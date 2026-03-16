Facts: With 72 runs, Nannapat Koncharoenkai is the leading run scorer for Thailand Women in this tournament.

With 70 runs, Indu Barma is the leading run scorer for Nepal Women in this tournament.

Thailand Women vs Nepal Women Chance of Winning

Thailand Women have had an excellent campaign thus far as against all odds they remained unbeaten in the group stages and qualified for Super Three. They went head to head against United Arab Emirated Women and dominated the match as Thailand Women won the game by 54 runs.

Nepal Women headed into this tournament as one of the favourites and they got the job done in the group stages as they ended up third on the table and qualified for the Super three where they beat UAE Women by five wickets. As per our calculations, Thailand Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Thailand Women Women ’ chances of winning - 65%

Nepal Women’ chances of winning - 35%

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Thailand Women vs Nepal Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nattaya Boochatham did not have a great start to the campaign but when it mattered the most she stepped up and scored well. In the last game she scored 49 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Indu Barma has been brilliant for Nepal Women in T20 format in this calendar year. So far this season she has scored 70 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Thailand Women vs Nepal Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Thailand Women News & Player List

Thailand Women Player List

Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Natthakan Chantham, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Suwanan Khiaoto, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannaphat Chaihan, Rosenan Kanoh

Predicted Playing XI

Nattaya Boochatham Batter Sunida Chaturongrattana Batter Naruemol Chaiwai Batter Chanida Sutthiruang All-rounder Nannapat Koncharoenkai Wicket-keeper Natthakan Chantham Batter Suwanan Khiaoto All-rounder Phannita Maya All-rounder Thipatcha Putthawong Bowler Suleeporn Laomi Bowler Onnicha Kamchomphu Bowler

Thailand Women Team Form

Thailand Women were unbeaten in the group stages and ended up second on the table. In the last game they beat UAE Women by 54 runs.

Nepal Women News & Player List

Nepal Women Player List

Rubina Chhetry, Indu Barma (c), Rajmati Airee, Roma Thapa, Kabita Kunwar, Puja Mahato, Rubi Poddar (wk), Kabita Joshi, Sabnam Rai, Samjhana Khadka, Riya Sharma, Bindu Rawal, Ishwori Bist

Predicted Playing XI





Samjhana Khadka Batter Kabita Joshi Batter Indu Barma Batter Rubina Chhetry All-rounder Rubi Poddar Wicket-keeper Rajmati Airee Batter Roma Thapa All-rounder Puja Mahato All-rounder Kabita Joshi Bowler Sabnam Rai Bowler Riya Sharma Bowler

Nepal Women Team Form

Nepal Women lost against Hong Kong Women in the group stages and still ended up third on the table. In the last game they beat UAE Women by five wickets.

Thailand Women vs Nepal Women Head to Head

Thailand Women have dominated this fixture against Nepal Women 6-0. Both teams went head to head thrice back in Feb and Thailand Women won all three games.

Head to Head

Thailand Women Women: 06

Nepal Women: 00

Thailand Women Women vs Nepal Women Betting Odds

Thailand Women to have a better opening partnership than Nepal Women

Thailand Women and Nepal Women head into this game after both sides were dominant in the group stages and both teams have managed to win their games in the Super Three which makes this knockout game as winner will be crowned champion. Thailand Women remained unbeaten in the group stages and ended up second on the table. In the Super Three they beat UAE Women by 54 runs. On the other hand Nepal Women ended up third on the table and in the last game they beat UAE Women with five wickets to spare. Thailand Women are unbeaten against Nepal Women thus far and we expect them to dominate the match and to also have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Thailand Women vs Nepal Women Top Batters

Nannapat Koncharoenkai to be Thailand Women’ top batter

Nannapat Koncharoenkai has been exceptional in the T20 format and once again she has been impressive in this campaign as with 72 runs she is the leading run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Puja Mahato to be Nepal Women’ top batter

Puja Mahato did not have a great outing in the last game against Hong Kong Women regardless we are going to back her as with 240 runs in 14 innings and is the leading run scorer for her side in this calendar year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Thailand Women Women vs Nepal Women Top Bowlers

Thipatcha Putthawong to be Thailand Women’ top bowler

Thipatcha Putthawong has had an excellent campaign thus far as she has been consistent and so far she has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Indu Barma to be Nepal Women’ top bowler

Indu Barma has been the most consistent bowler for Nepal Women in this calendar year. So far she has bagged 11 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for 2025 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Thailand Women Thailand Women to win - XXX (Melbet)

Nepal Women to win - XXX (Melbet) Nepal Women and Thailand Women head into this game after both sides have one win in Super Three. Thailand Women have dominated this fixture in the game which is why the bookmakers have favoured them in this game and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





