Oxfordshire Women vs Hertfordshire Women Chance of Winning Chance of Winning

Oxfordshire Women are coming into this game after a thrilling 18-run win over Wiltshire Women in the round 1 game of the Women’s T20 County Cup. They scored 161 runs batting first against Wiltshire on the back of a half-century from Sophie Mitchelmore. Oxfordshire, then defended the total, restricting the opposition to 143 runs, to win the game by 18 runs.

Hertfordshire Women head into this game after a win over Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire in their round 1 clash. They restricted the opposition to just 131 runs courtesy of a three-wicket haul in their 20 overs and then chased it down in the last over thriller with seven wickets in hand.

Oxfordshire Women ’ chances of winning - 60%

Hertfordshire Women’ chances of winning - 40%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Oxfordshire Women vs Hertfordshire Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Lottie Oxton batted at number five in the last game and smashed 47 runs off just 21 balls with six fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 223.8. She is a swashbuckling batter and can turn the game on its head with her aggressive batting. She can be trusted to score more than 25 runs yet again in this clash.

Katia Boulton scored an unbeaten 49 off 46 balls in the 132-run chase while batting at four. She tends to lend stability to the batting line-up of her team. She will be crucial to Hertfordshire in the upcoming clash as well and hence, can be backed to score more than 20 runs in this game.

Oxfordshire Women vs Hertfordshire Women Match Toss Prediction

St Edward’s School Ground in Oxford is hosting its first match of the swanson in the Women’s T20 County Cup. The pitch behaviour at the venue is unknown for both teams and for the same reason, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first. The plan would be to assess the conditions first, restrict the opposition and then chase down the target.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Oxford on Saturday is for a sunny day with little to no chances of rain. It will bwe partly cloudy after 12 PM local time but that won’t lead to massive rains in the city. The temperature is expected to hover around 18-20 Degrees Celsius during the match and the fans will get to witness full 40 overs of action between the two teams.

Oxfordshire Women News & Player List

Oxfordshire Women Player List

Sophie Mitchelmore, Emilia Bartram (C), Genevieve Porter, Sophie Grayson, Lottie Oxton, Katie Waugh, Eleanor Ingram (WK), Niamh Rogan, Rabiya Dogar, Chloe Westbury, Rebecca Woodnorth

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Mithcelmore Batter Emilia Bartram (C) All-Rounder Genevieve Porter Batter Sophie Grayson All-Rounder Lottie Oxton All-Rounder Katie Waugh All-Rounder Eleanor Ingram Wicketkeeper Niamh Rogan Bowler Rabiya Dogar Bowler Chloe Westbury Bowler Rebecca Woodnorth Bowler

Oxfordshire Women Team Form

Oxfordshire Women are coming into this game after beating Wiltshire Women in the round 1 clash of the Women’s T20 County Cup.

Hertfordshire Women News & Player List

Hertfordshire Women Player List

Chloe Eayrs, Kezia Hassall (C), Elena Newbould, Katia Boulton, Isabel Steet, Eva Cullen, Hayley Arrol, Lucy Bell (WK), Jenna-May Botha, Elizabeth Clune, Emily Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Eayrs All-Rounder Kezia Hassall (C) All-Rounder Elena Newbould All-Rounder Katia Boulton All-rounder Isabel Steet Wicket-keeper Eva Cullen Batter Hayley Arrol All-rounder Lucy Bell Wicketkeeper Jenna-May Botha Bowler Elizabeth Clune Bowler Emily Wilson Bowler

Hertfordshire Women Team Form

Hertfordshire Women are coming into this game after beating Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire Women in the round 1 clash of the Women’s T20 County Cup.

Oxfordshire Women vs Hertfordshire Women Head to Head

Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire Women are facing each other for the first time in Women’s T20 County Cup.

Oxfordshire Women vs Hertfordshire Women Betting Odds

Oxfordshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Hertfordshire Women

Sophie Mitchelmore opens the innings with Emilia Bartram for Oxfordshire and they added 24 runs together in the last game. The former scored 67 runs in the previous game and Bartram will be keen on making amends for the failure in the previous game. On the other hand, Chloe Eayrs and Kezia Hassall didn’t add a run with the former bagging a duck. Oxfordshire’s openers seem better equipped to score more runs than their counterparts in the upcoming game. Bartram is the captain of Oxfordshire side and she tends to lead from the front. It was a rare failure for her at the top of the order. So, it is very much possible for her and Mitchelmore to have a better opening partnership than Hertfordshire Women’s openers Eayrs and Hassall. Even though there is a chance for Eayrs and Hassall to notch up good runs for the opening stand, but they have been inconsistent.

Oxfordshire Women vs Hertfordshire Women Top Batters

Sophie Mitchlmore to be Oxfordshire Women’ top batter

Sophie Mitchelmore opened the innings in the last game and impressed everyone with her 67-run knock at a strike rate of 124.07 with 10 fours to her name. She is one of the mot consistent batters for her side and can be trusted to become the top batter for Oxfordshire.

Kezia Hassall to be Hertfordshire Women’ top batter

Kezia Hassall opened the innings in the previous puting and scored 55 runs off 61 balls in the 132-run chase with eight fours to her name. Her strike rate was questionable but she looks one of the players who is compact with her technique and can score good runs yet again in this game.

Oxfordshire Women vs Hertfordshire Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Grayson to be Oxfordshire Women’ top bowler

Sophie Grayson bowled well in the last game while opening the bowling from the other end. She returned with figures of 2/20 in her four overs and tends to pick wickets in crunch moments. She can be backed to become the top bowler yet again for Oxfordshire.

Elizabeth Clune to be Hertfordshire Women’ top bowler

Elizabeth Clune opened the bowling attack for Hertfordshire and made the new ball talk in the previous game. She picked up three wickets for just 25 runs in her four overs and can be backed to become the top bowler for Hertfordshire yet again in this game.