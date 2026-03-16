Facts: Akshdeep Nath has scored 216 runs in 7 matches for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions.

Zeeshan Ansari has picked up 11 wickets in 7 matches for the Meerut Mavericks.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions are coming off a hard-fought defeat against the Noida Kings. Chasing a mammoth target of 248, the Lions put up a valiant effort, ending their innings at 222/8. Despite the loss, their batting line-up showed tremendous character and power. Akshdeep Nath was the standout performer, top-scoring with a brilliant 52 runs from just 34 deliveries. He was well-supported by Bhaskar Bhardwaj, who contributed a quickfire 40, and Siddharth Yadav, who blasted 30 runs from a mere 10 balls at a staggering strike rate of 300.

Crucial late-innings hitting from Prince Yadav and Hardeep Singh provided a glimmer of hope, but the mountain of runs proved too high to climb. While the bowlers struggled, Siddharth Yadav was a bright spot, picking up two wickets. The team's strong batting display promises exciting matches ahead despite this defeat.

Meerut Mavericks head into this contest with an impressive victory against the Lucknow Falcons. Their batting lineup fired on all cylinders, posting a massive total of 233/4. The innings was anchored by a magnificent 74 from Rituraj Sharma and a fiery 57 from skipper Rinku Singh, with both players hitting multiple boundaries. However, the true highlight was Ritik Vats' explosive cameo, smashing 35 runs off just 8 balls at a blistering strike rate of 437.50 to provide a stunning finish.

Defending the huge total, the Mavericks bowlers were equally dominant, with Yash Garg and Zeeshan Ansari leading the charge by each taking three crucial wickets. They systematically dismantled the Falcons' batting order, bowling them out for 140 and securing a commanding 93-run win. This comprehensive performance showcases the team's balance and power.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning - 41%

Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning - 59%

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Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The skipper of the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, Akshdeep Nath, has scored 52, 34, 42, 23, 32, 28, and 5 runs this season. He has been the most consistent run-scorer, accumulating a total of 216 runs in 7 matches, averaging 30.86. As one of the mainstays in the middle order for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions this season, we back him to perform well in this fixture and score over 25 runs against the Mavericks.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Toss Prediction

Of the 23 matches played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during this UP T20 League season, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 14. The pitch has been favorable to batters, with the average first-innings score hovering between 180 and 185 runs. Given these conditions, another high-scoring game is anticipated, and it is predicted that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

On Friday, Lucknow will experience cloudy conditions. The temperature will be approximately , with humidity at 80% and a light wind of 16 km/h. There will be only a 5% chance of precipitation, suggesting that the city will see an overcast day without significant rainfall.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions News & Players List

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Almas Shaukat, Hardeep Singh, Kunal Yadav, Vijay Yadav, Akshdeep Nath, Siddharth Yadav, Abdul Rehman, Vishal Nishad, Rohit Dwivedi, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Ankit Chaudhary, Purnank Tyagi, Yash Dayal, Anchit Yadav, Nishant Kushwaha.

Predicted Playing XI

Anchit Yadav Batter Vihay Yadav Batter Siddharth Yadav Batter Aryan Juyal Wicketkeeper Hardeep Singh Batter Akshdeep Nath Allrounder Prince Yadav Allrounder Abdul Rehman Bowler Shivam Sharma Bowler Ankit Chaudhary Bowler Vasu Vats Bowler

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Recent Form

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions won three and lost three of their last six matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Lions lost their last match against the Noida Kings by 26 runs.

Meerut Mavericks News & Players list

Meerut Mavericks Players List

Rinku Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Madhav Kaushik, Divyansh Joshi, Akshay Dubey, Divyansh Rajput, Ritik Vats, Vishal Chaudhary, Sachin Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Rajat Sanserwal, Yash Garg, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartik Tyagi, Vijay Kumar, Vaibhav Chaudhary.

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay Dubey Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Swastik Chikara Batter Madhav Kaushik Batter Rinku Singh © All-rounder Ritik Vats All-rounder Sahab Yuvraj All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary Bowler Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Recent Form

The Meerut Mavericks won two and lost two of the four matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League this season. They won their last match by 93 runs against the Lucknow Falcons.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Head to Head Record

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions and Meerut Mavericks faced off in four matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League, where Meerut Mavericks hold the upperhand with 3 wins, while the Gorakhpur Lions won one match.

Matches Played: 4

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions: 1

Meerut Mavericks: 3

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Odds

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions to have a better opening partnership than Meerut Mavericks

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions' opening pair of Anchit Yadav and Bhaskar Bharadwaj have averaged 22 runs per match in their last three outings. While the opening pair for the Meerut Mavericks, Akshay Dubey and Swastik Chikara, has an average first-wicket partnership of 16.6 runs in their last seven matches. If you look at the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers , the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions openers are likely to have a better opening partnership than the Meerut Mavericks openers.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Gorakhpur Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Meerut Mavericks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.23 Bet Now!

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Top Batters

Akshdeep Nath to be the Top Batter for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

Akshdeep Nath scored 52 runs in the last match against the Noida Kings on a losing cause. So far this season, Nath has scored 216 runs in 7 matches, averaging 30.86 and has been the top batter twice. Considering his current form and consistency, Akshdeep Nath is a reliable bet to be the top batter for the Lions.

Swatsik Chikara to be the Top Batter for the Meerut Mavericks

Swastik Chikara scored 55 runs in 31 balls in the last match against the Lucknow Falcons. So far this season, Chikara has scored 223 runs in 7 matches, averaging 37.71, and has been the top batter thrice. We back him to continue his good run of form and score more runs than the other batters for the Mavericks.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Top Bowlers

Vasu Vats to be the Top Bowler for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

Vasu Vats went wicketless in the last match against the Noida Kings, a rare off day for him. Overall this season, Vats has picked up 12 wickets in 7 matches and has been the top bowler in three of those matches. He is a reliable and consistent wicket taker for the Lions and we back him to be the top bowler for the Lions against the Mavericks.

Zeeshan Ansari to be the Top Bowler for the Meerut Mavericks

Zeeshan Ansari bowled an economical spell finishing with figures of 3/23 in the last match against the Lucknow Falcons. So far this season, Ansari has taken 11 wickets in 7 matches and has been the top bowler for the Meerut Mavericks in three matches. He is a highly effective bowler who consistently looks to attack the batsmen and pick up wickets. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for the Meerut Mavericks.