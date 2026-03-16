Facts: Vasu Vats has taken 12 wickets in 6 matches for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions this season.

Prashanth Veer has scored 153 runs in 6 matches for the Noida Kings this season.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Kings Chance of Winning

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions are coming off a six-wicket loss to the Kashi Rudras. The Lions' batting struggled for momentum and stability, leading to a total of 132 for 8 in their 20 overs. They had a disastrous start, losing their first five wickets for just 36 runs, a collapse they never fully recovered from. A resilient partnership between Nishant Kushwaha (42) and Hardeep Singh (26) provided some much-needed runs and helped the Lions reach a respectable total.

However, the Lions' bowlers were unable to defend the score. Despite picking up four wickets, they couldn't contain the Kashi Rudras' chase. The Lions' bowling attack lacked teeth, and with a required run rate of less than seven, the Rudras were able to comfortably chase down the target with four overs to spare. The Lions will need to improve their batting performance significantly if they hope to bounce back in their next match.

Noida Kings are coming off a disappointing 7-wicket loss to the Lucknow Falcons. Their batting performance was a major concern, as they failed to build partnerships and were bowled out for 139 in their 20 overs. The Kings had a disastrous start, losing five wickets for just 26 runs, which they never fully recovered from. Later in the innings, a fighting knock from captain Prashant Veer (37) and a blistering 43 off 22 balls from Karn Sharma gave them a respectable total to defend.

However, their bowlers couldn't replicate the same magic. Despite Naman Tiwari's two wickets, the Kings struggled to contain the free-scoring Falcons' batsmen. The highlight for the Kings was Karn Sharma's incredible knock, which included four sixes, but ultimately, it wasn't enough to secure a victory. The Kings will need to address their top-order batting woes and find a way to take wickets consistently if they hope to bounce back in their next match.

Based on our analysis of both the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions and Noida Kings, the Gaur Gorkaphur Lions have a better chance of winning this contest.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning: 39%

Noida Kings Chance of Winning: 61%

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Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The skipper of the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, Akshdeep Nath, has scored 34, 42, 23, 32, 28, and 5 runs this season. He has been the most consistent run-scorer, accumulating a total of 164 runs in six matches, averaging 27.33. As one of the mainstays in the middle order for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions this season, we back him to perform well in this fixture and score over 25 runs against the Noida Kings.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Kings Toss Prediction

At the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, teams batting first have won 10 of the 17 matches played in the UP T20 League this season. The pitch has favored batters, with the average first innings score being around 180-185 runs, so another high-scoring game is expected and we predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

On Wednesday, Lucknow is expected to experience thunderstorms with a 45% chance of precipitation. The maximum temperature is anticipated to be around 33°C, while humidity will be high at 79%. A gentle wind of 8 km/h is also expected to blow throughout the day.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions News & Players List

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Almas Shaukat, Hardeep Singh, Kunal Yadav, Vijay Yadav, Akshdeep Nath, Siddharth Yadav, Abdul Rehman, Vishal Nishad, Rohit Dwivedi, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Ankit Chaudhary, Purnank Tyagi, Yash Dayal, Anchit Yadav, Nishant Kushwaha.

Predicted Playing XI

Anchit Yadav Batter Vihay Yadav Batter Siddharth Yadav Batter Aryan Juyal Wicketkeeper Hardeep Singh Batter Akshdeep Nath Allrounder Prince Yadav Allrounder Abdul Rehman Bowler Shivam Sharma Bowler Ankit Chaudhary Bowler Vasu Vats Bowler

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Recent Form

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions won three and lost three of their last six matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Lions lost their last match against the Kashi Rudras by 6 wickets.

Noida Kings News & Players List

Noida Kings Players List

Jasmer Dhankhar, Prashant Veer, Naman Tiwari, Mohamed Amaan, Anivesh Choudhary, Kavya Teotia, Priyanshu Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Karn Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Nalin Mishra, Mohammed Aashiyan, Ajay Kumar, Kunal Tyagi, Mohammed Sharim

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shivam Chaudhary Batter Prashant Veer Batter Anivesh Choudhary Batter Ravi Singh Wicket-keeper Mohammad Sharim All-rounder Priyanshu Pandey All-rounder Yuvraj Singh Bowler Karn Sharma Allrounder Jasmer Dhankhar Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler Kunal Tyagi Bowler

Noida Kings Recent Form

Noida Kings won two and lost four of the last six matches played in this year’s Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Kings lost their last match against the Lucknow Falcons by 7 wickets.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Kings Head to Head Record

Noida Kings and Gaur Gorakhpur Lions faced off in five matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Noida Kings hold the slight upper hand with three wins, while the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions won two matches.

Matches Played: 5

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions: 2

Noida Kings: 3

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Kings Betting Odds

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions to have a better opening partnership than the Noida Kings

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions' opening pair of Dhruv Jurel and Aryan Juyal have averaged 22 runs per match in their last three outings. In contrast, the Noida Kings' opening pair of Rahul Rajpal and Anivesh Chaudhary have averaged 10.6 runs in their last three matches. Given the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers, we back the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions to have a better opening partnership than the Noida Kings.

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Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Kings Top Batters

Akshdeep Nath to be the Top Batter for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

Akshdeep Nath had a disappointing outing in the last match against the Kashi Rudras where he managed to score five runs. So far this season, Nath has scored 164 runs in 6 matches, averaging 27.33 and has been the top batter once. Considering his current form and consistency, Akshdeep Nath is a reliable bet to be the top batter for the Lions.

Prashanth Veer to be the Top Batter for the Noida Kings

Prashanth Veer played a valiant knock of 37 runs in 24 balls and was the second-best batter for the Noida Kings. So far this season, Prashanth has scored 153 runs in six matches, averaging 30.60. He is the leading run-scorer for the Noida Kings and has been their top scorer in two of the six matches played this season. Given his consistency and current form, we back Veer to be the top batter for the Noida Kings.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Kings Top Bowlers

Vasu Vats to be the Top Bowler for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

Vasu Vats bowled an economical spell of 1/24 in the last match against the Kashi Rudras. Overall this season, Vats has picked up 12 wickets in 6 matches and has been the top bowler in three of those matches. He is a reliable and consistent wicket taker for the Lions and we back him to be the top bowler for the Lions against the Kings.

Naman Tiwari to be the Top Bowlers for the Noida Kings

Naman Tiwari bowled a superb spell of 2/33 on a losing cause in the last match against the Lucknow Falcons. Overall this season he has taken 13 wickets in 6 matches and has been the top bowler in four of those matches. Given his current bowling form, we back Naman to be the top bowler for the Noida Kings.