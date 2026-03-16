Facts: The Blaze Women’s Josie Groves is the leading bowler of the tournament with seven wickets in two innings.

Emma Lamb, Lancashire Women’s opener, is the team’s top batter with 93 runs in two innings so far.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Chances of Winning

After a dominant ten-wicket victory to start their campaign, The Blaze Women achieved yet another outstanding result against Kent Women in the last game. Batting first, The Blaze Women piled on a 177-run total with the help of Sarah Bryce’s unbeaten 94 and Ella Claridge’s 45*. The bowlers were adept at limiting the opposition’s scoring as they managed to dismiss Kent Women for a mere 71 runs. In the end, the Marie Kelly-led side took home an excellent 106-run triumph.

Lancashire Women’s previous encounter against Leicestershire Women was quite similar as the batters went hammer and tongs to secure 180 runs. Seren Smale’s unbeaten 58 was the top score of the innings while skipper Eleanor Threlkeld and opener Emma Lamb were next in line with 45 and 41 runs, respectively. The bowlers were able to defend the score with ease as they bundled out Leicestershire Women for 71 runs, giving Lancashire Women a solid victory by a 109-run margin.

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 49%

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 51%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Tips

Lancashire Women to score high before first dismissal

Emma Lamb is Lancashire Women’s linchpin at the front and her average of 46.50 in the tournament is rather impressive. She is a reliable opener and her partnership with Eve Jones in the first match was hugely successful as they scored 93 runs together. The latter was dropped in favor of Tilly Kesteven during the previous match and this made an impact on the opening wicket as their 17-run stand was hardly noteworthy. Despite this sudden decline in performance, they are expected to bounce back and come good against The Blaze Women where it matters most.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground has hosted 23 T20I matches in the past and those batting first have experienced greater success with 13 wins while those chasing have ten victories. The 147-run average first innings stand at the venue is quite safe and the toss winner will want to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

A 25% possibility of rainfall is predicted at Taunton and light rain is set to put a damper on the match with the temperature reaching 16 degrees Celsius.

The Blaze Women Player List

Marie Kelly (c), Tammy Beaumont, Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn, Lara Shaw.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgie Boyce Batter Marie Kelly (C) Batter Michaela Kirk All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Ella Claridge Wicket-keeper Lara Shaw All-rounder Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Josie Groves Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler Amy Wheeler Bowler Charley Phillips Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women have shown remarkable batting prowess in the tournament so far and they have the firepower to give Lancashire Women a run for their money.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris, Eve Jones, Tilly Kesteven.

Predicted Playing XI

Tilly Kesteven Batter Emma Lamb Batter Katie Mack Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris Bowler Mahika Gaur All-rounder Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women’s batting and bowling have been on the money and their balance as a unit gives them the edge.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Head-to-Head

The Blaze Women and Lancashire Women are yet to square off in the competition so far, and there is no head-to-head record between the sides.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than The Blaze Women

Marie Kelly and Georgie Boyce are The Blaze Women’s mainstay openers in the tournament so far and although they made a promising start with an unbeaten 99-run stand in the first match, their partnership took a hit in the previous game against Kent Women where they scored a mere ten runs together. Lancashire Women have been on a similar plane as Emma Lamb and Eve Jones added a whopping 93 runs to the first wicket in their first outing but the latter was replaced by Tilly Kesteven for the second fixture which resulted in a 17-run partnership. Despite the similarities in both sides’ form, Lancashire Women’s opening wicket is endorsed to put on a better total in the next clash.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women T20 The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton,, null The Blaze Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.77 Bet Now! Lancashire Thunder Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now!

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Best Batters

Georgia Elwiss to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Georgia Elwiss was not particularly impactful in the previous encounter against Kent Women where she scored eight runs. However, she is their joint leading run scorer in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 311 runs in seven innings. She has two half-centuries and an average of 62.20 which makes her the top pick for the next encounter.

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Emma Lamb notched up 41 runs in the previous match against Leicestershire Women, making her the team’s third leading batter. Despite that, she has a massive lead over the others with a total of 93 runs in two innings and an average of 46.50. Her consistency is impeccable and she remains the leading contender against The Blaze Women, too.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Best Bowlers

Josie Groves to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

During the last match versus Kent Women, Josie Groves was tied for second place with two wickets under her belt in three overs and an economy rate of 3.33. She is the leading wicket-taker for the team after having claimed a fifer in the first game, and she now has seven wickets with a stellar average of 4.14. She remains the top choice against Lancashire Women as well.

Sophie Ecclestone to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone emerged as Lancashire Women’s joint leading bowler in the last outing against Leicestershire Women where she bagged a three-wicket haul in 3.5 overs with an economy rate of 3.65. She claimed the top spot overall with four wickets in two innings and her exceptional average of 6.75 makes her the favorite for the upcoming fixture.