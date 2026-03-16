Facts: With 837 runs, Shubman Gill is the leading run scorer for India in this calendar year.

With 147 runs, Brandon King is the leading run scorer for West Indies in this calendar year.

India vs West Indies Chance of Winning

India head into the final game of the series after a dominant performance in the first test. India had struggled in red ball cricket in the last 12 months and needed a positive result in this series. In the opening game they showcased their dominance as India won the game by an innings and 140 runs.

West Indies head into this series as massive underdogs and things got even worse as they announced injuries in their bowling lineup. West Indies lost both games against Australia prior to this series and currently trail this series 1-0. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 98%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 2%

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India vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal did not have a great start to the series as he scored 36 in the opening game. He has been one of the most consistent batters in Tests and we expect him to score big in the upcoming game.

Even though Brandon King has been the leading run scorer for West Indies in this calendar year, he has struggled for consistency. He scored 13 and 5 in the first game which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Opening Partnership to be Over 34.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

India vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have bowled first are unbeaten in four of the last five matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Delhi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Narayan Jagadeesan, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter KL Rahul Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Shubman Gill Batter Dhruv Jurel Wicket-keeper Devdutt Padikkal Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Washington Sundar All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

India Team Form

India head into this series after a 2-2 draw against England. They won the opening game of the series by an innings and 140 runs.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, John Campbell, Kevlon Anderson, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Johann Layne, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jomel Warrican

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kevlon Anderson Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Alick Athanaze All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Khary Pierre Batter Justin Greaves All-rounder Anderson Phillip All-rounder Jediah Blades Bowler Jomel Warrican Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies head into this game after back to back defeats against Australia and they trail this series 1-0.

India vs West Indies Head to Head

West Indies have had an upper hand in this fixture against India 30-24. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and India won the match.

Head to Head

India: 24

West Indies: 30

India vs West Indies Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than West Indies

India and West Indies go head to head in the final game of the series. As expected, it was the home side who dominated the opening game, West Indies haven’t won a Test match in india since the 80s and they struggled to compete in the opening game as West Indies lost the game by an innings and 140 runs. Indian batters did well in England prior to this series and once again they showcased their class in the opening game as KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel scored centuries in the game. We expect Indian openers to dominate once again and much like the first game, we believe India will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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India vs West Indies Top Batters

Shubman Gill to be India’ top batter

Shubman Gill heads into this series after one of the best batting displays by any Test captain against England. He scored a half century in the opening game and is the leading run scorer in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batter

West Indies batters have struggled to make an impact so far in the new WTC cycle. Even though Shai Hope has struggled we expect him to turn things around and do well in the subcontinent which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be India’ top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav did his job in the first Test as he bagged four wickets in the game and bowled well. At home, Yadav has bagged 42 wickets in ten matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jomel Warrican to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jomel Warrican did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as he has been consistent for West Indies and has bagged 20 wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.