Facts: Mohammed Saif has scored 232 runs in 7 matches for the Lucknow Falcons.

Akashdeep Nath has accumulated 260 runs in 8 matches for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions this season.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions are coming off a brilliant 7-wicket victory against the Meerut Mavericks, chasing down a challenging target of 191 with four balls to spare. The foundation of the chase was laid by opener Nishant Kushwaha, who played a masterful innings of 92 off just 61 balls, featuring 12 fours and 3 sixes. He was well-supported by captain Akshdeep Nath, who scored a quickfire 44 from 29 deliveries.

The Meerut Mavericks bowlers struggled to contain the Gorakhpur Lions' batsmen, with only Kartik Tyagi managing to take two wickets. The chase was sealed by Siddharth Jain and Prince Yadav, with Jain hitting two crucial sixes in his unbeaten 14 off 5 balls. Despite losing three wickets, the Lions' batting order showed great depth and composure to secure a comfortable win. The team's strong batting performance was the key factor in their dominant victory.

The Lucknow Falcons faced a tough defeat against the Kanpur Superstars, losing by 8 wickets. Batting first, the Falcons posted a total of 162/8. Their innings was anchored by Aaradhya Yadav, who top-scored with a solid 59 off 44 balls. He was supported by M Saif, who contributed 43 runs, and Kritagya Singh, who chipped in with a useful 26. However, a late-order collapse saw them lose several quick wickets, which hampered their final score.

In response, the Kanpur Superstars' batsmen made short work of the target. The Falcons' bowlers struggled to take wickets and control the scoring rate. Vipraj Nigam and Karan Chaudhary each managed to claim a wicket, but it was not enough to stop the dominant performance of the Superstars' batting lineup. Ultimately, the Falcons' inability to build on their strong start and their bowlers' struggles led to their significant loss.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning - 48%

Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning - 52%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The skipper of the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, Akshdeep Nath, has scored 44, 52, 34, 42, 23, 32, 28, and 5 runs this season. He has been the most consistent run-scorer, accumulating a total of 260 runs in 8 matches, averaging 32.50. He has been one of the mainstays in the middle order for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions this season, we back him to continue his good run of form and score over 26 against the Falcons.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons Toss Prediction

Of the 25 matches played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during this UP T20 League season, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 14. The pitch has been favorable to batters, with the average first-innings score hovering between 180 and 185 runs. Given these conditions, another high-scoring game is anticipated, and it is predicted that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first and look to defend the total.

Weather Report

On Saturday, Lucknow's weather is expected to be cloudy with a temperature of 29°C. There is a low chance of precipitation at 5%, and the humidity will be high at 90%. A steady wind of 16 km/h will also be present. Overall, the day will likely be overcast with little to no rain.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions News & Players List

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Almas Shaukat, Hardeep Singh, Kunal Yadav, Vijay Yadav, Akshdeep Nath, Siddharth Yadav, Abdul Rehman, Vishal Nishad, Rohit Dwivedi, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Ankit Chaudhary, Purnank Tyagi, Yash Dayal, Anchit Yadav, Nishant Kushwaha.

Predicted Playing XI

Bhaskhar Bharadwaj Batter Vihay Yadav Batter Siddharth Yadav Batter Nishanth Kushwaha Wicketkeeper Hardeep Singh Batter Akshdeep Nath Allrounder Prince Yadav Allrounder Abdul Rehman Bowler Shivam Sharma Bowler Ankit Chaudhary Bowler Vasu Vats Bowler

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Recent Form

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions won three and lost three of their last six matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Lions lost their last match against the Noida Kings by 26 runs.

Lucknow Falcons News & Players List

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Priyam Garg, Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Kritagya Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sameer Choudhary, Aaradhya Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sumit Agarwal, Pranjal Saini, Navneet Kumar, Nishant Gaud, Parv Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammed Saif Batter Abhay Pratap Singh Batter Samarth Singh Batter Aaradhya Yadav Wicketkeeper Kritagya Singh All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Sameer Choudhary All-rounder Akshat Pandey Allrounder Parv Singh Bowler Akshu Bajwa Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar © Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

The Lucknow Falcons won three and lost three of the last six matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Falcons lost their last match against the Meerut Mavericks by 93 runs.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons Head to Head Record

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions and Lucknow Falcons squared off in five matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier league, where the Falcons hold the upperhand with three wins, while the Lions won two matches.

Matches Played - 5

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Won - 3

Lucknow Falcons Won - 2

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons Betting Odds

Lucknow Falcons opening pair to have a better opening partnership than the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions opening pair of Bhaskar Bharadwaj and Nishanth Khushwaha are averaging 24 runs per match in their last three outings. In comparison, the Lucknow Falcons opening pair of Samarth Singh and Aradhya Yadav are averaging 27 runs per match. The Lucknow Falcons openers have performed more consistently than the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions openers.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Gorakhpur Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Lucknow Falcons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now!

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons Top Batters

Akshdeep Nath to be the Top Batter for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

Akshdeep Nath scored 44 runs in the last match against the Meerut Mavericks on a winning cause. So far this season, Nath has scored 260 runs in 8 matches, averaging 32.50 and has been the top batter twice. Considering his current form and consistency, Akshdeep Nath is a reliable bet to be the top batter for the Lions.

Aradhya Yadav to be the Top Batter for the Lucknow Falcons

Aradhya Yadav scored 59 runs in 44 balls against the Kanpur Superstars on a losing cause. This season, Aradhya has scored 208 runs in 7 matches and has been the top scorer in two of them. The last time he played against the Kanpur Superstars, he scored 11 runs in 12 balls. Given his good form this season, we back him to play a match-winning innings for the Falcons against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons Top Bowlers

Vasu Vats to be the Top Bowler for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

Vasu Vats picked up one wicket conceding 43 runs in the last match against the Meerut Mavericks. Overall this season, Vats has picked up 13 wickets in 8 matches and has been the top bowler in four of those matches. He is a reliable and consistent wicket taker for the Lions and we back him to be the top bowler for the Lions against the Falcons.

Vipraj Nigam to be the Top Bowler for the Lucknow Falcons

Vipraj Nigam bowled an expensive spell against the Kanpur Superstars in the last match, finishing with figures of 1/26. In the eight matches he has played this season, Vipraj has been the top bowler in six matches, with a total of 11 wickets. He is an excellent bowler and a genuine wicket-taker for the Falcons in the middle overs, and we expect him to continue his good form with the ball.