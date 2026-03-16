Facts: Sarah Glenn leads The Blaze Women’s bowling attack in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 11 wickets in six innings.

Opener Sophie Mitchelmore is the leading run scorer for Oxfordshire Women in the present tournament with 78 runs in two innings.

The Blaze Women vs Oxfordshire Women Chances of Winning

The Blaze Women have had a great run in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with four match wins in six games. However, they hit a small snag against Lancashire Women considering they posted a meager 222-run stand and failed to defend it. They suffered a four-wicket defeat in the end but it was an aberration since their batting has been among the best of the tournament. They were on a four-match winning streak prior to that, and a lot of the credit goes to their batters.

Oxfordshire Women, too, have had a successful campaign in the T20 Women's County Cup so far, having won both of the matches they have played. In the first game versus Wiltshire Women, Oxfordshire Women batted first and scored 161 - opener Sophie Mitchelmore led the innings with 67-run half-century and Lottie Oxton was a close second with 47 runs. They edged out an 18-run victory and did even better against Hertfordshire Women in the following match where they piled on 191 runs. This time, skipper Eleanor Ingram was the leading batter with an unbeaten 53 and Sophie Grayson scored 48 runs. They managed to win by 24 runs this time around.

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 45%

Oxfordshire Women chance of winning - 55%

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The Blaze Women vs Oxfordshire Women Betting Tips

Oxfordshire Women to score low before first dismissal

Sophie Mitchelmore has been the only recurring opener for Oxfordshire Women and she is a strong batter for the team. She opened with Emilia Bartram in the first match and they secured a partnership of 24 runs. Genevieve Porter replaced the latter in the second match but it did not help much since they wound up with a stand of 14 runs. Mitchelmore’s average of 39.00 is the best of the team but Bartram and Porter have rather unremarkable averages of 5.00 and 3.00, respectively, which puts the team’s first wicket at a disadvantage against The Blaze Women.

The Blaze Women vs Oxfordshire Women Toss Prediction

Nottinghamshire Sports Ground is a batting friendly surface and a total of four matches were held at the venue in the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup. The teams batting first have the upper hand with two wins while one game went in favor of the fielding side and the other fixture was tied. Based on these outcomes, batting first will be the top choice for the next match.

Weather Report

A 20% possibility of precipitation is anticipated at Nottingham and it will be sunny at the time of the match. The temperature is set to touch 20 degrees Celsius.

The Blaze Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont (C) Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Georgie Boyce Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Ella Claridge All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Josie Groves Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler Charley Phillips Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women’s batters had a bad day in office during the last game but they have been on the money otherwise. They do not have the firepower to challenge The Blaze Women, though.

Oxfordshire Women Player List

Eleanor Ingram (c), Charlotte Oxton, Genevieve Porter, Sophie Grayson, Sophie Mitchelmore, Emilia Bartram, Katie Waugh, Rebecca Woodnorth, Maisie Wright, Chloe Westbury, Maya Barnwell, Niamh Rogan, Rabiya Dogar.

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Mitchelmore Batter Genevieve Porter Batter Sophie Grayson Batter Charlotte Oxton Batter Katie Waugh All-rounder Eleanor Ingram (C) Wicket-keeper Chloe Westbury Bowler Niamh Rogan Bowler Rabiya Dogar Bowler Maya Barnwell Bowler Maisie Wright Bowler

Oxfordshire Women Team Form

Oxfordshire Women have a strong batting lineup and the bowlers have also done well to defend the targets.

The Blaze Women vs Oxfordshire Women Head-to-Head

There is no head-to-head record between The Blaze Women and Oxfordshire Women since this is their first clash.

The Blaze Women vs Oxfordshire Women Betting Odds

The Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Oxfordshire Women

Sophie Mitchelmore and Genevieve Porter opened the last match for Oxfordshire Women where they posted a 14-run stand and Emilia Bartram opened in place of the latter during the first match, having secured 24 runs. The Blaze Women are not out of reach by any means as Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones set up partnerships of 24, 92 and 22 runs in the previous three games. However, they are significantly more experienced and will be expected to achieve a better opening stand than Oxfordshire Women’s openers.

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The Blaze Women vs Oxfordshire Women Best Batters

Tammy Beaumont to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Tammy Beaumont had trouble hitting the ground running in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup this season but she eventually made her way to the top with 303 runs in six innings. She is a highly reliable batter with 1859 runs in 88 T20I innings which includes one ton and ten 50s. She also has a career average of 24.14 which makes her the top pick for the next match.

Sophie Mitchelmore to be Oxfordshire Women’s Best Batter

Sophie Mitchelmore notched up an impressive 67-run half-century in the first game against Wiltshire Women, and she faced an early dismissal in the second match with 11 runs to her credit. She is now Oxfordshire Women’s top batter with 78 runs in two innings. Her average of 39.00 makes her the top contender against The Blaze Women.

The Blaze Women vs Oxfordshire Women Best Bowlers

Sarah Glenn to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Glenn has been a brilliant bowler for The Blaze Women in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 11 wickets in six innings and an average of 23.18. In her T20I career of 69 innings so far, she has 89 wickets under her belt along with an exceptional average of 16.11, making her the favorite against Oxfordshire Women.

Chloe Westbury to be Oxfordshire Women’s Best Bowler

Chloe Westbury stands as Oxfordshire Women’s leading wicket-taker with three wickets in two innings. She claimed two wickets in her first game and one more in the following match. Her bowling average of 22.00 is the best of the team and she is the top choice for the upcoming fixture, too.