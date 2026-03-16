Facts: Sophia Pearson is the leading wicket-taker for Cambridgeshire Women after the first game, having taken two wickets and achieved an average of 9.00.

Opener and wicket-keeper batter Rachael Gillott was the top batter for Northumberland Women in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup 2016 with 80 runs in three innings.

Nicola Hawes, Northumberland Women’s captain, was their leading bowler in the 2016 season with five wickets in three innings and an impressive average of 7.60.

Northumberland Women vs Cambridgeshire Women Chances of Winning

Northumberland Women played just three matches in the previous season of the T20 Women's County Cup and they did not have a particularly successful run in the tournament, having lost two out of three matches. Their only victory was against Cumbria Women where the latter scored 85 runs and Northumberland Women chased it down with ease. Opener Rachael Gillott led the innings with a knock of 25 runs and the rest finished the match with ease, winning by a margin of seven wickets. However, they lost the remaining two games to Leicestershire Women where their batting performances fell short of the mark.

Cambridgeshire Women made a brilliant start to the present tournament, having beaten Herefordshire Women in the last outing. The former batted first and managed to post 102 runs on the board; opener and debutant Alice Harding top-scored for the team with a 35-run knock and miscellaneous contributions from the others gave the bowlers a score they could defend. Sophia Pearson’s two-wicket haul was the standout performance and the entire bowling attack pitched in to fend off the opposition, taking victory by a close nine-run margin.

Northumberland Women chance of winning - 45%

Cambridgeshire Women chance of winning - 55%

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Northumberland Women vs Cambridgeshire Women Betting Tips

Cambridgeshire Women to score low before first dismissal

Cambridgeshire Women’s Alice Harding and Jessica Taylor were unable to make a positive start to the tournament since their partnership ended with just 13 runs on the board. The former was the only one who made a worthwhile contribution during the entire match and their ability to get better imminently is unlikely. In the previous season, too, the openers were not particularly proactive as they secured totals of 38, 3, 8 and 1 in the last four matches. The opening batters are expected to struggle against Northumberland Women in the next game.

Northumberland Women vs Cambridgeshire Women Toss Prediction

No T20 Women's County Cup or Royal London Women's One-Day Cup matches have been hosted at Corbridge Cricket Club in the past, and there are no international records at this venue either.

Weather Report

A 15% chance of rain is predicted at Corbridge accompanied by partly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

Northumberland Women Player List

Ami Campbell, Ellie Tiffin, Nicola Hawes, Rachael Gillott, Rachel Foreman, Roshonara Ali, Yves Benfold, Bethany Heal, Brogan Ashley, Elena Carys Veal, Kelly Withycombe, Lisa Scott, Sarah Brunskill, Silena Ullah, Elizabeth McLean, Glynnis Foreman, Harriet Robson, Lizzie Scott.

Predicted Playing XI

Rachael Gillott Wicket-keeper Kelly Withycombe All-rounder Rachel Foreman Batter Nicola Hawes All-rounder Roshonara Ali Batter Yves Benfold Batter Elizabeth McLean Bowler Brogan Ashley All-rounder Sarah Brunskill Bowler Harriet Robson Bowler Lizzie Scott Bowler

Northumberland Women Team Form

Northumberland Women were setback by their batting performances in the last season, and they will have their work cut out against Cambridgeshire Women.

Cambridgeshire Women Player List

Kelly Haynes (c), Alice Harding, Jessica Taylor, Olivia Kibler, Millie Rawlins, Beth Matthews, Charlotte Deacon, Charlotte Aylmore, Jessica Pugh, Connie Piper, Sophia Pearson.

Predicted Playing XI

Alice Harding All-rounder Jessica Taylor All-rounder Olivia Kibler Batter Kelly Haynes (C) Batter Millie Rawlins Wicket-keeper Beth Matthews All-rounder Charlotte Deacon Bowler Charlotte Aylmore Bowler Connie Piper Bowler Sophia Pearson All-rounder Jessica Pugh Bowler

Cambridgeshire Women Team Form

Cambridgeshire Women’s batters and bowlers seemed to be able to work in unison during the last game and have what it takes to overcome Northumberland Women.

Northumberland Women vs Cambridgeshire Women Head-to-Head

There is no head-to-head record between Northumberland Women and Cambridgeshire Women, and this encounter is their first in the tournament.

Northumberland Women vs Cambridgeshire Women Betting Odds

Northumberland Women to have a better opening partnership than Cambridgeshire Women

Cambridgeshire Women’s Alice Harding and Jessica Taylor opened the innings for the team during the last outing versus Herefordshire Women, having scored a mere 13 runs together. In the previous season, too, the pair had paltry scores of 38 and 3 runs in the last two games where Helen Webster and Rachel Howe were the lead-off batters. On the contrary, Rachael Gillott and Kelly Withycombe were a much better pair in the 2016 season as they secured totals of 56 and 24 runs in the final two matches, and they are the favorite opening order for the next game.

Northumberland Women vs Cambridgeshire Women Best Batters

Rachael Gillott to be Northumberland Women’s Best Batter

Rachael Gillott emerged as the leading run scorer for Northumberland Women in the previous season of the tournament, having amassed 80 runs in three innings. She was their top batter in the last match against Leicestershire Women where she notched up 29 runs. The wicket-keeper batter remains the favorite against Cambridgeshire Women.

Alice Harding to be Cambridgeshire Women’s Best Batter

In Cambridgeshire Women’s previous outing against Herefordshire Women, Alice Harding led the innings with a knock of 35 runs. This was the opener’s debut and she top-scored for the team, making her the top pick against Northumberland Women as well.

Northumberland Women vs Cambridgeshire Women Best Bowlers

Nicola Hawes to be Northumberland Women’s Best Bowler

Nicola Hawes was the top wicket-taker for Northumberland Women in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup where she bagged five wickets in three innings. She was the leading bowler in the last match of the season against Leicestershire Women as she took two wickets in three overs and achieved an economy rate of 4.33. She also secured a remarkable average of 7.60 which makes her the top choice for the next game.

Sophia Pearson to be Cambridgeshire Women’s Best Bowler

Sophia Pearson led the bowling attack for Cambridgeshire Women in the previous encounter against Herefordshire Women as she claimed two wickets in four overs, delivered a maiden and earned an economy rate of 4.50. Her average of 9.00 is quite impressive and she remains the leading contender for the upcoming match.





