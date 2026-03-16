Facts: Adrash SIngh scored 183 runs in 4 matches for the Kanpur Superstars this season.

Akshdeep Nath scored 131 runs in 4 matches for the Gorakhpur Lions this season.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions head into this contest on the back off a seven-wicket victory against Lucknow Falcons, chasing a challenging target of 183. The Lions' victory was orchestrated by a magnificent unbeaten knock from Siddharth Yadav. Despite a solid start from openers Dhruv Jurel (29) and Aryan Juyal (26), the Lions found themselves under pressure after losing quick wickets.

However, Siddharth Yadav's arrival at the crease changed the momentum of the game. His blistering innings of 88 runs off just 45 balls, including 6 fours and 7 sixes, took the game away from Lucknow Falcons. He received good support from Akshdeep Nath, who scored 32. The Lions reached the target with a ball to spare, showcasing their batting depth and composure under pressure. This win was a testament to their strong batting lineup and ability to chase down big totals.

Kanpur Superstars suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Noida Kings in a low-scoring encounter. Batting first, the Superstars' innings never took off, as they were bowled out for a meager 110 runs in 19.3 overs. Faiz Ahmed was the lone fighter with a resilient knock of 46, but he received little support from the other batters. The rest of the top order failed to get going, with captain Sameer Rizvi getting out for a duck.

In the second innings, the Superstars fought back with the ball, making a match out of a small total. Rahul Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three crucial wickets for just 12 runs. Shubham Mishra also chipped in with two wickets. Despite their best efforts, the total was too small to defend, and the Noida Kings managed to chase it down with four wickets to spare.

Based on the current form of both the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions and Kanpur Superstars, the Kanpur Superstars has the best chance of winning this contest.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning: 59%

Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning: 41%

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Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The skipper of the Kanpur Superstars, Sameer Rizvi was dismissed for a duck in the last match against the Noida Super Kings. Overall this season, Rizvi has scored 89 runs in four matches, averaging 22.25 runs per match. He has been Kanpur's mainstay batter scoring 25 or more runs in two of the last four matches. Given his current form and his record against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, we back Rizvi to score over 26 runs in this fixture.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Toss Prediction

At the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, teams batting first have won six of the 11 matches played in the UP T20 League this season. The pitch has favored batters, with the average first innings score being around 180-185 runs, so another high-scoring game is expected.

Weather Report

On Saturday, August 23rd, the weather in Lucknow will be partly cloudy. There is a 15% chance of precipitation, with a high of 29°C and a low of 14 km/h wind. The humidity will be 88%.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions News & Players List

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Almas Shaukat, Hardeep Singh, Kunal Yadav, Vijay Yadav, Akshdeep Nath, Siddharth Yadav, Abdul Rehman, Vishal Nishad, Rohit Dwivedi, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Ankit Chaudhary, Purnank Tyagi, Yash Dayal, Anchit Yadav, Nishant Kushwaha.

Predicted Playing XI

Anchit Yadav Batter Vihay Yadav Batter Siddharth Yadav Batter Aryan Juyal Wicketkeeper Hardeep Singh Batter Akshdeep Nath Allrounder Prince Yadav Allrounder Abdul Rehman Bowler Shivam Sharma Bowler Ankit Chaudhary Bowler Vasu Vats Bowler

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Recent Form

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions won two and lost three of their last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Lions won their last match against the Noida Kings by 14 runs.

Kanpur Superstars News & Players List

Kanpur Superstars Players List

Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Aaradhya Yadav, Priyam Garg, Kritagya Singh, Pranjal Saini, Nishant Gaud, Sumit Agarwal, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Navneet Kumar, Parv Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Vipraj Nigam, Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Adarsh Singh Batter Shubhankar Shukla Batter Sameer Rizvi © Batter Abhishek Pandey Batter Shaurya Singh Allrounder Priyanshu Gautam Allrounder Shubham Mishra Allrounder Rahul Sharma Bowler Bobby Yadav Bowler Vineet Panwar Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Recent Form

Kanpur Superstars won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. They lost their last match against the Noida Kings by 4 runs.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Head to Head Record

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions and Kanpur Superstars faced off in four matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League, where the Kanpur Superstars won three matches, while the Gorakhpur Lions won one match.

Matches Played: 4

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Won: 1

Kanpur Superstars Won: 3

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Odds

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions to have a better opening partnership than the Kanpur Superstars @ 1.52 (Parimatch)

The Kanpur Superstars' openers have only managed to score an average of 8.5 runs for the first wicket in their last four matches. In comparison, the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions' opening pair of Dhruv Jurel and Aryan Juyal has averaged just 19.25 runs per match this season. Based on the current form of both opening pairs, we predict the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions openers will have a better partnership than the Kanpur Superstars.

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Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Top Batters

Akshdeep Nath to be the Top Batter for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

Akshdeep Nath scored 32 runs in 28 balls in the last match against the Lucknow Falcons in the last match. So far this season, Nath has scored 131 runs in four matches, averaging 32.75 and has been the top batter once. Considering his current form and consistency, Akshdeep Nath is a reliable bet to be the top batter for the Lions.

Adarsh Singh to be the Top Batter for the Kanpur Superstars

Adarsh is in really good form this season, despite his team's poor run of form, he struggled in the last match against the Noida Kings scoring one run. Before that he smashed a century against the Kashi Rudras and 81 runs against the Lucknow Falcons. Overall this season Adarsh has scored 183 runs in 4 matches and is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Given his current run of form, we back Adarsh SIngh to be the top batter for Kanpur Superstars in this match.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Top Bowlers

Abdul Rehman to be the Top Bowler for the Gaur Gorakphur Lions

Abdul Rehman once again made an impact with the ball in the last match, taking one wicket while conceding 34 runs and emerging as the best bowler for the Lions. Overall this season, Rehman has taken six wickets in three matches where he ended up as the top bowler for the Lions in two matches. He is the leading wicket-taker for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions this season and you can expect another good spell from him against Kanpur.

Shubham Mishra to be the Top Bowler for the Kanpur Superstars

Shubham Mishra has taken five wicketes in four matches this season, and he was the top bowler for Kanpur in one of them. Mishra has a pretty good record against the Gaur Gorakphur Lions in the 2024 season, he picked up two wickets in two matches and finished as the top bowler in one of them. So far this season, he has been Kanpur's second most economical bowler, and we expect him to take more wickets than the other bowlers on his team.