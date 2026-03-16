Facts: Staffordshire chased down 109 runs to win the last game against Cumbria.

Yorkshire scored 205 runs batting first and then skittled Derbyshire for 83 runs to win the match by 122 runs.

Yorkshire Women vs Staffordshire Women Chance of Winning

The Women’s T20 County Cup Round 2 match between Yorkshire and Staffordshire is scheduled for May 10. It will be played at Weetwood Playing Fields in Leeds and commence at 7 PM IST.



Yorkshire and Staffordshire are facing each other for the first time this season. However, both teams are coming off solid wins in their previous matches.

Yorkshire thumped Derbyshire in their round 1 clash by a massive margin of 122 runs. Lauren Winfield-Hill was the star batter for them, smashing 88 runs off 52 balls with as many as 19 fours to her name. The rest of the batters also contribute well, with Ami Campbell smashing an unbeaten 41 off just 18 balls with four fours as Yorkshire posted a mammoth total of 205 runs in their 20 overs.

In response, Derbyshire crumbled under pressure in the chase, with Claudie Cooper and Grace Hall picking up three wickets each. Thanks to their efforts, Yorkshire skittled Derbyshire for just 83 runs, winning the match by 122 runs.

As for Staffordshire, they defeated Cumbria in their round 1 clash comfortably, chasing down the paltry target of 109 runs with 29 balls and seven wickets in hand. Bowling first, Molly Dytham led the way for them, restricting Cumbria to just 108 for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs. Molly picked up four wickets for just 20 runs as only three batters of the opposition could reach double digits.

In response, Lexie Cantrill, Ebony-Jade Tweats, and Matilda Gater contributed to the chase to take Staffordshire over the line in just 15.1 overs.

Looking at both squads, Yorkshire Women seem to be stronger compared to Staffordshire and they are likely to make it to the next round of Women’s T20 County Cup.

Yorkshire chance of winning: 65%

Staffordshire Women chance of winning: 35%

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Yorkshire Women vs Staffordshire Women

Prediction & Betting Tips 2025



Ami Campbell was instrumental in Yorkshire's win over Derbyshire. Batting at No. 5, she smashed an unbeaten 41 off just 18 balls, including four fours and two sixes, at a strike rate of 227.77. Her current form makes her a strong candidate to score over 25 runs again.



Lucy Shenton impressed with the ball for Staffordshire in their previous game. Opening the bowling, she returned figures of 2/12 in three overs, including a maiden. Her performance suggests she could once again be among the wickets and is a reliable pick to claim at least two wickets.



Yorkshire Women come into this fixture with momentum, having produced a near-flawless performance against Derbyshire. They posted a daunting total of 205 runs and bowled out the opposition for just 83, securing a thumping 122-run win.



While Staffordshire also delivered a confident performance against Cumbria, chasing down 109 with 29 balls to spare, they are likely to face a sterner test against a more experienced Yorkshire outfit. Given the strength and balance of the Yorkshire lineup, they are expected to come out on top in this encounter

Yorkshire Women vs Staffordshire Women Match



Toss Prediction

With this being the first game of the season at Weetwood Playing Fields, the pitch behaviour remains uncertain. Under such conditions, the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first, hoping to gain early control of the match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast on Saturday (May 10) in Leeds is for cloudy skies, but there is no chance of rain at all during the match. The temperature will be around 18-19 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Yorkshire News & Player List



Yorkshire Women Player List



Lauren Winfield-Hill (C), Erin Thomas, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Ami Campbell, Maddie Ward, Olivia Thomas, Beth Langston, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall, Ria Fackrell.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Lauren Winfield-Hill (C) Wicketkeeper Erin Thomas Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Ami Campbell Batter Maddie Ward All-Rounder Olivia Thomas All-Rounder Beth Langston Bowler Claudie Cooper Bowler Grace Hall Bowler Ria Fackrell Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire are coming into this encounter after beating Derbyshire in their previous encounter. They won the round 1 clash by a huge margin of 122 runs and will be keen on continuing in the same vein.

Staffordshire Women News & Players List



Staffordshire Women Player List



Lexie Cantrill, Lydia Perry, Lauren Kenvyn, Ebony-Jade Tweats, Matilda Gater (WK), Lucy Shenton (C), Georgina Turner, Georgie Harrison, Molly Dytham, Hannah Hayes, Malisha Tennakoon

Predicted Playing XI







Player Name Role Lexie Cantrill Wicketkeeper Lydia Perry Batter Lauren Kenvyn Batter Ebony-Jade Tweats All-Rounder Matilda Gater Wicketkeeper Lucy Shenton (C) All-Rounder Georgina Turner All-Rounder Georgie Harrison Bowler Molly Dytham Bowler Hannah Hayes Bowler Malisha Tennakoon Bowler

Staffordshire Women Team Form

Staffordshire are coming into this game after defeating Cumbria by seven wickets in their previous game. It was their first T20 match since August 2024 but they performed well to chase down 109 runs and will be keen on qualifying for the third round as well.

Yorkshire Women vs Staffordshire Women Head to Head

Yorkshire and Staffordshire are facing each other in the Women’s T20 County Cup for the first time. In fact, they are yet to meet in any women’s T20.





