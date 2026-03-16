India vs New Zealand Match Prediction IND 80 % Chance of Winning NEW 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR India take on New Zealand in the third game of the five match series at ACA- VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 28 at 07:00 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

India were once again sensational in the last outing as once again their bowlers were brilliant on the day. India won the toss and opted to bowl first. They restricted New Zealand to mere 153 runs and managed to chase down the target in 10 overs. India won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Even though New Zealand headed into this series after a brilliant performance in the ODIs, they have struggled to make an impact as they have been battered by the home side in all three games thus far and would be hoping to turn things around. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 80%

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 20%

India vs New Zealand Prediction & Tips 2026

Surya Kumar Yadav was excellent once again in the last game as she scored another half century. He has been brilliant in this series and has scored back to back half centuries which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Rachin Ravindra did not have a great start to the series as he struggled for consistency thus far. In the last game he struggled with the new ball and scored just four runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Visakhapatnam during the game with minimum chances of any stoppages during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

India and New Zealand Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India have done well in T20Is as they have one defeat in the last 11 matches, they lead the series 3-0.

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have struggled for consistency in the T20 format, they have been battered in this series as they have lost three games on the bounce.

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India vs New Zealand Top Batters

Abhishek Sharma to be India’ top batter

Abhishek Sharma was sublime once again in the last game and he scored a half century and took his team over the line. He has been the standout batter in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Glenn Phillips to be New Zealand’ top batter

Glenn Phillips was the shining light in what was a dismal display by the New Zealand batters in the last game. He scored 48 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy to be India’ top bowler

Varun Chakravarthy was rested in the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been excellent in this format and was brilliant in the first two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy struggled to make an impact in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been exceptional in the first two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.