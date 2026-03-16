Facts: Katie Donovan is the top wicket-taker for Devon Women with three wickets in a single innings.

Penny Everett was Suffolk Women’s top batter in the 2019 Royal London Women's One-Day Cup with 129 runs in three innings.

Suffolk Women vs Devon Women Chances of Winning

Suffolk Women had a mighty impressive campaign in the previous season of the tournament where they went six for six and thrashed every single opponent. Their final match was against Cambridgeshire Women where the latter scored 119 runs but it was not enough to keep Suffolk Women at bay. Wicket-keeper batter Robyn Wardrop was the leading run scorer with 25 runs and the other batters scored enough to make it over the line with four wickets to spare. Overall, their season was flawless.

Devon Women kicked off their campaign with a victory over Dorset Women as the latter piled on a 71-run stand. Naturally, this was not a total that could be defended and Devon Women did not have to break a sweat to chase it down. Opener Jemima Vereker was the top batter with 18 runs and despite losing six wickets, Devon Women bagged their first win.

Suffolk Women chance of winning - 55%

Devon Women chance of winning - 45%

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Suffolk Women vs Devon Women Betting Tips

Devon Women to score low before first dismissal

Devon Women had two debutants as their openers in the last game against Dorset Women as Jemima Vereker and Elle Golsworthy led the innings together. However, the latter faced an early dismissal on the first ball of the second over and the pair had managed to add a measly two runs to the first wicket. In the previous season, the team had seasoned openers like Amara Carr, Jodie Dibble and Sophie Mackenzie but since that is not the case anymore, they are at a disadvantage against Suffolk Women.

Suffolk Women vs Devon Women Toss Prediction

Three matches were hosted at Ottermouth in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup during the 2016 season, out of which two games were won by those fielding first. However, the toss winners preferred to bat first twice and the average first innings total of 103 is not impossible to defend in the tournament. This makes batting first the toss winner’s top choice for the next game as well.

Weather Report

Weather disruptions are predicted at Budleigh Salterton with a 55% chance of precipitation accompanied by light rain. The temperature is set to peak at 17 degrees Celsius.

Suffolk Women Player List

Amanda Polley, Becky Saunders, Charlotte Oastler, Jess Board, Mai Easton, Megan Garrod, Sophie Singer, Bethan Absolon, Catherine Cranmer, Danielle Lavender, Emma Howard, Fliss Cleverley, Imogen Sidhu, Katelyn Wright, Natalie Joanne Samuels, Olivia Hyndman, Penny Everett, Sheldene Keeble, Sophie Hughes, Sophie Utteridge, Stacey Robinson, Vicky Mitchell, Caitlin Livingstone, Debbie Keeble, Annis Cousins, Bethany Quinton, Claire Brickley, Ellie Costin, Eloise Long, Grace Cruse, Hannah Gordon, Isobel Sidhu, Kim Hancock, Lauren Swinburne, Lizzie Shaw, Lottie Kent, Megan Arnold, Olivia Locke, Plum o’riordan, Poppy Sidhu, Rachel Woodward, S Harper.

Predicted Playing XI

Amanda Polley Batter Sophie Singer Batter Danielle Lavender All-rounder Penny Everett All-rounder Caitlin Livingstone Wicket-keeper Natalie Joanne Samuels All-rounder Sophie Hughes All-rounder Lizzie Shaw Bowler Bethan Absolon All-rounder Lauren Swinburne Bowler Megan Garrod Bowler

Suffolk Women Team Form

Suffolk Women had a balanced lineup in the 2016 season and since several players are making a return, they have the chance to challenge Devon Women.

Devon Women Player List

Stephanie Hutchins (c), Alli Kelly, Amanda Higginbotham, Amelie Munday, Emma Corney, Evie Privett, Isabel Bunn, Olivia Churcher, Ruby Davis, Becca Halliday, Rebecca Silk, Camilla Susan Squire, Claire Varcoe, Daisy Meadowcroft, Ellie Bishop, Erin Vukusic, Suzie McDonald, Georgia Read, Annabel Jane Squire, Cait O'Keefe, Emily Edgcombe, Hazel Garton, Jemima Vereker, Katie Donovan, Katie Harman, Sophie Florides, Sophie Mackenzie, Elle Golsworthy, Regina Lili'i, Hollie Perkin, Ella Gill, Eliza Heard, Jojo Baylis.

Predicted Playing XI

Jemima Vereker All-rounder Elle Golsworthy Batter Ellie Bishop Batter Regina Lili'i All-rounder Georgia Read Wicket-keeper Hollie Perkin All-rounder Ella Gill All-rounder Stephanie Hutchins (C) Bowler Eliza Heard Bowler Jojo Baylis Bowler Katie Donovan Bowler

Devon Women Team Form

Devon Women’s victory over Dorset Women was a bit more drawn out than it should have been but since they have had the chance to bed in, they have the upper hand.

Suffolk Women vs Devon Women Head-to-Head

Suffolk Women and Devon Women do not have a head-to-head tally so far since this is their first meeting in the tournament.

Suffolk Women vs Devon Women Betting Odds

Suffolk Women to have a better opening partnership than Devon Women

In Devon Women’s previous game against Dorset Women, Jemima Vereker and Elle Golsworthy were the openers but their partnership did not bring about a significant yield as they scored just two runs together. In the last three matches of the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup 2016, Devon Women had inconsistent scores of 56, 2 and 19 runs before the first dismissal. On the other hand, Suffolk Women were a tad better in this aspect with opening totals of 33, 50 and 14 runs in the last three games. The latter are backed to put on a better showing than Devon Women in the next game.

Suffolk Women vs Devon Women Best Batters

Penny Everett to be Suffolk Women’s Best Batter

Penny Everett was the second leading batter for Suffolk Women in the 2016 NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup where she notched up 81 runs in three innings. She was also their top run-getter during the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup in 2019, having amassed 129 runs in three innings, including two half-centuries, and an average of 43.00. She is expected to be their standout batter once again.

Jemima Vereker to be Devon Women’s Best Batter

Jemima Vereker emerged as the top run scorer for Devon Women in the last match against Dorset Women, having scored 18 runs before her dismissal. This was the opener’s debut and she is expected to continue putting in good performances.

Suffolk Women vs Devon Women Best Bowlers

Lauren Swinburne to be Suffolk Women’s Best Bowler

Lauren Swinburne was not very impactful in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup 2016 as she claimed a mere two wickets in six innings. However, she emerged as their leading bowler in the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup, 2019, with nine wickets in five innings and a brilliant average of 16.44, making her the favorite for the upcoming game.

Katie Donovan to be Devon Women’s Best Bowler

Katie Donovan was Devon Women’s top wicket-taker in the previous encounter against Dorset Women where her full quota of four overs yielded three wickets and an economy rate of 3.00. She achieved an average of 4.00 and remains the top contender against Suffolk Women.





