Facts: Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy is the leading run scorer of the tournament so far with 83 runs in a single innings.

Ireland’s Matthew Humphreys stands as the top wicket-taker of the competition with a four-wicket haul in one game thus far.

Bangladesh have the edge in their head-to-head tally against Ireland with a 5-3 record in nine fixtures.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Chances of Winning

In the first T20I of the series, Bangladesh chose to field first at Chattogram but Ireland’s batters made the most of it by piling on a huge total of 181 runs. Harry Tector led their run charts with an unbeaten 69, and the rest of the batters made miscellaneous contributions. Opener Tim Tector was next in line with 32 runs and Curtis Campher notched up 24 runs. The team had a solid target to defend and the bowlers came in clutch.

Bangladesh, though, were rendered ineffective during their chase as their top order collapsed with virtually no contributions. Middle order batter Towhid Hridoy was the only batter who was able to anchor the innings, having posted 83* runs on the board. He received no assistance from the other batters whatsoever, and the hosts were limited to 142/9 by the end of 20 overs which resulted in a 39-run defeat.

Bangladesh chance of winning - 75%

Ireland chance of winning - 25%

Bangladesh vs Ireland Prediction & Tips 2025

Bangladesh to score under 19.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon have not been a strong opening pair for Bangladesh, and they kicked off the present tournament with a two-run stand in the previous game against Ireland. They were also not up to the mark against West Indies in the last series where they put up totals of 22, 13 and 16 runs. It is evident that their first wicket does not have what it takes to withstand Ireland’s bowling attack in the upcoming game either.

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Bangladesh vs Ireland Toss Prediction

Bangladesh played it safe by choosing to field first in the last game against Ireland but it did not quite work in their favor. The teams batting first have a slight edge at this venue with an 18-16 scoreline in 34 T20I matches held here. This will make batting first the preferred option in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

The weather at Chattogram is predicted to be sunny and clear with absolutely no chance of rainfall, and the temperature is expected to touch 27 degrees Celsius.

Sunny 0% 27C 10Km/h

Sunny 0% 27C 10Km/h

Bangladesh and Ireland Player List

Playing BAN IRL First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh’s batters were completely off the mark in the last game but they have the firepower to return stronger. Opener Tanzid Hasan is particularly powerful with the bat, and Towhid Hridoy went hammer and tongs in the last outing. Their bowlers, though, were not very effective in curtailing runs which was detrimental to the home team.

Ireland Team Form

Ireland were formidable in all aspects of the game with a strong batting lineup and their bowling attack was absolutely daunting. However, their ability to keep up the momentum is suspect, and they are on the backfoot in the second match.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Prediction T20i Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chittagong Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! Ireland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.30 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs Ireland Best Batters

Tanzid Hasan to be Bangladesh’s Best Batter

Tanzid Hasan was not particularly impactful in the previous game against Ireland where he scored a mere two runs before his dismissal. However, he led their run charts in the last series against West Indies where he amassed 165 runs in three innings. With a T20I career average of 27.78, he is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming match.

Harry Tector to be Ireland’s Best Batter

As predicted, Harry Tector top-scored for Ireland in the previous encounter where he remained not out on 69 against Bangladesh. He was their leading run scorer against England in the previous series where he notched up 89 runs in two innings. Averaging at 23.56 in his T20I career, he remains the top choice for the next encounter as well.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Best Bowler

Tanzim Hasan Sakib to be Bangladesh’s Best Bowler

Tanzim Hasan Sakib emerged as Bangladesh’s top bowler in the last outing against Ireland where he bagged a two-wicket haul in four overs and achieved an economy rate of 10.25. His current bowling average of 20.50 in the tournament is quite competitive, and he is anticipated to come out on top once again.

Mark Adair to be Ireland’s Best Bowler

Mark Adair was not Ireland’s top bowler in the last encounter against Bangladesh, having taken two wickets in four overs, including a maiden and an economy rate of 5.00. He has a whopping 130 wickets in 90 T20I innings so far, and his average of 19.30 is commendable. He is the leading contender to be their premier bowler against Bangladesh next time around.