Facts: April Herathge leads Leicestershire Women’s bowling attack with three wickets in a single innings so far.

Ilenia Sims is the top wicket-taker for Northamptonshire Women, having bagged four wickets in two innings.

Northamptonshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire Women have had a dominant run in the campaign so far as they are two for two coming into this match. In the first match against Worcestershire Women, the latter scored 96 runs and Northamptonshire Women had no trouble getting past the target; opener and skipper Gemma Marriott top-scored with 24 runs and Amelia Kemp was a close second with 23. They had five wickets to spare when they made it over the line. During the second outing, they took on Shropshire Women and piled on a total of 137 with Mabel Reid’s unbeaten 54 as the standout performance. The bowlers, though, pulled off a miracle as they bundled out the opposition for 66 and bagged a solid 71-run triumph.

Leicestershire Women played one match in the tournament so far and it was a piece of cake against Cheshire Women, especially as the latter racked in 93 runs. The target was not particularly difficult to attain and Leicestershire Women’s skipper, Rebecca Brooker, top-scored with a 42-run display. Flora Davies and Lucy Weston finished the match with 20 and 17* runs, respectively, to give the team a seven-wicket victory.

Northamptonshire Women chance of winning - 55%

Leicestershire Women chance of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Northamptonshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Betting Tips

Leicestershire Women to score low before first dismissal

Rebecca Brooker is an established opener and her stint in the 2019 Royal London Women's One-Day Cup was a success, having been their top scorer. However, her current partner, Francesca Sweet, made her domestic debut in the previous game against Cheshire Women and was dismissed for a single digit score of eight runs. Considering the fact that the latter is still a rookie, their opening wicket is on the backfoot against Northamptonshire Women’s powerful bowling attack.

Northamptonshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Toss Prediction

A total of eight T20I matches have been held at County Ground, Northampton, and the teams batting first have a clean sweep record of eight victories. The average first innings score of

140 is a tad low but has been defended at this venue on every occasion. In the last match held here in the season between Northamptonshire Women and Leicestershire Women, the former chose to bat first but ended up losing. Despite this result, batting first will be the top choice for the next match.

Weather Report

There is a 10% prediction for the rain on match day at Northampton with a major cloud cover, and the temperature is set to go up to 21 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Women Player List

Gemma Marriott (c), Katherine Speed, Alicia Presland, Amelia Kemp, Abigail Butcher, Erica Turner, Anisha Patel, Bethan Robinson, Bethany Ascott, Ella Phillips, Ilenia Sims, Mabel Reid.

Predicted Playing XI

Gemma Marriott (C) All-rounder Abigail Butcher Batter Amelia Kemp All-rounder Katherine Speed Batter Bethany Ascott All-rounder Ilenia Sims All-rounder Mabel Reid Bowler Ella Phillips Bowler Erica Turner Wicket-keeper Bethan Robinson Bowler Anisha Patel Bowler

Northamptonshire Women Team Form

Northamptonshire Women have great depth in batting as their bowler, Mabel Reid, led the batting innings with a half-century in the last game. Their bowlers are also on the money.

Leicestershire Women Player List

Rebecca Brooker (c), Beth Wright, Faith Teekasingh, Francesca Sweet, Lucy Weston, Molly Satterthwaite, Prisha Thanawala, Rosie Pearson, April Herathge, Brianna MF Ray, Collette Wale, Eleanor Phillips, Flora Davies, Holly Whitfield, Isla Rose Williamson, Lucinda Hunter, Sophie Bennett, Una Paramjothy, Ellen Watson, A Shembekar, Aimee Colquhoun, D'nical Lell Roff, Emma Thatcher, Hannah Francis, Sophie Lawrence, Zaynah Rehman.

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Brooker (C) Batter Francesca Sweet Batter Flora Davies All-rounder Lucy Weston Batter Ellen Watson Wicket-keeper Aimee Colquhoun Bowler D'nical Lell Roff Bowler Eleanor Phillips All-rounder Holly Whitfield All-rounder April Herathge Bowler Emma Thatcher Bowler

Leicestershire Women Team Form

Leicestershire Women’s form is tough to gauge after just one match but their bowlers are certain to play a key role in the outcome of the next game, especially with the likes of April Herathge, Ellie Phillips and D'nica Roff having dominated in the last game.

Northamptonshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire Women and Leicestershire Women are meeting for the first time in the competition and there is no established record as yet.

Northamptonshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Betting Odds

Northamptonshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire Women

Rebecca Brooker kept Leicestershire Women’s opening wicket afloat in the last game against Cheshire Women where her partnership with Francesca Sweet ended after 16 runs were scored. The former is a reliable opener but with Sweet having made her debut in the last match, the team’s first wicket is currently on tenterhooks. However, Gemma Marriott and Abby Butcher started strong with a 45-run stand but their partnership did not quite succeed in the previous game where they added five runs to the first wicket. Since the latter are more dependable in this regard, a better partnership is expected of them in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Best Batters

Amelia Kemp to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kemp is the second highest run scorer for Northamptonshire Women as she scored 23 runs in the first outing and 25 runs in the second game. She is also the team’s second leading batter overall with 48 runs in two innings and an average of 24.00. The all-rounder is expected to lead the charge in the next match.

Rebecca Brooker to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Rebecca Brooker is currently the leading batter for Leicestershire Women as she scored 42 runs in the previous outing against Cheshire Women. She was the top run scorer for Lincolnshire Women in the 2019 Royal London Women's One-Day Cup with 141 runs in six innings and an average of 28.20, making her the top choice for the upcoming fixture, too.

Northamptonshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Best Bowlers

Ilenia Sims to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Bowler

Ilenia Sims stands as the top wicket-taker for Northamptonshire Women with four wickets in two innings and an excellent average of 6.25. She picked two wickets in each of the two games so far and she is also rather conservative with conceding runs, having achieved an overall economy rate of 3.12. She is the top pick against Leicestershire Women as well.

April Herathge to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

April Herathge was the top bowler for Leicestershire Women in the last game against Cheshire Women where she delivered four overs, captured three wickets and earned a brilliant economy rate of 2.75. She also has an exceptional bowling average of 3.66 and will be expected to come out on top against Northamptonshire Women.