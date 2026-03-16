Facts: Kira Chathli, Surrey Women’s wicket-keeper batter and opener, remains their top batter overall with 100 runs in two innings so far.

Abigail Freeborn leads Warwickshire Women’s run charts with 103 runs in two innings.

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Chances of Winning

Surrey Women have been in a league of their own, especially with the kind of batting prowess they have displayed this season. In the previous game against Durham Women, they were tasked with setting the target and the batters did not disappoint as they piled on 194 runs. All-rounder Emma Jones was particularly remarkable as she remained not out on 88 while Phoebe Franklin was a close second with 58 runs. The bowlers had a lot to work with and they managed to bundle out Durham Women for 122, giving the team their second win of the season by a 72-run margin.

Warwickshire Women were incredibly dominant in the previous game against Yorkshire Women as they restricted the latter to 138. The score was, naturally, a piece of cake for the Edgbaston-based side to chase down and they achieved this feat with a whopping ten wickets in hand. Their openers, Davina Perrin and Abigail Freeborn, finished the game on their own with scores of 58 and 78, respectively.

Surrey Women chance of winning - 66%

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 34%

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Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Tips

Warwickshire Women to score high before first dismissal

Davina Perrin and Abigail Freeborn were off to a rocky start to tournament as they put on an underwhelming 15-run partnership in the first game against Devon Women. However, the pair were invincible in the following match against Yorkshire Women where they remained unbeaten on 139. Individually, they scored half-centuries each and that puts them in a highly advantageous position against Surrey Women’s bowlers.

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Toss Prediction

Chasing has been tougher at The Cooper Associates County Ground since the teams batting first took 13 victories in 23 T20I matches held at the venue so far. Despite a low average first innings score of 147, the target is not particularly difficult to defend. This makes batting first the preferred choice for the next encounter, too.

Weather Report

Taunton is set to experience light rain at the time of the match and there is a 25% likelihood of precipitation. The temperature will hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Kira Chathli, Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Priyanaz Chatterji, Jemima Spence, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) Batter Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Phoebe Franklin Batter Emma Jones All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards Bowler Kalea Moore Bowler Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Priyanaz Chatterji All-rounder Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

In both of Surrey Women’s matches so far, the batters were the ones who made a difference as they posted formidable totals. Moreover, their batting order is balanced and does not rely heavily on the top order alone.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Sterre Kalis, Hannah Rainey.

Predicted Playing XI

Abbey Freeborn Batter Davina Perrin All-rounder Meg Austin Batter Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Charis Pavely All-rounder Bethan Ellis All-rounder Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler Hannah Hardwick Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Hannah Rainey Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women’s bowlers are absolutely on the money so far and they picked up the batters’ slack in the first match. In the last game, the openers came into their own and put on a brilliant spectacle.

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Head-to-Head

Surrey Women are going to face Warwickshire Women for the first time in the tournament, having been in different divisions during the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup 2016.

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Odds

Warwickshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women

Surrey Women’s openers have posted mediocre totals for the team in the tournament so far and Kira Chathli has been their recurring opener, having opened with Bryony Smith and Paige Scholfield. Together, the pairs added 23 and 32 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, Davina Perrin and Abigail Freeborn have been Warwickshire Women’s mainstay openers and despite a low stand of 15 runs in the first outing, they went on to post an unbeaten first partnership of 139 runs in the previous fixture. Given their upswing in momentum, they are favored to achieve a better result than their counterparts at Surrey.

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Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Batters

Bryony Smith to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Bryony Smith scored a mere 18 runs in the previous match against Durham Women but the opener was among the top run scorers for Surrey Women in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup this season, having amassed 232 runs in six innings. With an average of 38.66, the skipper is expected to emerge as their top batter against Warwickshire Women.

Abigail Freeborn to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Abigail Freeborn has been Warwickshire Women’s top batter for the last two matches and she notched up her first half-century of the season during the previous game against Yorkshire Women with an unbeaten 78. She is now the leading run-getter for the team with 103 runs in two innings, making him the top choice against Surrey Women as well.

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Bowlers

Danielle Gregory to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

In the last game against Durham Women, Danielle Gregory was tied as the second highest wicket-taker with one wicket in four overs and an economy rate of 4.00. She is also the second leading bowler overall with three wickets and an impressive average of 14.00. She is expected to be their premier bowler in the upcoming fixture.

Georgia Davis to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Davis was the second highest wicket-taker against Yorkshire Women with two wickets in four innings, and she achieved an economy rate of 6.25. The skipper is now tied as the team’s second leading bowler with two wickets in two innings and an average of 18.50 which makes her the leading contender for the next game, too.