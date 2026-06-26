Ireland

Ireland

Country:Ireland
Country Code:IRL
Gender:Men

Players

2026 Players

Andrew Balbirnie

Ireland

Andrew Robert McBrine

Ireland

Barry John McCarthy

Ireland

Benjamin Charlie White

Ireland

Benjamin Fredeman Calitz

Canada

Cade Carmichael

South Africa

Craig Alexander Young

Ireland

Curtis Campher

Ireland

Fionn Hand

Ireland

Gareth Delany

Ireland

Gavin Hoey

Ireland

George Henry Dockrell

Ireland

George Ross Adair

Ireland

Graham Ian Hume

Ireland

Harry Tom Tector

Ireland

Jai Moondra

Ireland

Jake Egan

Ireland

Joshua Brian Little

Ireland

Liam McCarthy

Ireland

Lorcan John Tucker

Ireland

Mark Richard Adair

Ireland

Matt Hollard

Ireland

Matthew James Humphreys

Ireland

Neil Rock

Ireland

Paul Robert Stirling

Ireland

Reuben Wilson

Ireland

Stephen Thomas Doheny

Ireland

Theo Francis van Woerkom

New Zealand

Thomas Mayes

Ireland

Tim Heatley Tector

Ireland

Statistics

T20 World Cup 2026

Matches Played3
Won1
Drawn0
Lost2
No result0

Ireland Team Schedule & Results

T20 Series Ireland vs India

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

182

IND

IND

148

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

154

IND

IND

153

Ireland Cricket Team News

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Get to know Ireland Cricket Team, learn everything first about the players of this cricket team, which helps them to set new cricket records and battle with their opponents.

Cricket Ireland Receives Bad News After Memorable Victory Over India

Cricket Ireland Receives Bad News After Memorable Victory Over India

Ireland cricket team has given the biggest upset in cricket history by defeating India in a T20I series. But right after the series, the team suffered a major blow. Their Head Coach, Heinrich Malan has decided to step down from his post and allow someone else to take up the same.

Ireland Cricket Team06:20 PM, 28 June, 2026

India Unveil Two Debutants for Crucial 2nd T20I Against Ireland

Ireland Cricket Team08:39 PM, 27 June, 2026

Why Was Abhishek Sharma Denied a Half-Century After the Match?

Ireland Cricket Team03:15 PM, 27 June, 2026

Twitter Reacts as SKY Trends Following Indias Surprise Defeat

Ireland Cricket Team03:16 PM, 18 February, 2026

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Fans and players celebrate together after Zimbabwe progress to Super Eight

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