Facts: Warwickshire Women were the runners-up in the 2016 NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup, having been a part of Division One.

Katie Donovan and Stephanie Hutchins are the joint leading bowlers for Devon Women with four wickets in two innings.

Warwickshire Women vs Devon Women Chances of Winning

Warwickshire Women’s form has regressed over the course of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup season and they suffered a three-match losing streak leading up to this fixture. They failed quite miserably while attempting to chase down a target of 277 set by Lancashire Women in the previous match and it is quite clear that their batters are severely off their game. This has been the case for the majority of the season but they still have the edge over Devon Women, owing to the players’ experience in the format.

Devon Women have had quite the purple patch in the tournament so far with two wins in two matches. In both games, they were tasked with chasing down meager totals and they did not have to break a sweat to do so; Devon Women chased 71 runs in the first game against Dorset Women and 66 runs against Suffolk Women in the previous outing. Both times, it was Jemima Vereker who led the onslaught with 18 runs and the team won by comfortable margins of four wickets on both occasions.

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 94%

Devon Women chance of winning - 6%

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Warwickshire Women vs Devon Women Betting Tips

Devon Women to score low before first dismissal

Devon Women have had two different opening combinations so far with Elle Golsworthy as the only returning opener but she has been the weak link in the team’s first wicket, having been the first to get dismissed on both occasions. Katie Donovan and Jemima Vereker have opened, too, and although they have shown great potential for improvement, they are weighed down by Golsworthy, reflected in totals of three and two in the last two games.

Warwickshire Women vs Devon Women Toss Prediction

In the 2016 NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup, Ottermouth hosted three matches with an average first innings score of 103. Although the teams fielding first bagged two wins, the toss winners chose to bat first twice. The last match held here was between Suffolk Women and Devon Women where the former chose to bat first and ended up losing. Despite these outcomes, the toss winners have been keen on batting first at this venue which makes it the top strategy for this game as well.

Weather Report

A mere 5% threat of rain at Budleigh Salterton is predicted on match day and the skies will be sunny with a maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Sterre Kalis.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Austin Batter Abbey Freeborn Wicket-keeper Davina Perrin All-rounder Katie George Bowler Natasha Wraith Batter Chloe Brewer Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Bethan Ellis All-rounder Charis Pavely All-rounder Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women’s batters have shown no resolve in the One-Day Cup this season and their inability to put runs on the board is costing the team gravely.

Devon Women Player List

Stephanie Hutchins (c), Alli Kelly, Amanda Higginbotham, Amelie Munday, Emma Corney, Evie Privett, Isabel Bunn, Olivia Churcher, Ruby Davis, Becca Halliday, Rebecca Silk, Camilla Susan Squire, Claire Varcoe, Daisy Meadowcroft, Ellie Bishop, Erin Vukusic, Suzie McDonald, Georgia Read, Annabel Jane Squire, Cait O'Keefe, Emily Edgcombe, Hazel Garton, Jemima Vereker, Katie Donovan, Katie Harman, Sophie Florides, Sophie Mackenzie, Elle Golsworthy, Regina Lili'i, Hollie Perkin, Ella Gill, Eliza Heard, Jojo Baylis.

Predicted Playing XI

Katie Donovan All-rounder Elle Golsworthy Batter Ellie Bishop Batter Regina Lili'i All-rounder Jemima Vereker All-rounder Georgia Read Wicket-keeper Hollie Perkin All-rounder Ella Gill All-rounder Stephanie Hutchins (C) Bowler Eliza Heard Bowler Jojo Baylis Bowler

Devon Women Team Form

Devon Women’s bowlers have the potential to exploit Warwickshire Women’s batting vulnerabilities but it will be an uphill task.

Warwickshire Women vs Devon Women Head-to-Head

Warwickshire Women are set to meet Devon Women for the first time in the tournament. There is no record between the teams yet.

Warwickshire Women vs Devon Women Betting Odds

Warwickshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Devon Women

Devon Women’s openers are not particularly fruitful in the tournament so far and their single digit scores do not inspire confidence in their ability to get better. Elle Golsworthy opened with Katie Donovan and Jemima Vereker in the previous two matches with measly totals of three and two runs. Their upcoming rivals, Warwickshire Women, have had Sterre Kalis and Abigail Freeborn as their mainstay openers in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with scores of 23, 13 and 77 runs in the last three encounters. They are more experienced in this regard and have the upper hand over Devon Women’s first partnership.

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Warwickshire Women vs Devon Women Best Batters

Davina Perrin to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Davina Perrin was the second leading run scorer in Warwickshire Women’s last outing against Lancashire Women where she scored 23 runs. She is the leading batter for them in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 233 runs in seven innings and an average of 33.28. She has two half-centuries under her belt and will be expected to come out on top this time around.

Jemima Vereker to be Devon Women’s Best Batter

As predicted, Jemima Vereker emerged as Devon Women’s leading run-getter in the previous game versus Suffolk Women where she scored 18 runs. She also top-scored with 18 runs in the first outing and is currently the top batter for the team with 36 runs. She is expected to lead the charge in the next match as well.

Warwickshire Women vs Devon Women Best Bowlers

Emily Arlott to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

Emily Arlott was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Warwickshire Women in the previous match, having taken one wicket in ten overs which included a maiden and an economy rate of 4.10. She is the team’s top bowler in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 14 wickets in seven innings and an average of 20.85, making her the favorite against Devon Women.

Katie Donovan to be Devon Women’s Best Bowler

Katie Donovan only picked one wicket in her three-over spell against Suffolk Women and achieved an economy rate of 5.33. She is currently the joint leading wicket-taker for Devon Women with four wickets in the bag in two innings. Moreover, her average of 7.00 is rather impressive and she is the top choice for the upcoming game, too.