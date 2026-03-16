Facts: Yorkshire Women’s Lauren Winfield-Hill has extended her lead as the tournament’s top batter with 172 runs in three innings.

Hannah Rainey is the top wicket-taker for Warwickshire Women with two wickets in a single innings.

Warwickshire Women have a 1-0 lead over Yorkshire Women, having beaten the latter in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup 2016.

Yorkshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Chances of Winning

Yorkshire Women won by the skin of their teeth against Essex Women to make it three for three. In the last game, the former batted first to secure a target of 188 runs; Sterre Kalis stood out with her unbeaten 83-run half-century while Maddie Ward was next in line, having been not out on 43. The bowlers had a competitive score to defend but Essex Women got quite close for comfort as they scored 177 runs, but they ran out of time at this juncture and ended up losing by an 11-run margin.

Warwickshire Women, too, were on tenterhooks in the last game against Devon Women where the former’s batters piled on a measly 136-run total. Bethan Ellis’ 37 was the top score of the innings and the bowlers had a huge task on their hands. They pulled through, though, by restricting Devon Women to 98 by the end of the innings and taking a 38-run victory.

Yorkshire Women chance of winning - 55%

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 45%

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Yorkshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Tips

Warwickshire Women to score low before first dismissal

In their first encounter of the season against Devon Women, Davina Perrin and Abigail Freeborn secured 15 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Warwickshire Women’s opening wicket was underperforming in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup where they had Sterre Kalis, Meg Austin, Charis Pavely and Abigail Freeborn as their openers. In the last five fixtures of the tournament, the openers set up scores of 7, 23, 13, 77 and 19 runs where they had one competent opening total. Since their openers are unable to find their feet, they are on the backfoot for the next game.

Yorkshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Toss Prediction

Weetwood Playing Fields hosted the match between Yorkshire Women and Staffordshire Women earlier this season where the former elected to bat first. The surface was conducive for the batters and they racked in 176 runs which the bowlers defended with ease, taking home a 68-run win. Based on this outcome, batting first will be the sought after option in the next game as well.

Weather Report

Light rain is forecast at Leeds with a 35% likelihood of rainfall on match day, and the temperature is predicted to peak at 17 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Women Player List

Lauren Winfield-Hill (c), Ami Campbell, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Amelia Love, Erin Thomas, Maddie Ward, Beth Langston, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall, Olivia Thomas, Ria Fackrell.

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (C) Wicket-keeper Erin Thomas Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Ami Campbell Batter Maddie Ward Batter Olivia Thomas Bowler Beth Langston Bowler Claudie Cooper Bowler Grace Hall Bowler Amelia Love All-rounder

Yorkshire Women Team Form

Yorkshire Women have a strong batting lineup and although they were dependent on their skipper to do the scoring, the others stepped up in the previous game. Sterre Kalis and Maddie Ward were also able to help the team post a competent total.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Sterre Kalis, Hannah Rainey.

Predicted Playing XI

Abbey Freeborn Batter Davina Perrin All-rounder Meg Austin Batter Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Charis Pavely All-rounder Bethan Ellis All-rounder Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler Hannah Hardwick Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Hannah Rainey Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women are not in the best shape at the moment and their batters, particularly, are not able to score well. Their bowlers picked up the slack in the last game but that may not be possible against Yorkshire Women.

Yorkshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Head-to-Head

Yorkshire Women and Warwickshire Women faced each other once in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup in 2016 where the latter won by a margin of seven wickets.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Yorkshire Women - 0

Warwickshire Women - 1

Yorkshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Odds

Yorkshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women

Davina Perrin and Abigail Freeborn opened for Warwickshire Women with a measly 15-run partnership in the previous outing against Devon Women. They were both off their game in the match but their counterparts at Yorkshire, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Erin Thomas, have established themselves as a formidable opening pair. Although their opening scores have seen a decline in the last three matches, having added 15, 23 and 60 runs to the first wicket, they are expected to bounce back in the next match and outgun Warwickshire Women’s opening wicket.

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Yorkshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Batters

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill was not a major contributor in the last game against Essex Women, having scored a mere 24 runs, but she leads Yorkshire Women’s run charts overall with 172 runs in three innings. This includes two half-centuries and an average of 57.33, making her the favorite to come good in the next game.

Davina Perrin to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Davina Perrin was not very impactful in the last game where she notched up a mere 11 runs before her dismissal against Devon Women. However, she is the second leading batter for Warwickshire Women with 241 runs in eight innings in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup, and her average of 30.12 is among the best of the team which makes her the top pick against Yorkshire Women.

Yorkshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Bowlers

Claudie Cooper to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Bowler

Claudie Cooper was Yorkshire Women’s top bowler in the previous match, having taken two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 9.50. She is also their leading wicket-taker in the tournament with seven wickets under her belt in three innings. Her average of 10.28 is quite impressive and she remains the top choice for the next match.

Georgia Davis to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Davis delivered a single over in the previous game and did not manage to take any wickets. Despite that, she is the joint leading wicket-taker for the team with 14 wickets in eight innings and an average of 21.57. She is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.