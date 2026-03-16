Facts: Kira Chathli, Surrey Women’s captain, is their leading batter at the moment with 95 runs in a single innings.

Katie Levick is the top wicket-taker for Durham Women with three wickets in the first match.

Surrey Women and Durham Women have three wins apiece in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup so far this season.

Surrey Women vs Durham Women Chances of Winning

Surrey Women were absolutely on a different plane in their first match against Hampshire Women where the former posted the highest first innings stand of the season with a whopping 237 runs. The credit is owed to skipper and opener Kira Chathli who secured a 95-run knock, missing out narrowly on a ton, and Alice Capsey’s brilliant 89*. Hampshire Women had virtually no chance at this point and they managed to score 180 runs before their time was up, handing Surrey Women a commendable 57-run victory to kick off their campaign.

Durham Women’s batters made a right royal mess of the previous match against Somerset Women, having been restricted to 124 while batting first. Emma Marlow’s 28 was the top contribution of the match and the bowlers had their work cut out. Somehow, they were successful in forging a tie with Somerset Women and Durham Women went on to take victory in the one-over eliminator.

Surrey Women chance of winning - 59%

Durham Women chance of winning - 41%

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Surrey Women vs Durham Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to score high before first dismissal

Kira Chathli and Paige Scholfield were Surrey Women’s openers in the first outing against Hampshire Women and they made a substandard start with a 32-run stand. However, in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup, the team had various opening combinations and it worked for them on nearly all occasions as they added 2, 57, 100, 3 and 59 runs to the first wicket in the last five matches. Given their destructive potential, the openers are expected to build on their form and put on a better partnership in the upcoming fixture.

Surrey Women vs Durham Women Toss Prediction

Woodbridge Road hosted two matches during the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup 2019 where the toss winners elected to bat first on both occasions. It paid off both times since those batting first had a 2-0 record that season with an average first innings score of 258. This time, too, the toss winning skipper will be inclined to set the target.

Weather Report

A 20% possibility of rain is expected at Guildford with the temperature touching 17 degrees Celsius. The skies will be mostly cloudy on match day.

Surrey Women Player List

Kira Chathli (c), Bryony Smith, Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Priyanaz Chatterji, Jemima Spence, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Kira Chathli (C) Wicket-keeper Paige Scholfield Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Emma Jones All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards Bowler Phoebe Franklin Batter Kalea Moore Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women have come into the competition with a powerhouse of a batting lineup. Their squad is balanced which makes them formidable in the next match.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Trudy Johnson, Abigail Glen, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Phoebe Turner, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Grace Thompson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Hollie Armitage (C) Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Mady Villiers All-rounder Emma Marlow Batter Mia Rogers Batter Abigail Glen Bowler Phoebe Turner All-rounder Katherine Fraser All-rounder Grace Thompson Bowler Sophia Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women’s batters need to up the ante after their disastrous display in the previous game. The bowlers were on the money, though, as they salvaged a tie.

Surrey Women vs Durham Women Head-to-Head

Surrey Women were slated to meet Durham Women in the 2016 NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup but their match was abandoned.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Surrey Women - 0

Durham Women - 0

Abandoned - 1

Surrey Women vs Durham Women Betting Odds

Surrey Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women

Hollie Armitage and Bess Heath opened for Durham Women during the last outing against Somerset Women and their partnership of 28 runs was not particularly impressive. The pair have the potential to do better but with Armitage out of form, the team’s first wicket has suffered. On the other hand, Surrey Women chose to open with Kira Chathli and Paige Scholfield who managed to add 32 runs to the first wicket against Hampshire Women. Although it was not a noteworthy performance either, they have a better chance of redeeming themselves and coming out on top in the upcoming game.

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Surrey Women vs Durham Women Best Batters

Alice Capsey to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Alice Capsey was the second leading batter for Surrey Women in the previous outing against Hampshire Women with a remarkable unbeaten 89. She is also their second highest run scorer in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 317 runs in seven innings and an average of 45.28. She is expected to top their charts once again in the next game.

Mady Villiers to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

Mady Villiers was among the top batters for Durham Women in the last outing against Somerset Women, having scored 16 runs before her dismissal. She has 220 runs in seven innings in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup this season, including an average of 36.66. She is the top pick against Surrey Women.

Surrey Women vs Durham Women Best Bowlers

Danielle Gregory to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Danielle Gregory was tied as the leading bowler for Surrey Women with two wickets in three innings and an economy rate of 8.66. She is their top wicket-taker in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup, having taken 14 wickets in eight innings. Averaging at 25.85, she is the leading choice against Durham Women, too.

Phoebe Turner to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Phoebe Turner bagged just a single wicket in the previous game against Somerset Women but she is the team’s top wicket-taker in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 17 wickets in eight innings. She also has a remarkable average of 18.52 in the tournament which makes her the top contender for the upcoming match as well.