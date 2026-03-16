201

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Prediction

SRI

41%

Chance of Winning

PAK

59%

Parimatch

1.68
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T20i

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium

Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in the second game of the three match series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 09 at 07:00 PM IST.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • With 626 runs, Pathum Nissanka was the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in 2025.
  • With 771 runs, Sahibzada Farhan was the leading run scorer for Pakistan in 2025.

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Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka headed into this series after struggling to make an impact in the T20 format as they lost back to back series and had just two wins in the last eight matches. Their struggles continued in this series as they got outplayed by the visitors and they trail the series 1-0. Sri Lanka would be hoping to bounce back in this game.

Unlike their opponents, Pakistan continued their excellent form in this series as their bowlers dominated the proceedings. They restricted Sri Lanka to mere 128 runs and they managed to chase down the target and won the game by six wickets. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 41%
  • Pakistan’ chances of winning - 59%

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Prediction & Tips 2026

Kamil Mishara was brilliant in the Tri-Series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe but he struggled in the last game as he scored a duck, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.

Saim Ayub had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 24 off 18 balls. He has struggled for consistency in this format and even though he scored well in the last game, we expect him to score low in the upcoming game.

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Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Dambulla during the game with light showers expected during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear
No Rain
Mild
No Wind
Clear
No Rain
Mild
No Wind

Sri Lanka and Pakistan Player List

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Team Form

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have managed just two wins in the last nine T20I matches, in the last game they lost against Pakistan and trail the series 1-0.

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan had a strong finish to the last calendar year and they registered a comfortable win in the opening game against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Head to Head

Pakistan have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sri Lanka 17-11. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and Pakistan won the game.

Head to Head:

Sri Lanka : 11

Pakistan: 17

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

T20i

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

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Sri Lanka

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1.68
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Pakistan

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2.18

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Top Batters

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Pathum Nissanka has been the standout batter for Sri Lanka in this format and even though he struggled in the last game, we expect Nissanka to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sahibzada Farhan to be Pakistan’ top batter

Sahibzada Farhan continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored a brilliant half century. With 771 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Dushmantha Chameera to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

Dushmantha Chameera was expensive in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational in this format and is the leading wicket taker for his side in the last calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Nawaz to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Mohammad Nawaz struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again and with 36 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Pakistan will winPakistan have dominated this fixture in the past and they were sublime in the opening game as they beat Sri Lanka by six wickets.
Compare Odds:Sri Lanka to win - 2.18
Pakistan to win - 1.68
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