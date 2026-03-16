Facts: With 112 runs, Kira Chathli is the leading run scorer for Surrey Women in this campaign.

With seven wickets, Sophie Ecclestone is the leading wicket taker for Lancashire Women in this tournament.

Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Chance of Winning

Surrey Women were sensational in the semi finals against Warwickshire Women and made it through to the finals. Warwickshire Women batted first in the game and were restricted to 133 runs in 20 overs. Surrey Women were 62/2 after nine overs but a superb partnership between Kalea Moore and Ryana MacDonalds took them through to the finals.

On the other hand, Lancashire Women have been ruthless in this campaign thus far. They won the opening game against Glamorgan Women by 81 runs and then beat Leicestershire Women by 109 runs. In the semifinals they dominated against The Blaze Women. As per our calculations, Lancashire Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Surrey Women ’ chances of winning - 40%

Lancashire Women’ chances of winning - 60%

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Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Bryony Smith has struggled to make an impact thus far. She has played two games so far and has scored 34 runs with an average of 17. In the last game she scored 16 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Emma Lamb did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant so far and has scored 93 runs with an average of 31 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Surrey Women News & Player List

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Kira Chathli, Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Priyanaz Chatterji, Jemima Spence, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith Batter Paige Scholfield Batter Phoebe Franklin Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Emma Jones Batter Kalea Moore All-rounder Ryana Macdonald-Gay All-rounder Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women have been sensational so far as they have dominated the last three matches and are through to the finals this term.

Lancashire Women News & Player List

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris, Eve Jones, Tilly Kesteven.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Lamb Batter Tilly Kesteven Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Eleanor Threlkeld Wicket-keeper Ailsa Lister Batter Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Kate Cross All-rounder Tara Norris Bowler Grace Potts Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women were dominant in the semifinals as they dominated the game and made it to the finals this season.

Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Head to Head

Lancashire Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Surrey Women as they are unbeaten with three wins.

Head to Head

Surrey Women: 00

Lancashire Women: 03

Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women

Surrey Women and Lancashire Women go head to head in the finals after both sides were sensational in this campaign thus far. Lancashire Women headed into this tournament as one of the favourites and they did not disappoint as they swept aside Glamorgan Women and Leicestershire Women in the first two games. They were dominant in the semi-finals as well as they beat The Blaze Women. On the other hand Surrey Women had to dig deep in the semifinals against Warwickshire Women as they lost six wickets in the first nine overs but managed to win the game with three wickets to spare. Lancashire Women openers have been dominant in the first two games and even though they struggled in the last game we believe Lancashire Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Top Batters

Kira Chathli to be Surrey Women’ top batter

Kira Chathli did not have a great game in the last outing against Warwickshire Women regardless we are going to back her in this game as with 112 runs thus far she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Seren Smale to be Lancashire Women’ top batter

Seren Smale has been sensational in the tournament. In the Semifinals she scored 35 and took her team over the line. With 116 runs she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Top Bowlers

Alexa Stonehouse to be Surrey Women’ top bowler

Alexa Stonehouse was sensational in the semifinals against Warwickshire Women as she bagged four wickets in the game. With seven wickets she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Ecclestone to be Lancashire Women’ top bowler

Sophie Ecclestone was the star of the show in the semifinals as she bagged three wickets in the game. With seven wickets thus far she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.