Facts: Adrash SIngh scored 333 runs in 9 matches for the Kanpur Superstars this season.

Akshdeep Nath scored 301 runs in 9 matches for the Gorakhpur Lions this season.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions head into this contest on the back of a crushing 60-run defeat to the Lucknow Falcons. Chasing a challenging target of 170, the Lions' batting order collapsed, and they were all out for just 109 in 17.3 overs. Captain Akshdeep Nath was the only batsman to show some fight, scoring a quickfire 41 off 25 balls, but he lacked support from his teammates.

The rest of the lineup struggled to build any significant partnerships. Despite a decent bowling performance earlier, where Vasu Vats, Abdul Rehman, and Prince Yadav picked up key wickets, the batting unit failed to capitalize. With four wins from nine matches, this match against the Kanpur Superstars is a do-or-die situation; a loss would mean elimination from the tournament for the Lions.

Kanpur Superstars are coming off a disappointing 7-wicket loss to the Noida Kings. Batting first, the Superstars' innings never gained momentum, as they were bowled out for a meager 114 in 18.4 overs. Sameer Rizvi was the lone warrior, scoring a valiant 51 off 33 balls, but received little support from the rest of the lineup.

The bowling attack struggled to defend the low total, with Noida Kings chasing down the target comfortably in just 12.2 overs. Aaqib Khan and Daman Deep Singh managed to pick up a couple of wickets each, but it was not enough to prevent the defeat. With three wins and six losses this season, this match against the Gorakhpur Lions is a must-win to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning: 55%

Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The skipper of the Kanpur Superstars, Sameer Rizvi played a magnificent knock of 51 runs in 33 balls in the last match against the Noida Kings on a losing cause. Overall this season, Rizvi has scored 416 runs in 9 matches, averaging 59.93 runs per match. He has been Kanpur's mainstay batter scoring 25 or more runs in seven of the last night matches. Given his current form and his record against the Noida Kings, we back Rizvi to score over 27 runs in this fixture.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Toss Prediction

Of the 27 matches played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during this UP T20 League season, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 15. The pitch has been favorable to batters, with the average first-innings score hovering between 180 and 185 runs. Given these conditions, another high-scoring game is anticipated, and it is predicted that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first and look to defend the total.

Weather Report

On Sunday, August 31st, Lucknow will likely experience a heavy thunderstorm. The temperature will be around 30°C with high humidity at 87%. There is a 65% chance of precipitation and winds are expected to be around 14 km/h. Residents should prepare for heavy rains and windy conditions.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions News & Players List

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Almas Shaukat, Hardeep Singh, Kunal Yadav, Vijay Yadav, Akshdeep Nath, Siddharth Yadav, Abdul Rehman, Vishal Nishad, Rohit Dwivedi, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Ankit Chaudhary, Purnank Tyagi, Yash Dayal, Anchit Yadav, Nishant Kushwaha.

Predicted Playing XI

Bhaskhar Bharadwaj Batter Anshuman Singh Wicketkeeper Siddharth Yadav Batter Nishanth Kushwaha Batter Hardeep Singh Batter Akshdeep Nath Allrounder Prince Yadav Allrounder Abdul Rehman Bowler Shivam Sharma Bowler Ankit Chaudhary Bowler Vasu Vats Bowler

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Recent Form

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions won two and lost three of their last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Lions lost their last match against the Lucknow Falcons by 60 runs.

Kanpur Superstars News & Players List

Kanpur Superstars Players List

Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Aaradhya Yadav, Priyam Garg, Kritagya Singh, Pranjal Saini, Nishant Gaud, Sumit Agarwal, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Navneet Kumar, Parv Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Vipraj Nigam, Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Adarsh Singh Batter Shubhankar Shukla Batter Sameer Rizvi © Batter Abhishek Pandey Batter Shaurya Singh Allrounder Priyanshu Gautam Allrounder Shubham Mishra Allrounder Rahul Sharma Bowler Bobby Yadav Bowler Vineet Panwar Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Recent Form

Kanpur Superstars won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. Kanpur lost their last match against the Noida Kings by 7 Wickets.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Head to Head Record

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions and Kanpur Superstars faced off in five matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League, where the Kanpur Superstars won three matches, while the Gorakhpur Lions won two matches.

Matches Played: 5

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Won: 2

Kanpur Superstars Won: 3

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Odds

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions to have a better opening partnership than the Kanpur Superstars

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions opening pair of Bhaskar Bharadwaj and Nishanth Khushwaha are averaging 19 runs per match in their last four outings. The Kanpur Superstars' opening pair of Faiz Ahmad and Shaurya Singh have only managed to score an average of 17 runs for the first wicket in their last four matches. If you look at the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers , the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions openers are likely to have a better opening partnership than the Kanpur Superstars openers.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Gorakhpur Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Kanpur Superstar Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.13 Bet Now!

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Top Batters

Akshdeep Nath to be the Top Batter for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

Akshdeep Nath scored 41 runs in the last match against the Lucknow Falcons and was the top batter for the Lions. So far this season, Nath has scored 301 runs in 9 matches, averaging 33.44 and has been the top batter thrice. Considering his current form and consistency, Akshdeep Nath is a reliable bet to be the top batter for the Lions.

Sameer Rizvi to be the Top Batter for Kanpur Superstars

Sameer Rizvi has been in fine form this season scoring 416 runs in 9 matches, averaging 59.43. He is the highest run-scorer for the Kanpur Superstars this season and has been the top batter for them in six of the nine matches played this season. Given his current form, we back Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur in this fixture.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Top Bowlers

Vasu Vats to be the Top Bowler for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

Vasu Vats bowled a superb spell of 3/16 against the Lucknow Falcons in the last match. Overall this season, Vats has picked up 16 wickets in 9 matches and has been the top bowler in five of those matches. He is a reliable and consistent wicket taker for the Lions and we back him to be the top bowler for the Lions against the Superstars.

Shubham Mishra to be the Top Bowler for the Kanpur Superstars

Shubham Mishra has taken 11 wickets in eight matches this season, and he was the top bowler for Kanpur in three of them. Mishra has a pretty good record against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions with five wickets in three matches and finished as the top bowler in one of them. So far this season, he has been Kanpur's second most economical bowler, and we expect him to take more wickets than the other bowlers on his team.