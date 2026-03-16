Facts:

Northamptonshire is coming into this game after chasing down 97 runs only.

Shropshire defended 147 runs in the previous game in good batting conditions and their bowling is in good shape ahead of another knockout encounter.

Shropshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Chance of Winning

Shropshire Women are coming into this game after a 46-run win over Norfolk in the first round clash of the Women’s T20 County Cup. They defended 147 runs successfully courtesy of some brilliant bowling from Amy Griffiths and Esther Hurford who shared four wickets between them equally. With the bat, Robyn Mathews, Lara Jones and Griffiths scored runs into the 30s as they propelled the team’s score to 147 runs.

Meanwhile, Northamptonshire defeated Worcestershire in a low-scoring encounter as they chased down 97 runs with 22 balls and five wickets in hand. The surface was a tough one for the batters as their bowlers kept the opposition on the tenterhooks. The likes of Bethan Robinson, Ella Phillips and Lenny Sims were the best bowlers for Northamptonshire and their batters did well to chase down a paltry total.

Shropshire Women chances of winning - 35%

Northamptonshire Women chances of winning - 65%

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Shropshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Lara Jones is the captain of the Shropshire, and she was one of the best batters for her team in the paltry chase. Batting at number three, Jones led from the front, mustering 30 runs off 24 balls with four fours to her name. She can be trusted to score at least 25 runs yet again.

Ella Phillips took the new ball from the other end in the previous game and picked up two wickets for just 15 runs in her four-over spell. Her spell upfront was one of the reasons for Northamptonshire restricting the opposition to just 96 runs in their 20 overs. Ella can be backed again to pick up at least a couple of wickets in this game.

Shropshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Match Toss Prediction

Soulton Road in Wem will host a T20 game in the Women’s County Cup for the first time. Both teams will be unaware of the surface on offer, and for the same reason, they will most likely opt to bowl first. The plan for any team winning the toss would be to get used to the conditions and then chase down the target comfortably.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Wem on Sunday is for a cloudy day, but there is not much chance of rain interrupting the proceedings. There is only a 20% chance of rain throughout the da,y with the temperature around 21 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Shropshire Women News & Player List

Shropshire Women Player List

Robyn Mathews, Mariam Khan, Lara Jones (C), Amy Griffiths, Aamna Khan, Alexandra Hale (WK), Millie Parry, Kate Brazier, Esther Hurford, Isabelle Crann, Molly Ferneyhough

Predicted Playing XI

Robyn Mathews Batter Mariam Khan All-Rounder Lara Jones (C) Batter Amy Griffiths All-Rounder Aamna Khan All-Rounder Alexandra Hale Wicketkeeper Millie Parry Bowler Kate Brazier Bowler Esther Hurford Bowler Isabelle Crann Bowler Molly Ferneyhough Bowler

Shropshire Women Team Form

Shropshire Women defeated Norfolk Women by a huge margin of 46 runs in the first round of the Women’s T20 County Cup.

Northamptonshire Women News & Player List

Northamptonshire Women Player List

Abby Butcher, Gemma Marriott (C), Amelia Kemp, Katherine Speed, Alicia Presland, Lenny Sims, Mabel Reid, Anisha Patel, Ella Phillips, Bethan Robinson, Erica Turner (WK)

Predicted Playing XI

Abby Butcher All-Rounder Gemma Marriott (C) Batter Amelia Kemp All-Rounder Katherine Speed All-rounder Alicia Presland Wicket-keeper Lenny Sims Batter Mabel Reid All-rounder Anisha Patel Wicketkeeper Ella Phillips Bowler Bethan Robinson Bowler Erica Turner Wicketkeeper

Northamptonshire Women Team Form

Northamptonshire Women are coming into this game after beating Worcestershire Women in a low-scoring encounter. They chased down a paltry total of 97 runs with 22 balls in hand.

Shropshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Head to Head

Shropshire and Northamptonshire Women are facing each other for the first time in the Women’s T20 County Cup.

Shropshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Betting Odds

Northamptonshire Women to hit most fours than Shropshire Women

Northamptonshire Women are expected to hit the most fours than their immediate opponents as their batters smacked boundaries at will in the previous game. In the run-chase of 97 runs, their batters smacked as many as 14 fours which proves their ability to find the gaps in the innings. On the other hand, Shropshire Women scored 147 runs batting but overall could hit only 15 fours in their entire innings and there was no six hit by any of the batters. So, Northamptonshire Women can be backed to hit the most fours compared to their opponents in the game.

Shropshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Top Batters

Robyn Mathews to be Shropshire Women top batter

Robyn Mathews opened the innings for Shropshire in the last game and crafted a brilliant innings. She scored 38 runs off 30 balls with seven fours to her name, playing an important role in her team posting a total of 147 runs on the board batting first. Robyn can be backed to become the top batter for Shropshire in this match.

Gemma Marriott to be Northamptonshire Women top batter

Gemma Marriott is the captain of Northamptonshire Women, and she tends to lead from the front for the team with the bat. Opening the innings, she also gets the chance to face the maximum balls in the innings. In the last game, she scored 24 runs off 20 balls with five fours to her name and can play a huge role with the bat for Northamptonshire in this game.

Shropshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Top Bowlers

Amy Griffiths to be Shropshire Women top bowler

Amy Griffiths is a brilliant all-rounder, and more than the bat, her ability with the ball is very important. In the previous outing, Amy conceded only seven runs and picked up two wickets in her three overs, much to the delight of her team. Amy can be backed to be the top bowler for Shropshire in this encounter.

Lenny Sims to be Northamptonshire Women top bowler

Lenny Sims is a very important bowler in the middle overs for Northamptonshire Women. She bowls in the middle overs mostly and controls the run-scoring by picking up wickets consistently. In the last game, she picked up two wickets for 12 runs and also delivered a maiden over in her 24-ball spell.





