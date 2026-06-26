Statistics

T20 World Cup 2026 ODI Series Ireland vs West Indies 2025 Test Series Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2026 ODI Series Ireland vs South Africa 2024 T20 Series Ireland vs South Africa 2024 T20 World Cup 2024 T20 Series Afghanistan vs Ireland 2024 ODI Series Afghanistan vs Ireland 2024 Test Series Afghanistan vs Ireland 2024 ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2023 T20 Series Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2023 ODI Series England vs. Ireland 2023 T20 Series Ireland vs. India 2023 T20 World Cup Europe Region Final 2023 ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Test Series England vs Ireland 2023 ODI Series Ireland vs Bangladesh 2023 ODI Series Sri Lanka vs Ireland 2023 Test Series Sri Lanka vs Ireland 2023 Test Series Bangladesh vs Ireland 2023 T20 Series Bangladesh vs Ireland 2023 ODI Series Bangladesh vs Ireland 2023 ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2023 T20 Series Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2023 T20 World Cup 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up 2022 T20 Series Ireland vs. South Africa 2022 T20 Series Ireland vs. New Zealand 2022 ODI Series Ireland vs. New Zealand 2022 T20 Series Ireland vs. India 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 T20 Oman Quadrangular Series 2022 T20I Series West Indies vs Ireland 2022 ODI Series West Indies vs Ireland 2022 Twenty20 World Cup 2021 ODI Series Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021 T20 Series Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021 T20 Series Ireland vs. South Africa 2021 ODI Series Ireland vs. South Africa 2021 ODI Series Netherlands vs. Ireland 2021 ODI Series Afghanistan vs Ireland 2021 T20 Series Afghanistan vs Ireland 2020 T20I Series West Indies vs Ireland 2020 ODI Series West Indies vs Ireland 2020 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 Oman T20 Series 2019 T20 Ireland Tri-Series Test Series England vs Ireland 2019 T20 Series Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2019 ODI Series Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2019 ODI Series Ireland vs Afghanistan 2019 ODI Tri-Series West Indies and Bangladesh in Ireland 2019 ODI Series Ireland vs England 2019 Test Series Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019 ODI Series Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019 T20 Series Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019 T20 Oman Quadrangular Series 2019 ODI Series Ireland vs Afghanistan 2018 T20 Series Ireland vs Afghanistan 2018 T20 Series Ireland vs. India 2018 T20 Tri-Series Scotland, Netherlands, Ireland 2018 Test Series Ireland vs. Pakistan 2018 ODI Series Ireland vs. West Indies 2017 Ireland Tri-Nation Series 2017 ODI Series England vs. Ireland 2017

T20 World Cup 2026