer overall with a total of 73 runs in two innings, having top-scored with 42 runs in the first match. With an average of 36.50, she is the top pick for the upcoming game.

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Emma Lamb was Lancashire Women’s second highest run scorer in the last outing versus Glamorgan Women, having scored a half-century with 52 runs. However, in the Women’s One Day Cup, she is their leading batter by quite a margin with 577 runs in eight innings and an average of 82.42, making her the leading contender against Leicestershire Women.

Leicestershire Women vs Lancashire Women Best Bowlers

Holly Whitfield to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Holly Whitfield was Leicestershire Women’s top bowler in the previous game against Northamptonshire Women; in four overs, she delivered a maiden, bagged four wickets and achieved an economy rate of 3.25. She is now their leading wicket-taker overall with five wickets in two innings and an average of 6.80, and remains the top choice for the next match, too.

Sophie Morris to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Morris delivered a three-over spell in the previous encounter against Glamorgan Women where she picked two wickets with an economy rate of 7.33. In the Women’s One Day Cup, she is tied as Lancashire Women’s second highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four innings and her average of 18.11 is the best of the team. She is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture.