T20 Series Ireland vs India
Ireland vs India
T20 Series Ireland vs India
Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
IRL
182
IND
148
Ireland vs India
T20 Series Ireland vs India
Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
IRL
154
IND
153
|Country:
|Ireland
|Country Code:
|IRL
|Gender:
|Men
2026 Players
T20 World Cup 2026
|Matches Played
|3
|Won
|1
|Drawn
|0
|Lost
|2
|No result
|0
T20 Series Ireland vs India
Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
IRL
182
IND
148
T20 Series Ireland vs India
Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
IRL
154
IND
153
Get to know Ireland Cricket Team, learn everything first about the players of this cricket team, which helps them to set new cricket records and battle with their opponents.
Ireland cricket team has given the biggest upset in cricket history by defeating India in a T20I series. But right after the series, the team suffered a major blow. Their Head Coach, Heinrich Malan has decided to step down from his post and allow someone else to take up the same.